    BOA   AU000000BOA2

BOADICEA RESOURCES LTD

(BOA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.1200 AUD   +20.00%
Boadicea Resources hunts for critical minerals in Australia's east and west

12/17/2022 | 09:02am EST
EQS-News: Boadicea Resources Ltd
Boadicea Resources hunts for critical minerals in Australia's east and west

17.12.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

17.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Boadicea Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000BOA2
EQS News ID: 1515839

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515839  17.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2022 -0,93 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net cash 2022 3,54 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,32 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
EV / Sales 2021 323 474x
EV / Sales 2022 10 299x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Reynolds Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Domenic de Marco Chairman
Graeme Purcell Non-Executive Director
Yolanda Torrisi Head-Investor Relations
James Stephen Barrie Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOADICEA RESOURCES LTD-42.86%6
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.08%54 829
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.16%46 200
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%39 443
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.89%11 553
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.95%9 442