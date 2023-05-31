Advanced search
    BOAS3   BRBOASACNOR6

BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.

(BOAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
7.620 BRL   -1.42%
12:10aBoa Vista Serviços S A : Assembleia
PU
05/10Boa Vista Serviços S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/28Boa Vista Serviços S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Boa Vista Serviços S A : Assembleia

05/31/2023 | 12:10am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60

PROTOCOL AND JUSTIFICATION FOR

PROTOCOLO E JUSTIFICAÇÃO DA

THE MERGER OF SHARES ISSUED BY

INCORPORAÇÃO DE AÇÕES DA BOA

BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A. BY EQUIFAX

VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A. PELA EQUIFAX

DO BRASIL S.A.

DO BRASIL S.A.

The managers of the companies described Os administradores das sociedades abaixo below, as well as the respective companies: qualificadas, assim como as respectivas

sociedades:

BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A., publicly

BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A., sociedade por

traded company with authorized capital and

ações de capital aberto, com capital

shares traded under the Novo Mercado

autorizado e ações admitidas à negociação

segment regulations of B3 S.A. - Brasil,

no segmento do Novo Mercado da B3 S.A. -

Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), registered at the

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), inscrita no

Ministry of the Economy National Tax

Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica do

Register of Legal Entities ("CNPJ") under No.

Ministério da Fazenda ("CNPJ") sob o nº

11.725.176/0001-27, headquartered at

11.725.176/0001-27, com sede na Avenida

Avenida Tamboré, No. 267, 25th floor, at

Tamboré, nº 267, 25º andar, bairro

Tamboré district, in the City of Barueri, State

Tamboré, na Cidade de Barueri, Estado de

of São Paulo, Zip Code 06460-000, Brazil

São Paulo, CEP 06460-000, Brasil ("BVS" ou

("BVS" or "Company");

"Companhia");

EQUIFAX DO BRASIL S.A., a privately

EQUIFAX DO BRASIL S.A., sociedade por

held, unlisted corporation, registered at the

ações de capital fechado, inscrita no CNPJ

CNPJ under No. 02.577.445/0001-64,

sob o nº 02.577.445/0001-64, com sede na

headquartered at Avenida Paulista, No.

Avenida Paulista, nº 1.636, 3º andar,

1636, 3rd floor, unit 309, City of São Paulo,

conjunto 309, na Cidade de São Paulo,

State of São Paulo, ZIP Code 01310-200,

Estado de São Paulo, CEP 01310-200, Brasil

Brazil ("EFX Brasil" and, jointly with BVS, the

("EFX Brasil" e, em conjunto com a BVS, as

"Companies"); and

"Companhias"); e

EQUIFAX INC., a company incorporated

EQUIFAX, INC., sociedade constituída

under the laws of Georgia, USA, registered

segundo as leis da Georgia, Estado Unidos da

at the CNPJ as a foreign investor under No.

América, inscrita no CNPJ como investidor

47.321.544/0001-19,

with

registered

estrangeiro sob o nº 47.321.544/0001-19,

address at 1550 Peachtree Street NW,

com endereço registrado em 1550 Peachtree

Atlanta, GA 30309, USA and controlling

Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, Estado

shareholder of EFX Brasil ("EFX" and, jointly

Unidos da América e acionista controladora

with the Companies, the "Parties").

da EFX Brasil ("EFX" e, em conjunto com as

Companhias, as "Partes").

Hereby agree, for the reasons and purposes

Resolvem firmar, pelos motivos e visando

detailed below in the form of Articles 224 and

aos fins adiante detalhados, na forma dos

225 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, artigos 224 e 225 da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de 1976, as amended ("Corporations Law"), dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei

and pursuant to the Merger Agreement

das Sociedades por Ações") e nos termos do

executed on February 9, 2023 ("Merger

"Merger Agreement" celebrado em 09 de

Agreement") and the material fact notice

fevereiro de 2023 ("Merger Agreement") e

disclosed on February 9, 2023, to execute

do aviso de Fato Relevante divulgado em 09

the present instrument of protocol and

de fevereiro de 2023, o presente

justification ("Protocol and Justification") ,

instrumento de protocolo e justificação

having as purpose the merger of the totality

("Protocolo e Justificação), tendo por objeto

of shares issued by BVS (except for the BVS

a incorporação da totalidade das ações de

shares held by EFX Brasil at Closing and the

emissão da BVS (exceto as ações da BVS

treasury shares), pursuant to Articles 224,

detidas pela EFX Brasil no Fechamento e as

225 and 252 of the Corporations Law, as

ações em tesouraria), de acordo com os

follows:

artigos 224, 225 e 252 da Lei das Sociedades

por Ações, conforme segue:

Page/Página 1 of/de 45

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60

1. RECITALS

1. CONSIDERANDO QUE

A.

