  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   US09662E1091

BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUND, INC.

(DSM)
  Report
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

12/30/2021 | 04:11pm EST
BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. announced today that BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund") have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund's common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022.

 

 

Fund

 

 

Ticker

Monthly
Distribution
Per Share

Change from Prior
Monthly
Distribution
Per Share

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.

 

DMF

$0.029

--

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.

 

DSM

$0.030

--

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.

 

LEO

$0.030

--

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25,5 M - -
Net income 2020 15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 4,70%
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
EV / Sales 2019 25,2x
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Ehud Houminer Independent Director
Burton N. Wallack Independent Director
Robin A. Melvin Independent Director
