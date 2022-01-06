Selina to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Webcasts Available on Company Website

Selina (or the “Company”), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers that recently entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:

ICR Conference 2022 – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11th at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link. Additionally, the Company will be hosting a breakout session at 2:00 p.m. ET for conference participants.

– The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11th at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link. Additionally, the Company will be hosting a breakout session at 2:00 p.m. ET for conference participants. 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Friday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link.

– The virtual presentation is scheduled for Friday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link. Wolfe Research Real Estate Outlook Conference – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19th at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link.

– The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19th at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link. Americas Lodging Investment Summit (“ALIS”) – The Company will be attending ALIS, which is Monday, January 24th to Wednesday, January 26th in Los Angeles, California.

For links to all webcasts and the investor presentation, please visit Selina Investor Relations. Additionally, management will be available during the aforementioned conferences for one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 134 open or secured properties across 23 countries. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) (“BOA”) that will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLNA,” subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

About BOA Acquisition Corp.

BOA Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOA may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on businesses that provide technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry.