The Company is a Brazilian credit

A.

A Companhia é um bureau de crédito

bureau and a publicly held company with

brasileiro e uma companhia aberta com

shares listed on the Novo Mercado segment

ações admitidas à negociação no segmento

("Novo Mercado") of B3.

do Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado") da B3.

B.

On the date hereof, the capital stock

B.

O capital social da Companhia, nesta

of the Company is one billion, seven hundred

data, é de R$1.715.268.859,09 (um bilhão,

fifteen million, two hundred sixty-eight

setecentos e quinze milhões, duzentos e

thousand, eight hundred fifty-nine Brazilian

sessenta e oito mil, oitocentos e cinquenta e

reais and nine cents (R$1,715,268,859.09),

nove reais e nove centavos), dividido em

divided into five hundred thirty two million,

532.613.745 (quinhentos e trinta e dois

six hundred thirteen thousand, seven

milhões, seiscentas e treze mil, setecentas e

hundred forty-five (532,613,745) common

quarenta e cinco) ações ordinárias, sem

shares, with no par value, all of which are

valor nominal, totalmente subscritas e

fully subscribed and paid-in ("Company

integralizadas ("Ações da Companhia").

Shares").

C.

EFX Brasil is a closely held holding

C.

A EFX Brasil é uma sociedade holding

corporation that is indirectly controlled by

controlada indiretamente pela EFX e titular

EFX, and the holder of record of fifty-two

de 52.944.000 (cinquenta e dois milhões,

million, nine hundred forty-four thousand

novecentas e quarenta e quatro mil) ações

(52,944,000) common shares of the

ordinárias da Companhia, representativas de

Company representing nine point ninety-five

9,95% (nove vírgula noventa e cinco por

percent (9.95%) of the Company's capital

cento) no capital social da Companhia.

stock.

  1. EFX is a publicly-held global data D. A EFX é uma empresa global de analytics and technology company with análise de dados e tecnologia, de capital shares traded on the New York Stock aberto e com ações negociadas na Bolsa de

Exchange ("NYSE").

Valores de Nova York ("NYSE").

  1. The Parties intend to implement a E. As Partes pretendem implementar

business combination of the Company and

uma combinação de negócios envolvendo a

EFX Brasil by means of the merger of all of

Companhia e a EFX Brasil por meio da

the Company Shares (except for the

incorporação de todas as Ações da

Company Shares held by EFX Brasil at

Companhia (exceto aquelas detidas pela EFX

Closing, which will remain outstanding and

Brasil no Fechamento, que permanecerão

the treasury shares, which will be cancelled)

em circulação, e as ações em tesouraria, que

("Merged Shares") into EFX Brasil, pursuant

serão canceladas) ("Ações Incorporadas") na

to Articles 224, 225 and 252 of the

EFX Brasil, de acordo com os artigos 224,

Corporations Law (the "Merger of Shares");

225 e 252 da Lei das Sociedades por Ações

("Incorporação de Ações");

F.

Subject to the terms and conditions

F.

Sujeito

aos termos e condições

set forth in the Merger Agreement and in this

previstos no Merger Agreement e neste

Protocol and Justification, with the

Protocolo e Justificação, com a consumação

implementation of the Merger of Shares. (i)

da Incorporação de Ações, (i) a EFX Brasil irá

EFX Brasil will issue 3 (three) classes of

emitir 3 (três) classes de ações

preferred

shares,

all

mandatorily

preferenciais,

todas

obrigatoriamente

redeemable, with no par value, with priority

resgatáveis, sem valor nominal, com

in the reimbursement of capital in case of

prioridade no reembolso de capital em caso

liquidation, without premium ("EFX Brasil

de liquidação, sem prêmio ("Ações

Redeemable Shares")

and each EFX Brasil

Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil"), sendo que cada

Redeemable Share Class A ("Redeemable

1 (uma) Ação Resgatável da EFX Brasil

Share PNA"), Class B ("Redeemable Share

Classe A ("Ação Resgatável PNA"), Classe B

PNB") or Class C ("Redeemable Share PNC")

