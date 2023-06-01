Advanced search
2023-05-31
0.6000 CAD   -3.23%
Boardwalktech Software Corp Announces Participation in the LD Micro Invitational XIII

06/01/2023 | 07:35am EDT
Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Boardwalktech Software Corp (OTCQB: BWLKF) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Boardwalktech Software Corp is scheduled to present on June 6th at 11:30am PT. Andrew Duncan CEO will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Boardwalktech Software Corp

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Data Management Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech’s digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Boardwalktech Software Corp:

Jonathan Paterson
Investor Relations
475 477 9401
Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com
https://www.boardwalktech.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2023
