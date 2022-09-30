Brazil's Boa Vista waiting for lower prices to do more M&A deals, CEO says

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) -
Brazil's Boa Vista is waiting for lower prices
before it uses its 1.2 billion reais ($222.5 million) in cash to
help finance any new mergers and acquisitions, the chief
executive of the credit services company said in an interview.
Boa Vista listed two years ago on the B3 Bolsa Balcao stock
exchange, telling investors it would use the proceeds to acquire
startups for its platform. Benchmark interest rates were at an
historical low of 2% at that time, but the Selic rate is now at
13.75%.
"Investors complain because we acquired only two companies,"
Boa Vista CEO Dirceu Gardel told Reuters on Thursday. "But our
strategy was to wait to get better prices," he added, saying new
M&A deals could be announced later this year or in 2023.
Analysts are generally optimistic about the outlook for Boa
Vista, which has already acquired debt restructuring fintech
Acordo Certo and fraud prevention startup Konduto. Three of the
five analysts that cover the company have a 'buy' rating on the
stock, according to Refinitiv.
Gardel expects the company to use more data generated by
Brazil's credit scoring system, which only recently began
receiving information from utilities. Power companies have
started sending data to the system, and water and gas utilities
should also provide information in the coming months.
($1 = 5.3928 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Paul Simao)