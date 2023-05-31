Boa Vista Serviços S A : Assembleia 05/31/2023 | 12:10am EDT Send by mail :

The managers of the companies described Os administradores das sociedades abaixo below, as well as the respective companies: qualificadas, assim como as respectivas sociedades: BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A., publicly BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A., sociedade por traded company with authorized capital and ações de capital aberto, com capital shares traded under the Novo Mercado autorizado e ações admitidas à negociação segment regulations of B3 S.A. - Brasil, no segmento do Novo Mercado da B3 S.A. - Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), registered at the Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), inscrita no Ministry of the Economy National Tax Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica do Register of Legal Entities ("CNPJ") under No. Ministério da Fazenda ("CNPJ") sob o nº 11.725.176/0001-27, headquartered at 11.725.176/0001-27, com sede na Avenida Avenida Tamboré, No. 267, 25th floor, at Tamboré, nº 267, 25º andar, bairro Tamboré district, in the City of Barueri, State Tamboré, na Cidade de Barueri, Estado de of São Paulo, Zip Code 06460-000, Brazil São Paulo, CEP 06460-000, Brasil ("BVS" ou ("BVS" or "Company"); "Companhia"); EQUIFAX DO BRASIL S.A., a privately EQUIFAX DO BRASIL S.A., sociedade por held, unlisted corporation, registered at the ações de capital fechado, inscrita no CNPJ CNPJ under No. 02.577.445/0001-64, sob o nº 02.577.445/0001-64, com sede na headquartered at Avenida Paulista, No. Avenida Paulista, nº 1.636, 3º andar, 1636, 3rd floor, unit 309, City of São Paulo, conjunto 309, na Cidade de São Paulo, State of São Paulo, ZIP Code 01310-200, Estado de São Paulo, CEP 01310-200, Brasil Brazil ("EFX Brasil" and, jointly with BVS, the ("EFX Brasil" e, em conjunto com a BVS, as "Companies"); and "Companhias"); e EQUIFAX INC., a company incorporated EQUIFAX, INC., sociedade constituída under the laws of Georgia, USA, registered segundo as leis da Georgia, Estado Unidos da at the CNPJ as a foreign investor under No. América, inscrita no CNPJ como investidor 47.321.544/0001-19, with registered estrangeiro sob o nº 47.321.544/0001-19, address at 1550 Peachtree Street NW, com endereço registrado em 1550 Peachtree Atlanta, GA 30309, USA and controlling Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, Estado shareholder of EFX Brasil ("EFX" and, jointly Unidos da América e acionista controladora with the Companies, the "Parties"). da EFX Brasil ("EFX" e, em conjunto com as Companhias, as "Partes"). Hereby agree, for the reasons and purposes Resolvem firmar, pelos motivos e visando detailed below in the form of Articles 224 and aos fins adiante detalhados, na forma dos 225 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, artigos 224 e 225 da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de 1976, as amended ("Corporations Law"), dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei and pursuant to the Merger Agreement das Sociedades por Ações") e nos termos do executed on February 9, 2023 ("Merger "Merger Agreement" celebrado em 09 de Agreement") and the material fact notice fevereiro de 2023 ("Merger Agreement") e disclosed on February 9, 2023, to execute do aviso de Fato Relevante divulgado em 09 the present instrument of protocol and de fevereiro de 2023, o presente justification ("Protocol and Justification") , instrumento de protocolo e justificação having as purpose the merger of the totality ("Protocolo e Justificação), tendo por objeto of shares issued by BVS (except for the BVS a incorporação da totalidade das ações de shares held by EFX Brasil at Closing and the emissão da BVS (exceto as ações da BVS treasury shares), pursuant to Articles 224, detidas pela EFX Brasil no Fechamento e as 225 and 252 of the Corporations Law, as ações em tesouraria), de acordo com os follows: artigos 224, 225 e 252 da Lei das Sociedades por Ações, conforme segue: Page/Página 1 of/de 45 DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60 1. RECITALS 1. CONSIDERANDO QUE A. The Company is a Brazilian credit A. A Companhia é um bureau de crédito bureau and a publicly held company with brasileiro