Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Boab Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BML   AU0000131849

BOAB METALS LIMITED

(BML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boab Metals : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2021

01/21/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 January 2022

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the period ending 31 December 2021

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) ("Boab" or "Company") is pleased to provide the following activity and cashflow report for the quarter ending 31 December 2021. The quarter saw significant progress toward the development of the Company's 75% owned Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project ("Sorby Hills" or "the Project"), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Sorby Hills 47.3Mt at 4.1% Pb Eq (3.1% Pb, 35g/t Ag) and 0.4% Zn containing 1.47Mt Pb, 53Moz Ag and 0.21kt Zn, including:
  1. 14% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources versus the PFS Resource, and a 7% increase versus the April 2021 estimate; and
    1. Inaugural 1.0Mt Indicated Resource reported for the Beta Deposit.
  • Sorby Hills DFS Metallurgical Test Work Results confirming:
    1. separate flotation of Oxidised and Fresh Ore will deliver significant uplift in metal recovery across the Life of Mine;
  1. Lead recoveries of up to 95% (Fresh Ore) and up to 90% (Oxidised Ore); and
    1. Silver recoveries of up to 87%Ag (Fresh Ore) and up to 92% (Oxidised Ore).
  • Sorby Hills Site Visit Undertaken by NAIF and Commercial Banks.
  • The Company has a cash balance of A$8.4M as at 31 December 2021 and is well funded to continue progressing Sorby Hills to a Final Investment Decision ("FID").

Boab Managing Director and CEO, Simon Noon, stated:

"The quarter has seen the Company put in place significant building blocks to support the Sorby Hills Definitive Feasibility Study and development of the Project. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Metallurgical Test Work will underpin our Mine Plan and Process Plant design and I am confident the results will have a positive impact on the Project Economics."

Upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate for Sorby Hills

Boab's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") confirmed the Sorby Hills Project as a low-risk, high value project underpinned by a large near-surfacePb-Ag-Zn deposit comprising a Mineral Resource of 44.1Mt at 3.3% Pb, 38g/t Ag and 0.5% Zn (ASX release 2 June 2020), and Proved and Probable Reserves of 13.6Mt at 3.6% Pb, and 40g/t Ag (ASX release 25 August 2020).

On the back of the positive PFS results, a Phase IV drilling program was designed to primarily advance the Project towards DFS status. As such, the bulk of drilling metres (3,340m, 70%) were apportioned to collecting samples for metallurgical and geotechnical test work. The balance of the program was targeted at increasing geological confidence via infill drilling and testing potential shallow Resource extensions to the south of the Omega deposit (~1,460m, 30%).

An interim Mineral Resource update incorporating the results of the Phase IV drilling was released in April 2021 (ASX release 6 April 2021) and delivered 44.9Mt at 3.2% Pb, 0.5% Zn and 37g/t Ag.

Subsequently, a Phase V drilling program comprising an additional 59 diamond drill holes (5,284m) was completed with the objective of expanding the Sorby Hills Mining Inventory and supporting the opportunity to increase the 1.5Mtpa processing plant capacity proposed in the PFS.

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate (ASX release 17 December 2021) was undertaken by CSA Global and upgrades the PFS Mineral Resource Estimate via the inclusion of results from the Phase IV and Phase V drilling programs (Figure 1). A comprehensive breakdown of the Mineral Resource by Resource classification and deposit is shown in Table 1 and Table 2 below.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Lead domains of the Sorby Hills deposit comprises 47.3Mt at 3.1% Pb, 0.4% Zn and 35g/t Ag (1% Pb cut-off).

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate has resulted in a 2.8 Mt (14%) increase in Measured and Indicated Tonnes of 2.8Mt (14%), 65kt contained Lead (9%) and 3.0Moz contained Silver (11%) versus the Mineral Resource Estimate that underpinned the PFS.

The increase in Resource quantity and confidence is expected to have a positive impact on the Sorby Hills Ore Reserve and DFS economics.

Metallurgical Test Work Program Delivers Enhanced Metal Recoveries

The DFS Metallurgical Test Work Program was launched on the back of a successful Phase IV drilling program with the primary objective of delivering robust results to underpin the Sorby Hills DFS ProcessPlant design criteria.

Approximately 1,420kg from 399m of half core was recovered from 35 HQ diamond holes drilled during the Phase IV and V programs and then combined and composited into Variability Samples, Schedule Composites and Master Composites.

Samples and Composites were utilised for a range of test work including: Flotation, Comminution, Mineralogy, Heavy Liquid Separation ("HLS"), Tailings Thickening, Concentrate Filtration and Concentrate Analysis. The DFS Metallurgical Test work Program builds upon a significant body of previous metallurgical test work undertaken by Boab since acquiring the Sorby Hills Project in 2018 and test work by others dating back to 1979.

Table 1: Updated Sorby Hills Mineral Resource Estimate - Pb Domains only.

Classification by

Grade

Pb

Contained Metal

Mt

Pb

Zn

Ag

Pb

Zn

Ag

Pb Eq.

Deposit

Eq.