("Ação Resgatável PNB") ou Classe C ("Ação

will be issued by EFX Brasil in accordance

Resgatável PNC") será emitida pela EFX

with the redemption option chosen by the

Brasil de acordo com a opção de resgate

shareholders of the Company as per Section

escolhida pelos acionistas da Companhia nos

4.1.2. below (ii) the subsequent redemption

termos da Cláusula 4.1.2. abaixo; (ii) todas

Page/Página 2 of/de 45

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60

of all the EFX Brasil Redeemable Shares; and as Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil serão

  1. the Company becoming a wholly-owned subsequentemente resgatadas; e (iii) a subsidiary of EFX Brasil (the Merger of Companhia se tornará uma subsidiária

Shares and the redemption of the EFX Brasil

integral da EFX Brasil (a Incorporação de

Redeemable Shares, the "Transaction").

Ações e o resgate das Ações Resgatáveis da

EFX Brasil, a "Operação").

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the

DESSA FORMA, em vista das obrigações

mutual covenants contained herein and

mútuas aqui contidas, bem como outra

other good and valuable consideration, the

consideração boa e valiosa, cujo

receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby

recebimento e suficiência são reconhecidos

acknowledged, and intending to be legally

por este ato e pretendendo estarem

bound, the Parties agree the terms and

legalmente vinculadas, as Partes acordam os

conditions for the Transaction, as follows:

termos e condições para a Operação,

conforme segue:

2.

DEFINITIONS;

RULES

OF

2.

DEFINIÇÕES;

REGRAS

DE

CONSTRUCTION

INTERPRETAÇÃO

2.1. For purposes of this Protocol and

2.1.

Para fins

deste Protocolo

e

Justification, capitalized terms shall have the

Justificação, os termos definidos terão o

meaning ascribed to them in Exhibit 2.1.

significado que lhes é atribuído no Anexo

2.1.

2.2. For purposes of this Protocol and 2.2. Para fins deste Protocolo e Justification, whenever the context requires: Justificação, sempre que o contexto exigir: o

the singular number shall include the plural,

singular incluirá o plural e vice-versa; o

and vice versa; the masculine gender shall

gênero masculino incluirá os gêneros

include the feminine and neuter genders; the

feminino e neutro; o gênero feminino incluirá

feminine gender shall include the masculine

os gêneros masculino e neutro; e o gênero

and neuter genders; and the neuter gender

neutro incluirá os gêneros masculino e

shall include masculine and feminine

feminino.

genders.

2.3. The Parties agree that any rule of

2.3.

As Partes concordam que qualquer

construction to the effect that ambiguities

regra de interpretação no sentido de que as

are to be resolved against the drafting Party

ambiguidades serão resolvidas contra a

shall not be applied in the construction or

Parte redatora não será aplicada na

interpretation of this Protocol and

interpretação deste Protocolo e Justificação.

Justification.

2.4. As used in this Protocol and Justification,

2.4.

Conforme

empregado

neste

the words "include" and "including," and

Protocolo e Justificação, os termos "incluir" e

variations thereof, shall not be deemed to be

"incluindo" e suas variações não serão

terms of limitation, but rather shall be

considerados de forma exaustiva, mas sim

deemed to be followed by the words "without

como seguidos da expressão "sem

limitation."

limitação".

2.5. Unless otherwise indicated or the

2.5.

Salvo indicação em contrário ou se o

context otherwise requires: (i) all references

contexto exigir: (i) todas as referências

in this Protocol and Justification to "Sections"

neste Protocolo e Justificação a "Cláusulas"

are intended to refer to Sections of this

referem-se a Cláusulas deste Protocolo e

Protocol and Justification; and (ii) the words

Justificação; e (ii) as expressões "neste

"herein," "hereof" and "hereunder," and

instrumento", "deste instrumento" e "nos

words of similar import, shall be construed

termos deste instrumento" e expressões

to refer to this Protocol and Justification in

com

significado

semelhante

serão

its entirety and not to any particular

interpretadas para se referir a este Protocolo

provision of this Protocol and Justification.

e Justificação em sua totalidade e não a uma

disposição específica dele.

2.6. Whenever this Protocol and Justification

2.6.

Sempre que este Protocolo e

refers to a number of days, that number will

Justificação se referir a um número de dias,

esse

número será

uma referência

a dias

Page/Página 3 of/de 45

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60

be a reference to calendar days, unless

corridos, a menos que Dias Úteis sejam

Business Days are specified.

especificados.

