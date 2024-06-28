discussions with several new large global institutions delivered through this partner channel and we are seeing an acceleration of uptake within existing clients using our software. A key reason for this over the last six months is that results conducted by one of our partner IT services companies at a mutual client showed a 10x ROI improvement when using our Velocity product to resolve compliance and process improvement issues in financial institutions versus alternative software solutions. Thus, I am confident that our new approach to sales by partnering with these IT services companies will yield new and meaningful business in fiscal 2025 and beyond while decreasing sales cycle.

Lastly, before I pass the call over to our CFO, Charlie Glavin, I would like to briefly mention a couple of other items. First, the work that we have started with TCS, a current teaming agreement partner with Boardwalktech, who, as a reminder, as part of the Tata Group, the largest IT services company in the world with over 600,000 employees, we're working on a large existing mutual banking customer and the work is going very well. There are currently over 35 TCS team members, with more coming, now certified on the Velocity platform and working with Boardwalk personnel on the delivery and implementation of our Velocity product, expanding our footprint daily at this bank, which is a huge validation for this customer and other business units within this customer who are tracking our joint progress and who will, at some point, start to deploy Velocity in other business units. A nice bonus is that our work with TCS has made Boardwalk and Velocity even more desirable in the eyes of other competing IT services and consulting companies, who are now reaching out to partner with Boardwalktech and engaging with us in other opportunities, especially in the financial services space. Recent new teaming partners announced include Hexaware, LTIMindtree, and UST Group, and several other new partners are teed up, so look for announcements on additional progress in this area.