%

%

g/t

%

kt

kt

koz

kt

A

Inferred

0.6

5.3%

1.0%

23

6.0%

31

6

427

35

Sub Total

0.6

5.3%

0.1%

23

6.0%

31

6

427

35

B

Measured

1.4

3.8%

0.3%

19

4.3%

52

4

859

60

Indicated

1.3

3.4%

0.3%

21

4.0%

44

4

862

52

Sub Total

2.7

3.6%

0.3%

20

4.2%

97

8

1,720

112

Omega

Measured

8.5

3.3%

0.4%

37

4.3%

279

32

9,995

366

Indicated

5.8

3.5%

0.4%

34

4.4%

205

25

6,331

259

Inferred

2.9

2.7%

0.4%

26

3.4%

76

13

2,414

97

Sub Total

17.2

3.3%

0.4%

34

4.2%

566

71

18,948

730

Norton

Measured

2.8

4.1%

0.3%

75

6.2%

112

9

6,668

170

Indicated

2.1

3.2%

0.5%

38

4.3%

68

11

2,617

91

Inferred

16.2

2.5%

0.5%

27

3.2%

402

75

14,039

523

Sub Total

21.1

2.8%

0.4%

34

3.8%

590

96

24,090

799

Alpha

Indicated

0.7

2.6%

0.5%

41

3.8%

18

4

923

26

Inferred

0.8

3.6%

1.2%

86

6.0%

27

9

2,052

44

Sub Total

1.5

3.1%

0.9%

64

4.9%

45

13

2,975

71

Beta

Indicated

1.0

4.1%

0.2%

42

5.3%

42

2

1,382

54

Inferred

3.2

3.4%

0.4%

43

4.6%

109

14

4,474

148

Sub Total

4.2

3.6%

0.4%

43

4.8%

151

17

5,856

202

Total Resource

Measured

12.6

3.5%

0.4%

43

4.7%

444

45

17,521

596

Indicated

11.0

3.4%

0.4%

34

4.4%

377

46

12,114

482

Inferred

23.6

2.7%

0.5%

31

3.6%

645

117

23,406

848

Total

47.3

3.1%

0.4%

35

4.1%

1,465

207

53,042

1,925

Note: Tonnes and Grade are rounded. Reported at a 1.0% Pb Cut-Off.

Discrepancy in calculated Contained Metal is due to rounding.

See Appendix 2 for Lead Equivalent calculation method.

Lead Equivalent calculation excludes Zinc.

Table 2: Sorby Hills Mineral Resource Estimate - Alpha Deposit Zn Domains only.

Classification

Mt

Pb

Zn

Ag

Pb

Zn

Ag

by Deposit

%

%

g/t

kt

kt

koz

Alpha

Indicated

2.1

0.3

2.8

22

6

59

1,485

Inferred

2.1

0.4

2.3

21

8

48

1,418

Sub Total

4.2

0.5

2.5

22

15

107

2,971

Note: Tonnes and Grade are rounded. Reported at a 1.0% Pb Cut-Off.

Discrepancy in calculated Contained Metal is due to rounding.

Flotation Test Work

Metal recoveries adopted for economic modelling for the PFS comprised Lead: 94.9% (Fresh Ore)

and 84% (Oxidised Ore) and Silver: 78.2% (Fresh Ore) and 94.4% (Oxidised Ore).

The DFS test work program was designed to investigate and compare processing Oxidised Ore and Fresh Ore using both blended and separated ore processing strategies.

Table 3 below presents a summary of the Sorby Hills flotation performance estimates. The recoveries will be key inputs into the DFS mine design and Sorby Hills Reserve evaluation.

Flotation results confirm recoveries of:

  1. 78% to 95% (Fresh Ore) and 80% to 90% (Oxidised Ore) for Lead; and o 78% to 87% (Fresh Ore) and 88% to 92% (Oxidised Ore) for Silver.

Recovery estimates are based on the Schedule Composite test results, and for the specific deposit estimates, the average Variability Sample test performance for that deposit. These results incorporate modifications based on Locked-Cycle test work to account for closed circuit performance estimation and, in the case of separate Oxidised and Fresh Ore only recoveries, adjustments to account for operational inefficiencies associated with campaign style processing.

The separate flotation of Oxidised and Fresh Ore delivers an uplift in recovery over the Life of Mine versus the sequential treatment of an Oxidised / Fresh Ore Blend adopted in the Sorby Hills PFS and is anticipated to have a positive impact on Project economics.

Concentrate Analysis

A comprehensive assay was undertaken on Lead-Silver Concentrate produced from each locked cycle test. The results of these assays have been provided to potential off takers as part of the ongoingtender for Boab's share of the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver concentrate production.

Disclaimer

Boab Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOAB METALS LIMITED
04:02aBOAB METALS : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2..
PU
2021Boab Metals to Award Binding Offtake Deal for Sorby Hills Project
MT
2021Boab Metals Limited Reports A Mineral Resource Update for Its 75% Owned Sorby Hills Lea..
CI
2021Boab Metals Limited Announces Management Update
CI
2021Boab Metals Limited Announces Change of Address
CI
2021BOAB METALS : AGM Presentation and Live Stream
PU
2021BOAB METALS : makes significant DFS headway with encouraging metallurgical testwork result..
PU
2021Boab Metals Achieves High Lead, Silver Recovery Rates at Sorby Hills Project
MT
2021Boab Metals Limited Presents Sorby Hills DFS Metallurgical Testwork Results
CI
2021BOAB METALS (ASX : BML) hosts NAIF and Commercial Banks on a Site Visit of Sorby Hills Pro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -4,32 M -4,32 M
Net Debt 2022 22,3 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,5 M 39,6 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart BOAB METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boab Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOAB METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 AUD
Average target price 1,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Alexander Noon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gary Ernest Comb Executive Chairman
Andrew James Parker Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Monti Non-Executive Director
Jerry Monzu Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOAB METALS LIMITED7.58%40
BHP GROUP15.69%175 006
RIO TINTO PLC14.06%125 553
GLENCORE PLC10.01%73 698
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.86%58 513
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.89%35 673