Boa Vista Serviços S A : Assembleia
PROTOCOL AND JUSTIFICATION FOR
PROTOCOLO E JUSTIFICAÇÃO DA
THE MERGER OF SHARES ISSUED BY
INCORPORAÇÃO DE AÇÕES DA BOA
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A. BY EQUIFAX
VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A. PELA EQUIFAX
DO BRASIL S.A.
DO BRASIL S.A.
The managers of the companies described Os administradores das sociedades abaixo below, as well as the respective companies: qualificadas, assim como as respectivas
sociedades:
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.
, publicly
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.
, sociedade por
traded company with authorized capital and
ações de capital aberto, com capital
shares traded under the Novo Mercado
autorizado e ações admitidas à negociação
segment regulations of B3 S.A. - Brasil,
no segmento do Novo Mercado da B3 S.A. -
Bolsa, Balcão ("
B3"), registered at the
Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("
B3"), inscrita no
Ministry of the Economy National Tax
Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica do
Register of Legal Entities ("
CNPJ") under No.
Ministério da Fazenda ("
CNPJ") sob o nº
11.725.176/0001-27, headquartered at
11.725.176/0001-27, com sede na Avenida
Avenida Tamboré, No. 267, 25
th floor, at
Tamboré, nº 267, 25º andar, bairro
Tamboré district, in the City of Barueri, State
Tamboré, na Cidade de Barueri, Estado de
of São Paulo, Zip Code 06460-000, Brazil
São Paulo, CEP 06460-000, Brasil ("
BVS" ou
("
BVS" or " Company");
"
Companhia");
EQUIFAX DO BRASIL S.A.
, a privately
EQUIFAX DO BRASIL S.A.
, sociedade por
held, unlisted corporation, registered at the
ações de capital fechado, inscrita no CNPJ
CNPJ under No. 02.577.445/0001-64,
sob o nº 02.577.445/0001-64, com sede na
headquartered at Avenida Paulista, No.
Avenida Paulista, nº 1.636, 3º andar,
1636, 3
rd floor, unit 309, City of São Paulo,
conjunto 309, na Cidade de São Paulo,
State of São Paulo, ZIP Code 01310-200,
Estado de São Paulo, CEP 01310-200, Brasil
Brazil ("
EFX Brasil" and, jointly with BVS, the
("
EFX Brasil" e, em conjunto com a BVS, as
"
Companies"); and
"
Companhias"); e
EQUIFAX INC., a company incorporated
EQUIFAX, INC., sociedade constituída
under the laws of Georgia, USA, registered
segundo as leis da Georgia, Estado Unidos da
at the CNPJ as a foreign investor under No.
América, inscrita no CNPJ como investidor
47.321.544/0001-19,
with
registered
estrangeiro sob o nº 47.321.544/0001-19,
address at 1550 Peachtree Street NW,
com endereço registrado em 1550 Peachtree
Atlanta, GA 30309, USA and controlling
Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, Estado
shareholder of EFX Brasil ("
EFX" and, jointly
Unidos da América e acionista controladora
with the Companies, the "
Parties").
da EFX Brasil ("
EFX" e, em conjunto com as
Companhias, as "
Partes").
Hereby agree, for the reasons and purposes
Resolvem firmar, pelos motivos e visando
detailed below in the form of Articles 224 and
aos fins adiante detalhados, na forma dos
225 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, artigos 224 e 225 da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de 1976, as amended ("
Corporations Law"), dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada (" Lei
and pursuant to the Merger Agreement
das Sociedades por Ações") e nos termos do
executed on February 9, 2023 ("
Merger
"
Merger Agreement" celebrado em 09 de
Agreement") and the material fact notice
fevereiro de 2023 ("
Merger Agreement") e
disclosed on February 9, 2023, to execute
do aviso de Fato Relevante divulgado em 09
the present instrument of protocol and
de fevereiro de 2023, o presente
justification ("
Protocol and Justification") ,
instrumento de protocolo e justificação
having as purpose the merger of the totality
("
Protocolo e Justificação), tendo por objeto
of shares issued by BVS (except for the BVS
a incorporação da totalidade das ações de
shares held by EFX Brasil at Closing and the
emissão da BVS (exceto as ações da BVS
treasury shares), pursuant to Articles 224,
detidas pela EFX Brasil no Fechamento e as
225 and 252 of the Corporations Law, as
ações em tesouraria), de acordo com os
follows:
artigos 224, 225 e 252 da Lei das Sociedades
por Ações, conforme segue:
1.
