Boadicea Resources : Fraser Range Exploration Update

Between 15 September and 15 December 2021, IGO completed the following exploration activities within the IGO Limited ("IGO") - Boadicea ("BOA" or the "Company") tenements that are subject to a five-year exclusive exploration agreement (announced on 4 September 2020).

SUMMARY

Fieldwork during Q4 CY2021 continued to focus on E28/1932 (Symons Hill) and E28/2937 (South Plumridge) and include the following activities:

Interpretation of assays returned from Red Cap and Bell Ringer targets within Symons Hill.

Rehabilitation of 88 aircore pads on Symons Hill.

Continued geophysical research and development program on Symons Hill.

99 surface Electromagnetic (EM) stations were surveyed across three separate targets, North Emperor, Mahi West and Fletching on South Plumridge.

Heritage negotiations continued with the Untiri Pulka (UP) and Upurli Upurli Nguratja (UUN) Native Title groups whose lands extend over the Transline group of tenements and South Plumridge licence.

SYMONS HILLS (E28/1932)

Red Cap

BSHD0011 (see Table 1,Figure 1) returned assay results confirming the presence of mafic and ultramafic rocks observed in visual logging. These units can be further sub-divided into non- cumulate gabbronorites, non-cumulate norite, cumulate gabbro, cumulate gabbronorite and orthocumulate websterite intervals. There were no significant intercepts returned. The sulphides observed in logging had geochemical results indicative of pyrrhotite (iron sulphide) and not nickel or copper sulphides.

Bell Ringer

18BRDD001, 18BRDD002, and 18BRDD0032 (see Table 1,Figure 1) had no significant nickel intercepts in the assays returned this quarter. IGO in-house mafic classification calculations were performed on the geochemical data, and showed non-cumulate gabbronorites, non-cumulate norites, and olivine bearing cumulate gabbros were present in the holes.

Orion and Other Identified Intrusive Targets

Results from the R&D geophysical program and subsequent peer review will determine the next steps for additional diamond drilling.