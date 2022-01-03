Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Boart Longyear Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLY   AU000000BLY8

BOART LONGYEAR GROUP LTD.

(BLY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boart Longyear : Launches LM Deephole Underground Rig Offering

01/03/2022 | 12:39am EST
Boart Longyear Launches LM Deephole Underground Rig Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - January 3, 2022 - Boart Longyear, the world's leading provider of drilling services, equipment and performance tooling is announcing the launch of a new LM Deephole underground drilling rig.

Boart Longyear continues to deliver industry leading safety, reliability, and productivity. The new rig will build off the already popular LM110 and Nitro-Chuck™ platforms with the addition of a new PQ drill head. The drill will allow for a 50% increase in drilling depth for NQ size. As with all LM drills, the rig can be operated with remote control through the DCi™ (Drill Control Interface) and supplied with a rod handler for enhanced safety. This drastically reduces the driller's exposure to potential hand injuries, one of the biggest risks for a drilling operator. When paired together, drillers can utilize semi-autonomous drill routines over breaks and shift changes which have been found to increase productivity of up to 14%.

"I'm very excited about this rig" said Erik Gaugh, Product Manager, "it combines established product platforms with several of our new technologies to deliver our customers what they want."

___________________

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading provider of drilling services, orebody data collection, and drilling products. With a focus in mining and exploration activities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, and uranium, the company also operates in the energy, oil sands exploration, and environmental sectors.

The Drilling Services division provides drilling expertise including diamond coring, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, and sonic drilling. Applications include exploration, production, mine dewatering, water supply drilling, and pump services.

The Geological Data Services division utilizes scanning technology and down-hole instrumentation to capture geological data from drilled core and chip samples. This valuable data gives mining companies the ability to make timely and intelligent decisions.

The Products division includes research and development, global manufacturing, marketing, and equipment service capabilities. The division holds hundreds of patents, covering drill rigs, exploration and production tooling and consumables as well as genuine parts for customers worldwide.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY). More information about Boart Longyear can be found at www.boartlongyear.com.

Disclaimer

Boart Longyear Limited published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 05:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