RECITALS
1.
CONSIDERANDO QUE
A.
The Company is a Brazilian credit
A.
A Companhia é um bureau de crédito
bureau and a publicly held company with
brasileiro e uma companhia aberta com
shares listed on the
Novo Mercado segment
ações admitidas à negociação no segmento
("
Novo Mercado") of B3.
do Novo Mercado ("
Novo Mercado") da B3.
B.
On the date hereof, the capital stock
B.
O capital social da Companhia, nesta
of the Company is one billion, seven hundred
data, é de R$1.715.268.859,09 (um bilhão,
fifteen million, two hundred sixty-eight
setecentos e quinze milhões, duzentos e
thousand, eight hundred fifty-nine Brazilian
sessenta e oito mil, oitocentos e cinquenta e
reais and nine cents (R$1,715,268,859.09),
nove reais e nove centavos), dividido em
divided into five hundred thirty two million,
532.613.745 (quinhentos e trinta e dois
six hundred thirteen thousand, seven
milhões, seiscentas e treze mil, setecentas e
hundred forty-five (532,613,745) common
quarenta e cinco) ações ordinárias, sem
shares, with no par value, all of which are
valor nominal, totalmente subscritas e
fully subscribed and paid-in ("
Company
integralizadas ("
Ações da Companhia").
Shares").
C.
EFX Brasil is a closely held holding
C.
A EFX Brasil é uma sociedade holding
corporation that is indirectly controlled by
controlada indiretamente pela EFX e titular
EFX, and the holder of record of fifty-two
de 52.944.000 (cinquenta e dois milhões,
million, nine hundred forty-four thousand
novecentas e quarenta e quatro mil) ações
(52,944,000) common shares of the
ordinárias da Companhia, representativas de
Company representing nine point ninety-five
9,95% (nove vírgula noventa e cinco por
percent (9.95%) of the Company's capital
cento) no capital social da Companhia.
stock.
EFX is a publicly-held global data D. A EFX é uma empresa global de analytics and technology company with análise de dados e tecnologia, de capital shares traded on the New York Stock aberto e com ações negociadas na Bolsa de
Exchange ("
NYSE").
Valores de Nova York ("
NYSE").
The Parties intend to implement a E. As Partes pretendem implementar
business combination of the Company and
uma combinação de negócios envolvendo a
EFX Brasil by means of the merger of all of
Companhia e a EFX Brasil por meio da
the Company Shares (except for the
incorporação de todas as Ações da
Company Shares held by EFX Brasil at
Companhia (exceto aquelas detidas pela EFX
Closing, which will remain outstanding and
Brasil no Fechamento, que permanecerão
the treasury shares, which will be cancelled)
em circulação, e as ações em tesouraria, que
("
Merged Shares") into EFX Brasil, pursuant
serão canceladas) ("
Ações Incorporadas") na
to Articles 224, 225 and 252 of the
EFX Brasil, de acordo com os artigos 224,
Corporations Law (the "
Merger of Shares");
225 e 252 da Lei das Sociedades por Ações
("
Incorporação de Ações");
F.
Subject to the terms and conditions
F.
Sujeito
aos termos e condições
set forth in the Merger Agreement and in this
previstos no
Merger Agreement e neste
Protocol and Justification, with the
Protocolo e Justificação, com a consumação
implementation of the Merger of Shares. (i)
da Incorporação de Ações, (i) a EFX Brasil irá
EFX Brasil will issue 3 (three) classes of
emitir 3 (três) classes de ações
preferred
shares,
all
mandatorily
preferenciais,
todas
obrigatoriamente
redeemable, with no par value, with priority
resgatáveis, sem valor nominal, com
in the reimbursement of capital in case of
prioridade no reembolso de capital em caso
liquidation, without premium ("
EFX Brasil
de liquidação, sem prêmio ("Ações
Redeemable Shares")
and each EFX Brasil
Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil"), sendo que cada
Redeemable Share Class A ("
Redeemable
1 (uma) Ação Resgatável da EFX Brasil
Share PNA"), Class B (" Redeemable Share
Classe A ("
Ação Resgatável PNA"), Classe B
PNB") or Class C (" Redeemable Share PNC")
("
Ação Resgatável PNB") ou Classe C (" Ação
will be issued by EFX Brasil in accordance
Resgatável PNC") será emitida pela EFX
with the redemption option chosen by the
Brasil de acordo com a opção de resgate
shareholders of the Company as per Section
escolhida pelos acionistas da Companhia nos
4.1.2. below (ii) the subsequent redemption
termos da Cláusula 4.1.2. abaixo; (ii) todas
of all the EFX Brasil Redeemable Shares; and as Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil serão
the Company becoming a wholly-owned subsequentemente resgatadas; e (iii) a subsidiary of EFX Brasil (the Merger of Companhia se tornará uma subsidiária
Shares and the redemption of the EFX Brasil
integral da EFX Brasil (a Incorporação de
Redeemable Shares, the "
Transaction").
