Mining has always been part of Australia's identity. Our resource-rich red earth is full of history, a symbol of our good fortune, and vital for our future prosperity.

This year marks 200 years since early settlers first found gold in Australia. It is also 50 years since the Sorby Hills deposit was discovered, marking the start of our story.

Looking back 200 years, it's hard to know if the first miners searching the country for their fortune knew what lay ahead. Could they have known that two centuries later, we would be discussingdifferent options for investing in silverand analysingbattery minerals on the ASX?

1823

While exploring the Bathurst region of New South Wales, surveyor James McBrien recorded Australia's first official gold find in February 1823. However, "The gold was sparse and McBrien's record of his find was forgotten". The gold rush would wait another 30 years.

1841

A cart being pulled up a track in Glen Osmond, now a suburb of Adelaide, accidentally exposedgalena rich in lead, zinc and silver. Australia's first mine took shape; slowly, haltingly, but with the tenacity of a few Welsh and Cornish settlers who saw the potential of investing in silver and lead mining in Australia.

1850s

At the height of the gold rush, Australia was producing around 40% of the world's gold.

1876

Another lead-silver-zinc deposit was found 500km north of Glen Osmond at Thackaringa, near Broken Hill in New South Wales. A mine opened but closed a year later. However, the deposit wouldn't stay dormant for long.

1883

Partially eroded deposits at Broken Hill turned out to contain rich oxidised silver and lead ore. This would become the Broken Hill lead-silver-zinc deposit, one of the world's largest.

1893

Paddy Hannan discovered gold near Kalgoorlie, which set off a major gold rush to "The Golden Mile" in Western Australia.

1896

Broken Hill Proprietary Company - better known as BHP - began mining iron ore at Iron Knob, South Australia.

1923

Australia rushed to invest in silver-lead-zinc mining with the discovery of the Mt Isa deposit, although lean years slowed the pace of development.

1947

Twenty-three years after the company's formation, Mt Isa Mines Limited (MIM) paid its first dividend, signalling the end of a long uphill battle.

1960

On the 24thof November, after decades of economic woes and two world wars, the Federal Government partially lifted an iron ore export ban in place since 1938.

1964

Oil was discovered on Barrow Island.

1965

Mount Goldsworthy Mining Associates opens the Goldsworthy, the first iron ore mine in the Pilbara, foreshadowing Western Australia's rise to resources prominence on the global stage.

1966

The Federal Government confirmed it was rescinding all remaining Commonwealth iron ore embargoes on 17thof May.

1969-1970

The Poseidon nickel boom - also called the "Poseidon Bubble" - was an unfortunately short-lived spike in interest for nickel, which would need to wait several decades to become an important battery metal on the ASX.

1971

The Kimberley region's most exciting lead-silver-zinc find, Sorby Hills, was discovered around 50km from Kununurra on the eastern flank of the Pincombe Range.

1979

The joint venture partners of the Sorby Hill Project at the time wanted a further understanding of the orebody. It was deemed that an exploration decline would be the optimum method.

1980's

Western Australia began to see a major resurgence in gold mining, supported by new technologies and the discovery of nickel in the Goldfields region.

1989

The first Western Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo leaves our shores bound for to Japan.

2001

Western Australia's lead production peaked at 82,330 tonnes, before gradually declining as some lead mines closed.

2009

Lead mining in WA began to boom after a dip as the Magellan mine near Wiluna restarted other operations.

2013

The Environmental Protection Agency report for Sorby Hills noted, "The EPA has concluded that the project can be managed to meet the EPA's objectives".

2018

In October 2018,Boab Metals (ASX: BML, formerly Pacifico Minerals Ltd) acquired a 75% stake in Sorby Hills, with the remaining 25% owned by Joint Venture partner Yuguang (Australia) Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co. Ltd.

2019

Sorby Hills took a significant step forward, receiving an EPA amendment that enabled the Company to commence site works.

2021

Boab Metals made a strategic expansion, acquiring the Manbarrum Project 25km east of Sorby Hills across the Northern Territory border.

2023

Boab Metals started the year strong, releasing aDefinitive Feasibility Studythat outlined achievements to date and plans for a bright future.

From accidental discoveries to strategic acquisitions, Australia's resources industry has changed significantly in 200 years. And it's about to change again.

Thanks to growing demand for battery storage technology and global shifts towards renewable energy adoption, the current excitement around battery metals on the ASX isexpected to sustainat least through the end of the decade. The 'next big thing' could beinvestment in silverthanks to the precious metal's industrial versatility and unmatched conductivity.

Boab Metals (ASX: BML) looks forward to writing our own history, one that will be shared with theWestern Australian communityand our stakeholders at home and abroad. We're building on the past to create value for the future.

Follow the Boab Metals blogandinvestor centre announcementsto ensure you don't miss a thing.