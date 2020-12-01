BOBST : announces a new organizational structure to shape the future of the packaging world
01 December 2020
BOBST announces a new organizational structure to shape the future of the packaging world
As the role of packaging is rapidly evolving, BOBST is building a new company structure to better serve the future for its customers. The new organization, effective as of January 1st 2021, will be more customer centric, easier to reach, and more agile to deliver novelties.
The new industry visionrevealed by BOBST in June 2020 offers a profound transformation for the packaging industry. The connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability required to answer the needs of brand owners, printers and converters, will be driven by two new Business Units.
The newly created Printing & Converting Business Unit (previously Sheet Fed and Web Fed) led by Stephan März will develop products and solutions. Each product will be developed with an entrepreneurial spirit to better address clients' and industry needs, delivering faster innovation, improving quality and ultimately increasing customer satisfaction.
The Services & Performance Business Unit (former BU Services) led by Julien Laran, continues to provide services to maximize production up-time and to increase the overall performance of converters' sites. The Internet of Things will enable converters to make fact-based decisions and optimize their entire production floor. BOBST Connect will take a more central role to support our clients.
These two Business Units will rely on a more simplified, agile and easy to reach sales organization. Both identical sales organizations (per geographies and per industry) will serve clients across the Labels, Flexible Packaging, Folding Carton and Corrugated board industries. More synergies between machines and services will enable new business models.
Raphaël Indermühle will lead the Printing & Converting Sales Organization and Christian Falk the Services & Performance Sales Organization. Both organizations will be operational as of January 1st 2021.
Discover below the eight newly created regions and their respective Regional Business Directors:
Geographies
Printing & Converting
Services & Performance
North America & Latin America
Emilio Corti
Alex Gigon
France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece
Carlos Santos
Massimiliano Manara
Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Pascal Perruchoud
Dirk Corsten - Didier Mermod
UK & Ireland, Scandinavia, Benelux
Craig Moran
Neil Jones
Russia & Central Europe
Libor Panus
Robert Jurkiewicz
Great Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Iran
Eric Pavone
Jean Chavanne
South East Asia, Korea, Japan
Sebastien Geffrault
Michael Berger
China & India
Raphël Indermühle - Interim
Christian Falk - Interim
Our entrepreneurial spirit within the Business Units and across the eight geographies worldwide will help BOBST to shape the future of the packaging world. Decisions will be made faster. Processes will be simplified. Cultural diversity will be reinforced, and customer proximity will be increased. Welcome to a profound evolution, enabling closer relationships based on trust, interactive connections and seamless digitalization.
Bobst Group SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:00:06 UTC