e uma companhia aberta com shares listed on the Novo Mercado segment ações admitidas à negociação no segmento ("Novo Mercado") of B3. do Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado") da B3. B. On the date hereof, the capital stock B. O capital social da Companhia, nesta of the Company is one billion, seven hundred data, é de R$1.715.268.859,09 (um bilhão, fifteen million, two hundred sixty-eight setecentos e quinze milhões, duzentos e thousand, eight hundred fifty-nine Brazilian sessenta e oito mil, oitocentos e cinquenta e reais and nine cents (R$1,715,268,859.09), nove reais e nove centavos), dividido em divided into five hundred thirty two million, 532.613.745 (quinhentos e trinta e dois six hundred thirteen thousand, seven milhões, seiscentas e treze mil, setecentas e hundred forty-five (532,613,745) common quarenta e cinco) ações ordinárias, sem shares, with no par value, all of which are valor nominal, totalmente subscritas e fully subscribed and paid-in ("Company integralizadas ("Ações da Companhia"). Shares"). C. EFX Brasil is a closely held holding C. A EFX Brasil é uma sociedade holding corporation that is indirectly controlled by controlada indiretamente pela EFX e titular EFX, and the holder of record of fifty-two de 52.944.000 (cinquenta e dois milhões, million, nine hundred forty-four thousand novecentas e quarenta e quatro mil) ações (52,944,000) common shares of the ordinárias da Companhia, representativas de Company representing nine point ninety-five 9,95% (nove vírgula noventa e cinco por percent (9.95%) of the Company's capital cento) no capital social da Companhia. stock. EFX is a publicly-held global data D. A EFX é uma empresa global de analytics and technology company with análise de dados e tecnologia, de capital shares traded on the New York Stock aberto e com ações negociadas na Bolsa de Exchange ("NYSE"). Valores de Nova York ("NYSE"). The Parties intend to implement a E. As Partes pretendem implementar business combination of the Company and uma combinação de negócios envolvendo a EFX Brasil by means of the merger of all of Companhia e a EFX Brasil por meio da the Company Shares (except for the incorporação de todas as Ações da Company Shares held by EFX Brasil at Companhia (exceto aquelas detidas pela EFX Closing, which will remain outstanding and Brasil no Fechamento, que permanecerão the treasury shares, which will be cancelled) em circulação, e as ações em tesouraria, que ("Merged Shares") into EFX Brasil, pursuant serão canceladas) ("Ações Incorporadas") na to Articles 224, 225 and 252 of the EFX Brasil, de acordo com os artigos 224, Corporations Law (the "Merger of Shares"); 225 e 252 da Lei das Sociedades por Ações ("Incorporação de Ações"); F. Subject to the terms and conditions F. Sujeito aos termos e condições set forth in the Merger Agreement and in this previstos no Merger Agreement e neste Protocol and Justification, with the Protocolo e Justificação, com a consumação implementation of the Merger of Shares. (i) da Incorporação de Ações, (i) a EFX Brasil irá EFX Brasil will issue 3 (three) classes of emitir 3 (três) classes de ações preferred shares, all mandatorily preferenciais, todas obrigatoriamente redeemable, with no par value, with priority resgatáveis, sem valor nominal, com in the reimbursement of capital in case of prioridade no reembolso de capital em caso liquidation, without premium ("EFX Brasil de liquidação, sem prêmio ("Ações Redeemable Shares") and each EFX Brasil Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil"), sendo que cada Redeemable Share Class A ("Redeemable 1 (uma) Ação Resgatável da EFX Brasil Share PNA"), Class B ("Redeemable Share Classe A ("Ação Resgatável PNA"), Classe B PNB") or Class C ("Redeemable Share PNC") ("Ação Resgatável PNB") ou Classe C ("Ação will be issued by EFX Brasil in accordance Resgatável PNC") será emitida pela EFX with the redemption option chosen by the Brasil de acordo com a opção de resgate shareholders of the Company as per Section escolhida pelos acionistas da Companhia nos 4.1.2. below (ii) the subsequent redemption termos da Cláusula 4.1.2. abaixo; (ii) todas Page/Página 2 of/de 45 DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60 of all the EFX Brasil Redeemable Shares; and as Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil serão the Company