Ações e o resgate das Ações Resgatáveis da
EFX Brasil, a "
Operação").
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the
DESSA FORMA, em vista das obrigações
mutual covenants contained herein and
mútuas aqui contidas, bem como outra
other good and valuable consideration, the
consideração boa e valiosa, cujo
receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby
recebimento e suficiência são reconhecidos
acknowledged, and intending to be legally
por este ato e pretendendo estarem
bound, the Parties agree the terms and
legalmente vinculadas, as Partes acordam os
conditions for the Transaction, as follows:
termos e condições para a Operação,
conforme segue:
2.
DEFINITIONS;
RULES
OF
2.
DEFINIÇÕES;
REGRAS
DE
CONSTRUCTION
INTERPRETAÇÃO
2.1. For purposes of this Protocol and
2.1.
Para fins
deste Protocolo
e
Justification, capitalized terms shall have the
Justificação, os termos definidos terão o
meaning ascribed to them in
Exhibit 2.1.
significado que lhes é atribuído no
Anexo
2.1.
2.2. For purposes of this Protocol and 2.2. Para fins deste Protocolo e Justification, whenever the context requires: Justificação, sempre que o contexto exigir: o
the singular number shall include the plural,
singular incluirá o plural e vice-versa; o
and vice versa; the masculine gender shall
gênero masculino incluirá os gêneros
include the feminine and neuter genders; the
feminino e neutro; o gênero feminino incluirá
feminine gender shall include the masculine
os gêneros masculino e neutro; e o gênero
and neuter genders; and the neuter gender
neutro incluirá os gêneros masculino e
shall include masculine and feminine
feminino.
genders.
2.3. The Parties agree that any rule of
2.3.
As Partes concordam que qualquer
construction to the effect that ambiguities
regra de interpretação no sentido de que as
are to be resolved against the drafting Party
ambiguidades serão resolvidas contra a
shall not be applied in the construction or
Parte redatora não será aplicada na
interpretation of this Protocol and
interpretação deste Protocolo e Justificação.
Justification.
2.4. As used in this Protocol and Justification,
2.4.
Conforme
empregado
neste
the words "include" and "including," and
Protocolo e Justificação, os termos "incluir" e
variations thereof, shall not be deemed to be
"incluindo" e suas variações não serão
terms of limitation, but rather shall be
considerados de forma exaustiva, mas sim
deemed to be followed by the words "without
como seguidos da expressão "sem
limitation."
limitação".
2.5. Unless otherwise indicated or the
2.5.
Salvo indicação em contrário ou se o
context otherwise requires: (i) all references
contexto exigir: (i) todas as referências
in this Protocol and Justification to "Sections"
neste Protocolo e Justificação a "Cláusulas"
are intended to refer to Sections of this
referem-se a Cláusulas deste Protocolo e
Protocol and Justification; and (ii) the words
Justificação; e (ii) as expressões "neste
"herein," "hereof" and "hereunder," and
instrumento", "deste instrumento" e "nos
words of similar import, shall be construed
termos deste instrumento" e expressões
to refer to this Protocol and Justification in
com
significado
semelhante
serão
its entirety and not to any particular
interpretadas para se referir a este Protocolo
provision of this Protocol and Justification.
e Justificação em sua totalidade e não a uma
disposição específica dele.
2.6. Whenever this Protocol and Justification
2.6.
Sempre que este Protocolo e
refers to a number of days, that number will
Justificação se referir a um número de dias,
esse
número será
uma referência
a dias
be a reference to calendar days, unless
corridos, a menos que Dias Úteis sejam
Business Days are specified.
especificados.
