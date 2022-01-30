Boart Longyear : Appendix 4C - Quarter ended 31 December 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT (ASX:BLY)

31 January 2022

BOART LONGYEAR FILES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 APPENDIX 4C

Boart Longyear Group Ltd (ASX:BLY) (the Company or Boart Longyear) has provided its preliminary cash flow report for the quarter ended 31 December 2021. The Company's full-year financial statements are in the process of being audited by Boart Longyear's auditor Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. The Appendix 4E and full-year financial statements are expected to be released on or around Friday, 25 February 2022.

Authorised for lodgement by:

Jeffrey Olsen, President and Chief Executive Office

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is in its 132nd year as the world's leading provider of drilling services, orebody-data-collection technology, and innovative, safe and productivity-driven drilling equipment. With its main focus in mining and exploration activities spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, uranium, and other metals and minerals, the company also holds a substantial presence in the energy, oil sands exploration, and environmental sectors.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base with drilling methods including diamond coring exploration, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, mine dewatering, water supply drilling, pump services, production, and sonic drilling services.

The Geological Data Services division utilises innovative scanning technology and down-hole instrumentation tools to capture detailed geological data from drilled core and chip samples. This valuable orebody knowledge gives mining companies the ability to make timely decisions for more efficient exploration activities.

The Global Products division offers sophisticated research and development and holds hundreds of patented designs to manufacture, market, and service reliable drill rigs, innovative drill string products, rugged performance tooling, durable drilling consumables, and quality parts for customers worldwide.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY). More information about Boart Longyear can be found at www.boartlongyear.com. To get Boart Longyear news direct, follow us on Twitter, LinkedInand Facebook.