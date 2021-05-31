BOBST : Maintenance Plus allows full control between inspections

From left to right: Paolo Froio (Technical Director Schelling AG) and John Buchanan (Area Service Manager BOBST)

Despite the pandemic, SCHELLING AG is on a good course. The success of the Swiss family-owned company is based not only on the consistent expansion of capacities in growth markets, but also on intelligent inspection and maintenance solutions for its machines. The company relies on BOBST's Maintenance Plus service to ensure long-term production and delivery capability.

'BOBST is an important partner for us,' emphasizes Paolo Froio, he is technical manager and responsible for the availability of the machines at SCHELLING AG. Production reliability is of particular importance in the current difficult economic situation due to the Corona pandemic. 'The pandemic is, of course, a special and challenging time for all of us. However, we are counting ourselves lucky, because we have withstood well at all our locations. We have a well-functioning protection concept that gives our employees a high degree of security,' explains Paolo Froio proudly. 'This made the company ready to deliver at all times, which was a very important point for all our customers. Though it was disappointing, that many customers had some orders manufactured abroad, despite our government's call for solidarity. However, some customers have come back to Switzerland because their foreign suppliers were in lockdown. They have remained to this day, which we highly appreciate.'



Packaging, a stable business area

SCHELLING AG is a family business wholly owned by the Schelling family. The company rich in tradition and whose roots date back to 1876, has over the last 25 years through mergers and acquisitions resulted in the current SCHELLING AG with six locations and around 600 employees.

'Our company history is characterized by the introduction or acquisition of ever new business areas in which we had not been active in before. SCHELLING AG has its origins in Zurich and Rupperswil in Switzerland,' explains Paolo Froio. The company in Rupperswil was and is a company in the classic corrugated board sector, producing standard and high-quality transport packaging with flexographic printing. In order to expand and grow the portfolio the company was looking for new capabilities and found them in Schafisheim, where SCHELLING AG manufactures offset laminated corrugated board. Packaging and especially displays are produced here, and it is a sector where SCHELLING AG has a leading position. The company has continued to grow with the acquisition of the location in Oensingen. 'We are very strong in hot-foil and cold-foil applications. Our specialities are packaging and printed products made of solid board and paper, also with very high finishing. However, more and more combined solid board and corrugated board packaging are being produced, as SCHELLING AG has a window-patcher that can process both materials,' continues Paolo Froio.

A very big expansion step was the acquisition of Birkhäuser + GBC AG in Reinach. At this plant the company also produces commercial printing products and bags, where labels and package leaflets are particularly strong. The latter is mainly produced as packaging inserts for pharmaceuticals. 'We've grown a lot in this field lately,' says Froio. In both Oensingen and Reinach, offset printing is mainly used. After all, the last expansion so far was not a product expansion, but a geographical expansion to Hanau near Frankfurt in Germany, an attractive market for displays.

SCHELLING AG invests heavily in new technologies. At almost all locations today, digital printing and processes in different product segments are made. In summary, Paolo Froio says: 'Being broadly positioned and being able to serve basically all areas of the packaging market is the strategy and the goal that we at SCHELLING AG continue to pursue, in short 'one-stop-shopping'. Our label 'e3', which stands for: economy, ecology, efficiency, underlines our strategy. From an economical, ecological and efficiency-driven perspective, we always want to offer our customers the best possible packaging solution from a single source.'