becoming a wholly-owned subsequentemente resgatadas; e (iii) a subsidiary of EFX Brasil (the Merger of Companhia se tornará uma subsidiária Shares and the redemption of the EFX Brasil integral da EFX Brasil (a Incorporação de Redeemable Shares, the "Transaction"). Ações e o resgate das Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil, a "Operação"). NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the DESSA FORMA, em vista das obrigações mutual covenants contained herein and mútuas aqui contidas, bem como outra other good and valuable consideration, the consideração boa e valiosa, cujo receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby recebimento e suficiência são reconhecidos acknowledged, and intending to be legally por este ato e pretendendo estarem bound, the Parties agree the terms and legalmente vinculadas, as Partes acordam os conditions for the Transaction, as follows: termos e condições para a Operação, conforme segue: 2. DEFINITIONS; RULES OF 2. DEFINIÇÕES; REGRAS DE CONSTRUCTION INTERPRETAÇÃO 2.1. For purposes of this Protocol and 2.1. Para fins deste Protocolo e Justification, capitalized terms shall have the Justificação, os termos definidos terão o meaning ascribed to them in Exhibit 2.1. significado que lhes é atribuído no Anexo 2.1. 2.2. For purposes of this Protocol and 2.2. Para fins deste Protocolo e Justification, whenever the context requires: Justificação, sempre que o contexto exigir: o the singular number shall include the plural, singular incluirá o plural e vice-versa; o and vice versa; the masculine gender shall gênero masculino incluirá os gêneros include the feminine and neuter genders; the feminino e neutro; o gênero feminino incluirá feminine gender shall include the masculine os gêneros masculino e neutro; e o gênero and neuter genders; and the neuter gender neutro incluirá os gêneros masculino e shall include masculine and feminine feminino. genders. 2.3. The Parties agree that any rule of 2.3. As Partes concordam que qualquer construction to the effect that ambiguities regra de interpretação no sentido de que as are to be resolved against the drafting Party ambiguidades serão resolvidas contra a shall not be applied in the construction or Parte redatora não será aplicada na interpretation of this Protocol and interpretação deste Protocolo e Justificação. Justification. 2.4. As used in this Protocol and Justification, 2.4. Conforme empregado neste the words "include" and "including," and Protocolo e Justificação, os termos "incluir" e variations thereof, shall not be deemed to be "incluindo" e suas variações não serão terms of limitation, but rather shall be considerados de forma exaustiva, mas sim deemed to be followed by the words "without como seguidos da expressão "sem limitation." limitação". 2.5. Unless otherwise indicated or the 2.5. Salvo indicação em contrário ou se o context otherwise requires: (i) all references contexto exigir: (i) todas as referências in this Protocol and Justification to "Sections" neste Protocolo e Justificação a "Cláusulas" are intended to refer to Sections of this referem-se a Cláusulas deste Protocolo e Protocol and Justification; and (ii) the words Justificação; e (ii) as expressões "neste "herein," "hereof" and "hereunder," and instrumento", "deste instrumento" e "nos words of similar import, shall be construed termos deste instrumento" e expressões to refer to this Protocol and Justification in com significado semelhante serão its entirety and not to any particular interpretadas para se referir a este Protocolo provision of this Protocol and Justification. e Justificação em sua totalidade e não a uma disposição específica dele. 2.6. Whenever this Protocol and Justification 2.6. Sempre que este Protocolo e refers to a number of days, that number will Justificação se referir a um número de dias, esse número será uma referência a dias Page/Página 3 of/de 45 DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60 be a reference to calendar days, unless corridos, a menos que Dias Úteis sejam Business Days are specified. especificados. 