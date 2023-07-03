PRESENTATION

Boardwalktech's quarterly conference call. The call will cover Boardwalktech's financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 period, ended March 31, 2023.

The call today will be led by Boardwalktech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, along with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The