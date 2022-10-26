Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMF   US05589T1043

BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL INCOME, INC.

(DMF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-10-26 pm EDT
5.950 USD   +0.68%
09/29BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-end Funds Declare Distributions
BU
08/30BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
08/01Bny Mellon Muncipal Income, Inc. (nyse : DMF) Declares Distribution and Announces Reduction in Monthly Distribution Amount
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE: DMF) Declares Distribution and Announces Reduction in Monthly Distribution Amount

10/26/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE: DMF) today announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.021 per share of common stock, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of November 9, 2022. The $0.021 per share investment income dividend represents a decrease of $0.003 from the previously declared monthly net investment income dividend of $0.024 per share.

This distribution reduction primarily reflects the lower interest rate environment that had previously existed in the market for the reinvestment of the proceeds from coupon payments and from called, sold and/or matured securities that are held, or may be held, by the Fund and from the higher cost of borrowings currently being borne by the Fund.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL INCOME, INC.
09/29BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-end Funds Declare Distributions
BU
08/30BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
08/01Bny Mellon Muncipal Income, Inc. (ny : DMF) Declares Distribution and Announces Reduction ..
BU
08/01BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on August 31, ..
CI
06/29BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
05/27BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-end Funds Declare Distributions
BU
05/25BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Marc..
CI
04/28BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
04/28BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on May 31, 202..
CI
03/30BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,9 M - -
Net income 2021 13,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL INCOME, INC.
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL INCOME, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Dipetrillo President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Nathan Leventhal Independent Director
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL INCOME, INC.-32.46%123
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.10%9 677
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-11.37%5 271
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.80%3 842
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.64%3 772
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-24.91%2 983