2.7. Periods of time within or after which any

2.7. Os prazos em que ou após os quais

action must be performed shall be calculated

qualquer ação deve ser praticada serão

by excluding the first day of the period and

calculados excluindo-se o primeiro dia e

including the last day of the period and if the

incluindo o último dia do prazo, sendo que se

last day of the period of time is not a

o último dia do prazo não for um Dia Útil, o

Business Day, extending the end of the

término do prazo se dará no primeiro Dia Útil

period to the following Business Day.

subsequente.

3. REASONS OR PURPOSES AND

3. MOTIVOS OU FINS E INTERESSE DAS

INTEREST OF THE COMPANIES AND

COMPANHIAS E APROVAÇÃO DA

APPROVAL OF THE TRANSACTION

OPERAÇÃO

3.1. Purposes and Interests of the Parties

3.1. Motivos e Interesses das Partes

The Transaction seeks to create a solid

A Operação busca criar uma estrutura

business structure based on the integrated

empresarial sólida, baseada no desempenho

performance of the Companies in the credit

integrado das Companhias no mercado de

bureau market in Brazil. A business

bureau de crédito no Brasil. Uma

combination with EFX and the integration of

combinação de negócios com a EFX e a

the Company's activities will allow the

integração das atividades das Companhias

exchange of knowledge and expertise

permitirá a troca de conhecimento e

between the Companies, providing BVS with

expertise entre ambas, permitindo à BVS ter

  1. global platform, additional regional acesso a uma plataforma global, recursos resources in LATAM, gain in scale, regionais adicionais na América Latina, technology and industry leading products ganhos de escala, tecnologia e produtos (like Cyber Financial (debt collections líderes da indústria (como Cyber Financial management), Ignite (analytics) and (gerenciamento de cobrança de dívidas),

Interconnect (decisioning)) that will improve

Ignite (análise de dados) e Interconnect

BVS's competitive position in Brazil. EFX's

(decisão)) que melhorarão a posição

cloud native technology and unique data

competitiva da BVS no Brasil. A tecnologia

assets and capabilities (including workforce

nativa da nuvem e os ativos e capacidades

solutions and identity products) will help

únicos de dados da EFX (incluindo soluções

accelerate BVS's digital transformation and

de força de trabalho e produtos de

expansion of BVS into new verticals and

identidade) ajudarão a acelerar a

adjacent addressable markets as well as will

transformação digital da BVS e sua expansão

allow the resulting combined companies to

em novos mercados verticais e adjacentes

jointly create new high-value products and

endereçáveis, bem como permitirão que as

services for its customers. In addition to

Companhias combinadas resultantes criem

strengthening its competitive position in the

conjuntamente novos produtos e serviços de

market, the Company understands that the

alto valor para seus clientes. Além do

Transaction will result in the creation of

fortalecimento da sua posição competitiva no

value for various stakeholders, to the extent

mercado, a Companhia entende que a

that the Company's shareholders (i) will

Operação resultará na criação de valor para

receive a premium for the Transaction, which

diversas partes interessadas, na medida em

will ensure both immediate liquidity and

que os acionistas da Companhia (i)

long-term appreciation potential; (ii) the

receberão um prêmio pela Operação, que

Company's employees will be part of an

garantirá, ao mesmo tempo, liquidez

organization with global scale, with multiple

imediata e potencial de valorização no longo

possibilities for growth and professional

prazo; (ii) os colaboradores da Companhia

development; and (iii) the Company's

farão parte de uma organização com escala

consumers and clients will be able to

global, com múltiplas possibilidades de

leverage EFX Brasil's global capacity to

crescimento e desenvolvimento profissional;

access high-value,high-standard services

e (iii) os consumidores e clientes da

and products.

Companhia poderão alavancar a capacidade

global da EFX Brasil para acessar serviços e

produtos de alto valor e padrão.

Upon completion of the Transaction, EFX

Após a conclusão da Operação, a EFX Brasil

Brasil and BVS will continue to develop their

e a BVS continuarão a desenvolver suas

activities with BVS as a wholly owned

atividades com a BVS como uma subsidiária

Page/Página 4 of/de 45

DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60

subsidiary of EFX Brasil and BVS will

integral da EFX Brasil e a BVS preservará sua

preserve its legal personality and own

personalidade jurídica e seus próprios ativos.

assets. With the consummation of the

Com a conclusão da Operação, as ações

Transaction, the shares issued by BVS will no

emitidas pela BVS não serão mais

longer be traded on the Novo Mercado listing

negociadas no segmento de listagem do

segment of B3 and BVS's registration as a

Novo Mercado da B3 e o registro da BVS

public company will no longer be maintained

como companhia aberta não será mais

after the Transaction is concluded.

mantido após a conclusão da Operação.

