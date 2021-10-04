Log in
    DMB   US09662W1099

BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(DMB)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

10/04/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date is October 19, 2021. The previous dividend announced in September was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,22 M - -
Net Debt 2021 58,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 141x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Isabel P. Dunst Independent Director
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.10.84%286
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.14%9 198
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.34.00%6 327
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND22.07%4 448
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION44.73%3 047
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.02%2 679