2.7. Periods of time within or after which any 2.7. Os prazos em que ou após os quais action must be performed shall be calculated qualquer ação deve ser praticada serão by excluding the first day of the period and calculados excluindo-se o primeiro dia e including the last day of the period and if the incluindo o último dia do prazo, sendo que se last day of the period of time is not a o último dia do prazo não for um Dia Útil, o Business Day, extending the end of the término do prazo se dará no primeiro Dia Útil period to the following Business Day. subsequente. 3. REASONS OR PURPOSES AND 3. MOTIVOS OU FINS E INTERESSE DAS INTEREST OF THE COMPANIES AND COMPANHIAS E APROVAÇÃO DA APPROVAL OF THE TRANSACTION OPERAÇÃO 3.1. Purposes and Interests of the Parties 3.1. Motivos e Interesses das Partes The Transaction seeks to create a solid A Operação busca criar uma estrutura business structure based on the integrated empresarial sólida, baseada no desempenho performance of the Companies in the credit integrado das Companhias no mercado de bureau market in Brazil. A business bureau de crédito no Brasil. Uma combination with EFX and the integration of combinação de negócios com a EFX e a the Company's activities will allow the integração das atividades das Companhias exchange of knowledge and expertise permitirá a troca de conhecimento e between the Companies, providing BVS with expertise entre ambas, permitindo à BVS ter global platform, additional regional acesso a uma plataforma global, recursos resources in LATAM, gain in scale, regionais adicionais na América Latina, technology and industry leading products ganhos de escala, tecnologia e produtos (like Cyber Financial (debt collections líderes da indústria (como Cyber Financial management), Ignite (analytics) and (gerenciamento de cobrança de dívidas), Interconnect (decisioning)) that will improve Ignite (análise de dados) e Interconnect BVS's competitive position in Brazil. EFX's (decisão)) que melhorarão a posição cloud native technology and unique data competitiva da BVS no Brasil. A tecnologia assets and capabilities (including workforce nativa da nuvem e os ativos e capacidades solutions and identity products) will help únicos de dados da EFX (incluindo soluções accelerate BVS's digital transformation and de força de trabalho e produtos de expansion of BVS into new verticals and identidade) ajudarão a acelerar a adjacent addressable markets as well as will transformação digital da BVS e sua expansão allow the resulting combined companies to em novos mercados verticais e adjacentes jointly create new high-value products and endereçáveis, bem como permitirão que as services for its customers. In addition to Companhias combinadas resultantes criem strengthening its competitive position in the conjuntamente novos produtos e serviços de market, the Company understands that the alto valor para seus clientes. Além do Transaction will result in the creation of fortalecimento da sua posição competitiva no value for various stakeholders, to the extent mercado, a Companhia entende que a that the Company's shareholders (i) will Operação resultará na criação de valor para receive a premium for the Transaction, which diversas partes interessadas, na medida em will ensure both immediate liquidity and que os acionistas da Companhia (i) long-term appreciation potential; (ii) the receberão um prêmio pela Operação, que Company's employees will be part of an garantirá, ao mesmo tempo, liquidez organization with global scale, with multiple imediata e potencial de valorização no longo possibilities for growth and professional prazo; (ii) os colaboradores da Companhia development; and (iii) the Company's farão parte de uma organização com escala consumers and clients will be able to global, com múltiplas possibilidades de leverage EFX Brasil's global capacity to crescimento e desenvolvimento profissional; access high-value,high-standard services e (iii) os consumidores e clientes da and products. Companhia poderão alavancar a capacidade global da EFX Brasil para acessar serviços e produtos de alto valor e padrão. Upon completion of the Transaction, EFX Após a conclusão da Operação, a EFX Brasil Brasil and BVS will continue to develop their e a BVS continuarão a desenvolver suas activities with BVS as a wholly owned atividades com a BVS como uma subsidiária Page/Página 4 of/de 45 DocuSign Envelope ID: 9D84883C-DDE8-41ED-A220-325A71E23E60 subsidiary of EFX Brasil and BVS will integral da EFX Brasil e a BVS preservará sua preserve its legal personality and own personalidade jurídica e seus próprios ativos. assets. With the consummation of the Com a conclusão da Operação, as ações Transaction, the shares issued by BVS will no emitidas pela BVS não serão mais longer be traded on the Novo Mercado listing negociadas no segmento de listagem do segment of B3 and BVS's registration as a Novo Mercado da B3 e o registro da BVS public company will no longer be maintained como companhia aberta não será mais after the Transaction is concluded. mantido após a conclusão da Operação. 