2.7. Periods of time within or after which any
2.7. Os prazos em que ou após os quais
action must be performed shall be calculated
qualquer ação deve ser praticada serão
by excluding the first day of the period and
calculados excluindo-se o primeiro dia e
including the last day of the period and if the
incluindo o último dia do prazo, sendo que se
last day of the period of time is not a
o último dia do prazo não for um Dia Útil, o
Business Day, extending the end of the
término do prazo se dará no primeiro Dia Útil
period to the following Business Day.
subsequente.
3.
REASONS OR PURPOSES AND
3.
MOTIVOS OU FINS E INTERESSE DAS
INTEREST OF THE COMPANIES AND
COMPANHIAS E APROVAÇÃO DA
APPROVAL OF THE TRANSACTION
OPERAÇÃO
3.1. Purposes and Interests of the Parties
3.1. Motivos e Interesses das Partes
The Transaction seeks to create a solid
A Operação busca criar uma estrutura
business structure based on the integrated
empresarial sólida, baseada no desempenho
performance of the Companies in the credit
integrado das Companhias no mercado de
bureau market in Brazil. A business
bureau de crédito no Brasil. Uma
combination with EFX and the integration of
combinação de negócios com a EFX e a
the Company's activities will allow the
integração das atividades das Companhias
exchange of knowledge and expertise
permitirá a troca de conhecimento e
between the Companies, providing BVS with
expertise entre ambas, permitindo à BVS ter
global platform, additional regional acesso a uma plataforma global, recursos resources in LATAM, gain in scale, regionais adicionais na América Latina, technology and industry leading products ganhos de escala, tecnologia e produtos (like Cyber Financial (debt collections líderes da indústria (como Cyber Financial management), Ignite (analytics) and (gerenciamento de cobrança de dívidas),
Interconnect (decisioning)) that will improve
Ignite (análise de dados) e Interconnect
BVS's competitive position in Brazil. EFX's
(decisão)) que melhorarão a posição
cloud native technology and unique data
competitiva da BVS no Brasil. A tecnologia
assets and capabilities (including workforce
nativa da nuvem e os ativos e capacidades
solutions and identity products) will help
únicos de dados da EFX (incluindo soluções
accelerate BVS's digital transformation and
de força de trabalho e produtos de
expansion of BVS into new verticals and
identidade) ajudarão a acelerar a
adjacent addressable markets as well as will
transformação digital da BVS e sua expansão
allow the resulting combined companies to
em novos mercados verticais e adjacentes
jointly create new high-value products and
endereçáveis, bem como permitirão que as
services for its customers. In addition to
Companhias combinadas resultantes criem
strengthening its competitive position in the
conjuntamente novos produtos e serviços de
market, the Company understands that the
alto valor para seus clientes. Além do
Transaction will result in the creation of
fortalecimento da sua posição competitiva no
value for various stakeholders, to the extent
mercado, a Companhia entende que a
that the Company's shareholders (i) will
Operação resultará na criação de valor para
receive a premium for the Transaction, which
diversas partes interessadas, na medida em
will ensure both immediate liquidity and
que os acionistas da Companhia (i)
long-term appreciation potential; (ii) the
receberão um prêmio pela Operação, que
Company's employees will be part of an
garantirá, ao mesmo tempo, liquidez
organization with global scale, with multiple
imediata e potencial de valorização no longo
possibilities for growth and professional
prazo; (ii) os colaboradores da Companhia
development; and (iii) the Company's
farão parte de uma organização com escala
consumers and clients will be able to
global, com múltiplas possibilidades de
leverage EFX Brasil's global capacity to
crescimento e desenvolvimento profissional;
access high-value,high-standard services
e (iii) os consumidores e clientes da
and products.
Companhia poderão alavancar a capacidade
global da EFX Brasil para acessar serviços e
produtos de alto valor e padrão.
Upon completion of the Transaction, EFX
Após a conclusão da Operação, a EFX Brasil
Brasil and BVS will continue to develop their
e a BVS continuarão a desenvolver suas
activities with BVS as a wholly owned
atividades com a BVS como uma subsidiária
subsidiary of EFX Brasil and BVS will
integral da EFX Brasil e a BVS preservará sua
preserve its legal personality and own
personalidade jurídica e seus próprios ativos.
assets. With the consummation of the
Com a conclusão da Operação, as ações
Transaction, the shares issued by BVS will no
emitidas pela BVS não serão mais
longer be traded on the Novo Mercado listing
negociadas no segmento de listagem do
segment of B3 and BVS's registration as a
Novo Mercado da B3 e o registro da BVS
public company will no longer be maintained
como companhia aberta não será mais
after the Transaction is concluded.
mantido após a conclusão da Operação.
