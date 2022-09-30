Advanced search
    BOAS3   BRBOASACNOR6

BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.

(BOAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  12:21 2022-09-30 pm EDT
5.880 BRL   -0.84%
12:19pBrazil's Boa Vista waiting for lower prices to do more M&A deals, CEO says
RE
09/29Boa Vista Serviços S A : Bylaws
PU
05/12Transcript : Boa Vista Serviços S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
Brazil's Boa Vista waiting for lower prices to do more M&A deals, CEO says

09/30/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) -

Brazil's Boa Vista is waiting for lower prices before it uses its 1.2 billion reais ($222.5 million) in cash to help finance any new mergers and acquisitions, the chief executive of the credit services company said in an interview.

Boa Vista listed two years ago on the B3 Bolsa Balcao stock exchange, telling investors it would use the proceeds to acquire startups for its platform. Benchmark interest rates were at an historical low of 2% at that time, but the Selic rate is now at 13.75%.

"Investors complain because we acquired only two companies," Boa Vista CEO Dirceu Gardel told Reuters on Thursday. "But our strategy was to wait to get better prices," he added, saying new M&A deals could be announced later this year or in 2023.

Analysts are generally optimistic about the outlook for Boa Vista, which has already acquired debt restructuring fintech Acordo Certo and fraud prevention startup Konduto. Three of the five analysts that cover the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Refinitiv.

Gardel expects the company to use more data generated by Brazil's credit scoring system, which only recently began receiving information from utilities. Power companies have started sending data to the system, and water and gas utilities should also provide information in the coming months. ($1 = 5.3928 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 896 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 273 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net cash 2022 1 275 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 3 153 M 585 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Boa Vista Serviços S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,93 BRL
Average target price 10,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirceu Jodas Gardel Filho Chief Operations Officer & Legal Director
Lucas Caiche Guedes Operations Director
Lincoln da Cunha Filho Pereira Director
Luiz Francisco Novelli Viana Director
Carlos Antonio Rocca Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.-1.17%585
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-33.30%103 528
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-6.08%50 101
RELX PLC-8.49%46 344
MOODY'S CORPORATION-35.49%45 255
MSCI, INC.-30.92%34 070