3.2. Approval of the Transaction. Subject to 3.2. Aprovação da Operação. Observados the terms and conditions set forth in this os termos e condições estabelecidos neste Protocol and Justification, the Board of Protocolo e Justificação, o Conselho de Directors of the Company, ad referendum of Administração da Companhia, ad the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, referendum da Assembleia Geral da has approved the Transaction and shall Companhia, aprovou a Operação e deverá submit the Transaction to the shareholders submeter a Operação aos acionistas da of the Company, in accordance with the Companhia, de acordo com as etapas abaixo steps detailed below. An extraordinary detalhadas. Uma assembleia geral general meeting of shareholders of EFX extraordinária da EFX Brasil também será Brasil will also be convened to approve the convocada para aprovar a Incorporação de Merger of Shares. The approval of this Ações. A aprovação deste Protocolo pelos Protocol by the Company's shareholders and acionistas da Companhia e pela assembleia by the extraordinary general meeting of EFX geral extraordinária da EFX Brasil é Brasil is conditioned to the fulfillment (or condicionada ao cumprimento (ou renúncia, waiver, as the case may be) of the conditions conforme o caso) das condições precedentes precedent described in Clause 7 below. descritas na Cláusula 7 abaixo. 4. DESCRIPTION OF THE TRANSACTION 4. DESCRIÇÃO DA OPERAÇÃO 4.1. Steps of the Transaction. The 4.1. Etapas da Operação. A Operação Transaction shall comprise the steps compreenderá as etapas a seguir descritas, described below, which shall be que deverão ser interdependentes e interdependent and linked to each other, vinculadas entre si, coordenadas para coordinated so as to occur on the same date. ocorrerem na mesma data. A conclusão da The consummation of the Transaction shall Operação estará sujeita às aprovações be subject to the applicable corporate societárias aplicáveis e à verificação do approvals and to the verification of cumprimento das Condições Precedentes compliance of the Conditions Precedent (as (conforme definido abaixo). defined below). 4.1.1. Merger of Shares. The merger of all 4.1.1. Incorporação de Ações. A Merged Shares will result in the issuance by Incorporação de todas as Ações EFX Brasil of the EFX Brasil Redeemable Incorporadas resultará na emissão, pela EFX Shares to BVS's shareholders in replacement Brasil, das Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil of the BVS shares merged, and the BVS aos acionistas da BVS em substituição às shareholder will receive Redeemable Shares ações da BVS incorporadas, sendo que o PNA, PNB or Redeemable Shares PNC, acionista da BVS poderá receber Ações depending on the choice made, in Resgatáveis PNA, Ações Resgatáveis PNB ou accordance with item 4.1.2. After Ações Resgatáveis PNC, a depender da consummating the Merger of Shares, the escolha feita, nos termos do item 4.1.2. Após Company will preserve its legal personality consumar a Incorporação de Ações, a and equity, with no legal succession. Companhia preservará sua personalidade jurídica e patrimônio, sem sucessão legal. 4.1.2. Redemption. As a subsequent and 4.1.2. Resgate. Como ato subsequente e interdependent act of the Merger of Shares, interdependente da Incorporação de Ações, there will be, on the same date, the haverá, na mesma data, o resgate de todas redemption of all EFX Brasil Redeemable as Ações Resgatáveis da EFX Brasil Shares ("Redemption") and the payment to ("Resgate"), sendo que a contrapartida a ser be received by the Company's Shareholders recebida pelo Acionista da Companhia will depend to the Option made by BVS's dependerá da escolha de uma dentre as shareholders as follows ("Exchange Ratio"): seguintes opções ("Relação de Troca"): Page/Página 5 of/de 45 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

