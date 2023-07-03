FINAL TRANSCRIPT
Boardwalktech Software Corporation
Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Event Date/Time: June 28, 2023 - 4:15 p.m. E.T.
Length: 75 minutes
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Graham Farrell
Harbor Access - Investor Relations
Andy Duncan
Boardwalktech Software Corporation - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board
Charlie Glavin
Boardwalktech Software Corporation - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Director
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Mike Stevens
Echelon Wealth Partners - Analyst
Ed Sollbach
Spartan - Analyst
Kris Tuttle
Blue Caterpillar - Analyst
George Melas
MKH Management - Analyst
Florian Buschek
Breakout Investors - Analyst
PRESENTATION
I would now like to turn the conference over to Graham Farrell. Please go ahead. Graham Farrell - Investor Relations, Harbor Access
Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and welcome, everyone, to Boardwalktech's quarterly conference call. The call will cover Boardwalktech's financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 period, ended March 31, 2023.
Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer
session.
The call today will be led by Boardwalktech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, along with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.
Before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The
Company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our regulatory filings.
Today, we issued our fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2023 financial results, a copy of which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.boardwalktech.com, and posted on
SEDAR.
I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. I will now turn the call over to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalktech, Andy
Duncan. Please go ahead, Andy.
Andy Duncan - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Boardwalktech Software Corporation Thank you, Graham. I would like to welcome everyone to Boardwalktech's quarterly earnings call to discuss the Company's financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, ended
March 31, 2023.
As we close on another fiscal year, our fifth as a public company, 2023 has proven to be the inflection point in the business that we have been discussing for some time.
Our digital transformation business and land and expand strategy continues to yield results. The banking channel remains very active with our Velocity product. We added new Fortune 100 logos to our client list. Our pipeline continues to expand and replenish. We hit our annual revenue growth targets that we presented to you at this time last year.
That said, while we achieved our goals, we are still not satisfied and look to continue growing the Company as quickly as we can. This new fiscal year is about execution and growth. Every day, my entire team wakes up thinking about growth and adding ARR.
At the Gartner Supply Chain Conference last month, we began customer demonstrations of a new supply chain visibility product called Radius Control Tower based on our core technology stack. While we were quite pleased by the level of interest at the conference and subsequent prospect engagement since then, we aren't surprised the current solutions can't manage, search, curate, and present timely information across the enterprise.
The Boardwalk Radius Control Tower can identify and resolve issues as they unfold, not after the fact, and this will prove to be an important part of many enterprise environments going forward.
On a macro level, the past 12 months have been quite eventful in the technology sector. Rapidly rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, including layoffs and reorganizations, and banking failures have led to dramatic challenges within our customers' respective markets.
As it relates to Boardwalktech, the Company has been largely unscathed. However, one area where we have seen an impact is we experienced timelines being pushed out with respect to closing of certain contracts.
As an illustration of how layoffs created delays or timing issues for us, you may have seen a temporary drop in our sequential ARR. This was due to one existing contract in particular, which we have previously referenced, who had an internal delay getting their contract extension signed off due to several new out-of-scope requests.
So even while we had approval to issue the invoices, we had full agreement with legal and our customer, and the customer still had us in their budget, we did not have all of the requisite paperwork needed or that we were expecting which would have allowed us to recognize the revenue under IFRS 15. Therefore, to be clear and based on what this customer told us as recently as this week, we did not lose
