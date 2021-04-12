Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bobst Group SA    BOBNN   CH0012684657

BOBST GROUP SA

(BOBNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BOBST : AMBITION A1 strengthens Solar Printers' post-press portfolio in India

04/12/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 April 2021
BOBST AMBITION A1 strengthens Solar Printers' post-press portfolio in India

Jammu-based Solar Printers opted for the BOBST AMBITION 76 A1 folder-gluer to expand it's post-press portfolio.

Left to right Manoj Wadhera from Solar Printers and Chandrashekhar Dhote from BOBST


'The machine is proving to be very robust and technically sound. We can run specially designed cartons and complex, intricate jobs very easily on the machine,' said Manoj Wadhera, Managing Director at Solar Printers.

On choosing BOBST, Wadhera said: 'We are based in a remote location and as a result, after-sales service was a big challenge for us. BOBST has a vast and quick after-sales service network across India compared to all other available options in the market.

'Another important reason to choose BOBST was the great experience of its process engineers to provide life-time technical support in order to ensure machine performance, which no other manufacturer in the market can offer. The brand value of BOBST will also help us to provide our customers with confidence in our ability to consistently provide high quality packaging,' added Wadhera.

Solar Printers was established in 1989 by Rakesh Wadhera with a treadle printing press. In 2001, the company installed its first mini offset printing press and in 2017, the Wadhera family diversified into packaging printing, alongside its existing commercial print production facility.

BOBST AMBITION is an intuitive next generation multi-purpose folder-gluer, developed to create added value for packaging converters and equipped to help them to meet market demands today and in the future.

The folder-gluer is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing workflows and operations and provides opportunities for production diversity and commercial growth. It offers fast, reliable feeding that is adjustable during runs and customers can choose to incorporate an optional blank aligner for enhanced folding precision. Able to handle most materials and box styles, BOBST AMBITION is pre-equipped with two complementary devices for crash-lock bottoms and 4 and 6 corner boxes.

In addition, the folder-gluer delivers precise 180° pre-breaking of all boxes, regardless of substrate, at high speed. The long pre-break is ideal for perfectly flat glue flaps and an extra-wide lower left-hand belt to eliminate marking. Meanwhile, automatic belt tensioning ensures faster make-readies. With BOBST AMBITION, operators can enable left, right or simultaneous folding.

'Our anticipation for packaging was completely right and we were on the right track, but the nationwide lockdown delayed our plans and meant that we only began running the machines and production in October 2020,' Wadhera said.

The company has invested around Rs 10-crore in the last two years. This includes greenfield expansions and machinery, including the new BOBST AMBITION 76 A1 folder-gluer and a BOBST SP 102 die-cutter. Today, in the packaging unit, the company converts around 500-tonnes of board per month and the capacity is around 700 tonnes. A team of 70 people are employed, working 8-12 hour shifts per day. In anticipation of future expansion, the company has also acquired another 30,000-sq ft of land.

'Right now, we are operating two units - one dedicated to commercial and another for packaging,' Wadhera added. 'Our geography has enough potential. The government of Jammu & Kashmir provides relaxation on freight as well. We are serving our clients in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and other neighbouring states.'

Bobst India Private Limited

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOBST GROUP SA
07:15aBOBST  : AMBITION A1 strengthens Solar Printers' post-press portfolio in India
PU
04/06BOBST  : For 40 years, BOBST has been providing Cartonnage Lammerant with equipm..
PU
04/02BOBST  : Tung Lim Press sees steep increase in production with new BOBST flatbed..
PU
04/01BOBST  : training empowers Westrock Dublin die-cutting operators & boosts site p..
PU
03/30ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BOBST GROU : approval of all proposals
PU
03/24BOBST  : VISION K5 helps Kalyar Replica to produce high barrier metallized film
PU
03/24BOBST  : ultimate MASTERFOLD 75/110 folder-gluer pushes the boundaries of produc..
PU
03/18BOBST  : makes all the difference
PU
03/10NORTIER'S PRINTED PACKAGING DEMANDS : BOBST's new ACCUCHECK provides the answer
PU
03/09BOBST  : Digital Labels in Jordan improves sustainability and agility with new B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 436 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net income 2021 36,5 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net cash 2021 18,6 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 1 033 M 1 116 M 1 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 662
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart BOBST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Bobst Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOBST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,67 CHF
Last Close Price 62,55 CHF
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA17.03%1 116
NORDSON CORPORATION1.08%11 803
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-15.59%8 561
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED17.54%6 463
VALMET OYJ39.13%5 773
MAREL HF.13.58%5 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