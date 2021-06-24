BOBST : EXPERTFLEX NT flexo press delivers supreme print quality as The Cardboard Box Company responds to e-commerce surge

Little did Managing Director Ken Shackleton realise at the time, that three years later, the investment would be central to the company successfully navigating one of the greatest revolutions in retail operations.

'It actually all began with a new retail customer that we acquired,' said Ken, who has been in the driving seat at the corrugated sheet plant for 23 years. 'The customer required large volumes, but all their shelf-ready packaging had a gloss finish. Although we could produce these boxes, because they were on coated board with a gloss varnish, the speed at which they ran through our presses was greatly reduced - possibly only 25 per cent of the output of uncoated board was being achieved.

'Quite simply, we couldn't get the ink to dry fast enough on the coated board, despite having hot air dryers on all our presses. This led to lots of scuffing, poor quality and sky-high rejections. We realised that we needed a machine that could print with higher capabilities than what we had at the time.'

The Cardboard Box Company, part of Logson Group, is one of the most well-equipped sheet plants in the UK with industry recognition for its print and product capabilities. From basic brown box manufacturing and simple flexo printing, to sophisticated flexo, litho-laminating and digital printing, the company offers a broad range of services.

In 2002, The Cardboard Box Company invested in its first BOBST machine - a BOBST VISIONCUT die-cutter; the first machine that BOBST had sold to a sheet plant in the UK. Since then, The Cardboard Box Company has installed a further nine BOBST machines, including a 924 4-colour Casemaker, a 1636 4-colour printer-slotter, a 618 4-colour Casemaker, two BOBST VISIONCUT die-cutters, a Pacific Multi-Point folder-gluer, two BOBST EXPERTFOLD multi-point folder-gluers and BOBST's ground-breaking print quality control solution, the Digital Inspection Table. When the print issues for the new retail customer became apparent, The Cardboard Box Company turned to longstanding and trusted machine partner, BOBST, to help find a solution.

'The problems we were experiencing couldn't be ignored. We needed a press that could print onto coated materials and dry quickly so that we could achieve the print and quality results that we, and our customer, demanded. BOBST's understanding of what we needed production-wise, and our limitations in terms of outlay, was second to none.'