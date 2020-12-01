BOBST : announces a new organizational structure to shape the future of the packaging world

If you cannot view this video properly please click here



The new industry visionrevealed by BOBST in June 2020 offers a profound transformation for the packaging industry. The connectivity, digitalization, automation and sustainability required to answer the needs of brand owners, printers and converters, will be driven by two new Business Units.

The newly created Printing & Converting Business Unit (previously Sheet Fed and Web Fed) led by Stephan März will develop products and solutions. Each product will be developed with an entrepreneurial spirit to better address clients' and industry needs, delivering faster innovation, improving quality and ultimately increasing customer satisfaction.

The Services & Performance Business Unit (former BU Services) led by Julien Laran, continues to provide services to maximize production up-time and to increase the overall performance of converters' sites. The Internet of Things will enable converters to make fact-based decisions and optimize their entire production floor. BOBST Connect will take a more central role to support our clients.

These two Business Units will rely on a more simplified, agile and easy to reach sales organization. Both identical sales organizations (per geographies and per industry) will serve clients across the Labels, Flexible Packaging, Folding Carton and Corrugated board industries. More synergies between machines and services will enable new business models.

Raphaël Indermühle will lead the Printing & Converting Sales Organization and Christian Falk the Services & Performance Sales Organization. Both organizations will be operational as of January 1st 2021.

