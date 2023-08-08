Boa Vista Serviços S.A.(BOVESPA:BOAS3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04:10:14 2023-08-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.950 BRL
|-0.38%
|-0.38%
|+9.50%
|May. 11
|Boa Vista Serviços S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Mar. 29
|Boa Vista Serviços S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.50%
|874 M $
|+54.81%
|1 231 M $
|+24.48%
|1 435 M $
|-38.68%
|173 M $
|+21.72%
|69 M $
|+8.33%
|28 M $
|-27.75%
|23 M $
|0.00%
|23 M $
|-21.83%
|19 M $
|+1.05%
|14 M $