3.2. Approval of the Transaction. Subject to

3.2.

Aprovação da Operação. Observados

the terms and conditions set forth in this

os termos e condições estabelecidos neste

Protocol and Justification, the Board of

Protocolo e Justificação, o Conselho de

Directors of the Company, ad referendum of

Administração

da

Companhia,

ad

the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company,

referendum da Assembleia Geral da

has approved the Transaction and shall

Companhia, aprovou a Operação e deverá

submit the Transaction to the shareholders

submeter a Operação aos acionistas da

of the Company, in accordance with the

Companhia, de acordo com as etapas abaixo

steps detailed below. An extraordinary

detalhadas.

Uma

assembleia

geral

general meeting of shareholders of EFX

extraordinária da EFX Brasil também será

Brasil will also be convened to approve the

convocada para aprovar a Incorporação de

Merger of Shares. The approval of this

Ações. A aprovação deste Protocolo pelos

Protocol by the Company's shareholders and

acionistas da Companhia e pela assembleia

by the extraordinary general meeting of EFX

geral extraordinária da EFX Brasil é

Brasil is conditioned to the fulfillment (or

condicionada ao cumprimento (ou renúncia,

waiver, as the case may be) of the conditions

conforme o caso) das condições precedentes

precedent described in Clause 7 below.

descritas na Cláusula 7 abaixo.

4. DESCRIPTION OF THE TRANSACTION

4.

DESCRIÇÃO DA OPERAÇÃO

4.1. Steps of the Transaction. The 4.1. Etapas da Operação. A Operação Transaction shall comprise the steps compreenderá as etapas a seguir descritas, described below, which shall be que deverão ser interdependentes e interdependent and linked to each other, vinculadas entre si, coordenadas para coordinated so as to occur on the same date. ocorrerem na mesma data. A conclusão da

The consummation of the Transaction shall

Operação estará sujeita às aprovações

be subject to the applicable corporate

societárias aplicáveis e à verificação do

approvals and to the verification of

cumprimento das

Condições

Precedentes

compliance of the Conditions Precedent (as

(conforme definido abaixo).

defined below).

4.1.1. Merger of Shares. The merger of all

4.1.1.

Incorporação

de

Ações.

A

Merged Shares will result in the issuance by

Incorporação

de

todas

as

Ações

EFX Brasil of the EFX Brasil Redeemable

Incorporadas resultará na emissão, pela EFX

Shares to BVS's shareholders in replacement

Brasil, das Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil

of the BVS shares merged, and the BVS

aos acionistas da BVS em substituição às

shareholder will receive Redeemable Shares

ações da BVS incorporadas, sendo que o

PNA, PNB or Redeemable Shares PNC,

acionista da BVS poderá receber Ações

depending on the choice made, in

Resgatáveis PNA, Ações Resgatáveis PNB ou

accordance with item 4.1.2. After

Ações Resgatáveis PNC, a depender da

consummating the Merger of Shares, the

escolha feita, nos termos do item 4.1.2. Após

Company will preserve its legal personality

consumar a Incorporação de Ações, a

and equity, with no legal succession.

Companhia preservará

sua

personalidade

jurídica e patrimônio, sem sucessão legal.

4.1.2. Redemption. As a subsequent and

4.1.2.

Resgate. Como

ato subsequente

e

interdependent act of the Merger of Shares,

interdependente da Incorporação de Ações,

there will be, on the same date, the

haverá, na mesma data, o resgate de todas

redemption of all EFX Brasil Redeemable

as Ações

Resgatáveis da

EFX

Brasil

Shares ("Redemption") and the payment to

("Resgate"), sendo que a contrapartida a ser

be received by the Company's Shareholders

recebida pelo Acionista da Companhia

will depend to the Option made by BVS's

dependerá da escolha de uma dentre as

shareholders as follows ("Exchange Ratio"):

seguintes opções ("Relação de Troca"):

Page/Página 5 of/de 45

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Boa Vista Serviços SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:09:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
