Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company"),

Boba Mint, the innovative gaming company, is thrilled to announce the release of a significant update to its popular blockchain mobile game, Tanjea - Race to Riches, now available exclusively for Android users. This update marks a milestone in the game's evolution, introducing a dynamic Match 3 mechanic that promises to revolutionize gameplay for fans worldwide.

In this latest iteration, players embark on a thrilling journey where they collect gold coins and Tanjea crystals by strategically swiping and breaking them in-game. These valuable resources can be utilized to upgrade characters, enhancing their abilities and unlocking new features. Furthermore, the game now boasts structured levels, departing from its previous endless format, providing players with a satisfying sense of linear progression.

Additionally, Boba Mint has integrated Google's Cloud Firebase Analytics into the game, enabling comprehensive analytics to track player engagement and behavior. Zon emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making, stating, "Every download is an event, providing invaluable insights into player progression. With this data, we can precisely identify pain points and refine the gaming experience accordingly."

Looking ahead, Boba Mint is committed to analyzing the impact of this update on player retention and monthly active users. By leveraging analytics and user feedback, the company aims to continuously improve Tanjea - Race to Riches, cementing its position as a leading mobile gaming platform.

As the gaming landscape evolves, Boba Mint remains optimistic about the potential of its Match 3 mechanic to attract and retain players. With renowned titles like Candy Crush and Toon Blast setting the standard, the company is confident that its latest update will elevate Tanjea - Race to Riches to new heights.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Michael Zon"

President

For further information, please contact:

Michael Zon - President

Phone: +1 (416) 361-0737

Email: michael@tanjea.com

Forward-Looking Statements

