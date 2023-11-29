Official BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL INCOME, INC. press release

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. announced today that BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund") have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund's common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of December 13, 2023.

Fund Ticker Monthly

Distribution

Per Share Change from

Prior Monthly

Distribution

Per Share BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. DMF $0.015 -- BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. DSM $0.018 -- BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. LEO $0.019 --

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Through a client-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2023. Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America’s oldest bank. Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129259921/en/