BOARDWALKTECH "LANDS AND EXPANDS" LICENSES WITH NEW AND EXISTING MAJOR CUSTOMERS

Existing Customer HCL Technologies, and New Semiconductor Customer SiTime Corp to use Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform to Improve Supply Chain and Pricing Management.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce it has both extended and expanded its license with HCL Technologies and executed a new license with Silicon Valley-based SiTime Corp. These announcements reflect the ongoing success of Boardwalktech's "land and expand" strategy through the combination of growth with an existing customer while adding another new licensed customer delivering a supply and demand planning solution on the Boardwalk Platform.

HCL, a multi-billion-dollar global NYSE-listed information technology services company, powered by a global team of 210,000 diverse and passionate people across 52 countries is using the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform in several areas across their organization.

SiTime Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, is a new customer that has licensed the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform to streamline its demand planning across its organization to manage and align their supply and demand planning at the unit level, allowing them to meet customer demand more efficiently and better manage inventory.

Incremental revenue from these contacts is expected to exceed $250,000 in the next twelve months, with $140,000 of recurring revenue in the first year, building to over $200,000 of annual recurring revenue ("ARR") in subsequent years. While the Company cannot disclose specifics of the respective agreements due to the confidential and competitive nature of these deals, they are projected to have similar margins in line with other recent deals and those report in the Company's financial reports.

"Our land and expand strategy continues to increase our annual recurring revenues, as more clients like HCL increase usage of the Boardwalk Platform," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "Also, we are pleased to welcome another new customer - SI Times, a leader in the semiconductor industry, that chose the Boardwalk Platform to help them improve inventory, improve customer satisfaction, and improve results by streamlining their demand planning - a great example of the value of rapid application development utilizing the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform. Today's announcement reflects Boardwalktech's efforts to grow its revenue and ARR, by providing unique solutions that resolve or enhance our customers' mission critical needs. We look forward to similar, additional announcements in the upcoming months."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