3.2. Approval of the Transaction. Subject to
3.2.
Aprovação da Operação.
Observados
the terms and conditions set forth in this
os termos e condições estabelecidos neste
Protocol and Justification, the Board of
Protocolo e Justificação, o Conselho de
Directors of the Company,
ad referendum of
Administração
da
Companhia,
ad
the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company,
referendum da Assembleia Geral da
has approved the Transaction and shall
Companhia, aprovou a Operação e deverá
submit the Transaction to the shareholders
submeter a Operação aos acionistas da
of the Company, in accordance with the
Companhia, de acordo com as etapas abaixo
steps detailed below. An extraordinary
detalhadas.
Uma
assembleia
geral
general meeting of shareholders of EFX
extraordinária da EFX Brasil também será
Brasil will also be convened to approve the
convocada para aprovar a Incorporação de
Merger of Shares. The approval of this
Ações. A aprovação deste Protocolo pelos
Protocol by the Company's shareholders and
acionistas da Companhia e pela assembleia
by the extraordinary general meeting of EFX
geral extraordinária da EFX Brasil é
Brasil is conditioned to the fulfillment (or
condicionada ao cumprimento (ou renúncia,
waiver, as the case may be) of the conditions
conforme o caso) das condições precedentes
precedent described in Clause 7 below.
descritas na Cláusula 7 abaixo.
4.
DESCRIPTION OF THE TRANSACTION
4.
DESCRIÇÃO DA OPERAÇÃO
4.1. Steps of the Transaction. The 4.1. Etapas da Operação. A Operação Transaction shall comprise the steps compreenderá as etapas a seguir descritas, described below, which shall be que deverão ser interdependentes e interdependent and linked to each other, vinculadas entre si, coordenadas para coordinated so as to occur on the same date. ocorrerem na mesma data. A conclusão da
The consummation of the Transaction shall
Operação estará sujeita às aprovações
be subject to the applicable corporate
societárias aplicáveis e à verificação do
approvals and to the verification of
cumprimento das
Condições
Precedentes
compliance of the Conditions Precedent (as
(conforme definido abaixo).
defined below).
4.1.1.
Merger of Shares. The merger of all
4.1.1.
Incorporação
de
Ações.
A
Merged Shares will result in the issuance by
Incorporação
de
todas
as
Ações
EFX Brasil of the EFX Brasil Redeemable
Incorporadas resultará na emissão, pela EFX
Shares to BVS's shareholders in replacement
Brasil, das Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil
of the BVS shares merged, and the BVS
aos acionistas da BVS em substituição às
shareholder will receive Redeemable Shares
ações da BVS incorporadas, sendo que o
PNA, PNB or Redeemable Shares PNC,
acionista da BVS poderá receber Ações
depending on the choice made, in
Resgatáveis PNA, Ações Resgatáveis PNB ou
accordance with item 4.1.2. After
Ações Resgatáveis PNC, a depender da
consummating the Merger of Shares, the
escolha feita, nos termos do item 4.1.2. Após
Company will preserve its legal personality
consumar a Incorporação de Ações, a
and equity, with no legal succession.
Companhia preservará
sua
personalidade
jurídica e patrimônio, sem sucessão legal.
4.1.2.
Redemption. As a subsequent and
4.1.2.
Resgate. Como
ato subsequente
e
interdependent act of the Merger of Shares,
interdependente da Incorporação de Ações,
there will be, on the same date, the
haverá, na mesma data, o resgate de todas
redemption of all EFX Brasil Redeemable
as Ações
Resgatáveis da
EFX
Brasil
Shares ("
Redemption") and the payment to
("
Resgate"), sendo que a contrapartida a ser
be received by the Company's Shareholders
recebida pelo Acionista da Companhia
will depend to the Option made by BVS's
dependerá da escolha de uma dentre as
shareholders as follows ("
Exchange Ratio"):
seguintes opções ("
Relação de Troca"):
