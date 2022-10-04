Selina Is Ready to Rock With Fall Music Festivals Planned Around the World

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has announced that its hit music series, Selina International Music Summit (SIMS), will host a series of fall events this year in Portugal, Costa Rica, Morocco, Panama and more.

Music has long been a core part of the Selina brand experience and SIMS showcases both emerging and established regional entertainers, giving travelers an authentic link to a destination’s culture and community. For music fans who are interested in attending a SIMS event, there are a number of events taking place worldwide:

SIMS Portugal

Oct. 5 in Peniche, Portugal

SIMS Localight will feature performances from DJs Ritmos Cholulteka and Sea Groove and the Ocean Travelers. Guests can dance the evening away on the rooftop at Selina’s Peniche property, with free entry and happy hour prices for all attendees.

Oct. 31, Peniche, Évora, Ericeira, Portugal

SIMS Localight is hosting a special Halloween night in three of its locations throughout Portugal with guest DJs, specialized drinks and Halloween surprises throughout the night. Guests can join the party at Selina Peniche for a surf town getaway, Selina Évora for a trip rooted in rich history and culture and Selina Ericeira for a beach break at a property inspired by classic California beach house design.

SIMS Costa Rica

Oct. 8 in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica

A full moon party takeover by Electric Animals sets the beat for SIMS in Costa Rica, also featuring artists like Maria Wabe, Javee, Fernando Melo and Alel.

Selina Puerto Viejo is an eco-friendly oasis with a prime beachfront position. Onsite features include a swimming pool, pizza garden, beachfront bar, yoga deck and more. Offsite, guests can try standup paddleboarding through coral reefs, riding the rainforest on horseback, or trekking through Cahuita National Park.

SIMS Morocco

Oct. 27-30 in Agafay, Morocco

SIMS Starlight takes place in the heart of the Moroccan desert with live ethnic and instrumental electronic shows, pool parties and sensational chill out sessions. Guests can dance under the stars, enjoy great music and sleep in luxury, unique tented accommodations while surrounded by the delightful view of the Moroccan desert and the blue SIMS sky.

Selina Agafay opened in 2022 and takes glamping to a new level – think private pools, espresso machines, air conditioning and other creature comforts. The hotel features a restaurant, bar, nightclub, pool, yoga deck, and co-working space to support digital nomads. The hotel’s Agafay Desert location puts guests within reach of extraordinary experiences including camel rides, wellness sessions, and canyon trekking.

SIMS Panama

Nov. 2-6 in Playa Venao, Panama

SIMS Sattalight heads to the beach in November with four days of musical magic in one of the most beautiful places on earth: Playa Venao in Panama. Global artists like Ame, Trikk and Musumeci take to the SIMS stage alongside local DJs, surrounded by the palm trees of Peninsula de Azuero’s breathtaking coastline.

Selina Playa Venao is located on a picturesque beach and enjoys among the best sunsets in the Pacific. In-house features at the property include a fully equipped communal kitchen, a beachfront restaurant, a coworking space and an outdoor pool. In addition, guests can enjoy activities such as surfing, open water fishing, early morning yoga, horseback riding and a tour of nearby wildlife refuge, Isla Iguana.

Additional SIMS shows in 2022 include:

New York - Oct. 14

Athens, Greece - Oct. 18

Manchester, England - Oct. 27

Liverpool, England - Oct. 29

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential hotel company built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com.

