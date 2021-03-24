BOBST : VISION K5 helps Kalyar Replica to produce high barrier metallized film



Established in 2008, Kalyar Replica Limited is one of the leading flexible packaging companies in Bangladesh. With a highly experienced team and technologically advanced machinery, Kalyar provides its customers with products which are almost defect-free in a competitive time period.

BOBST AluBond® on Polyolefins

The VISION K5 is the perfect machine for Kalyar as it is equipped to handle a wide variety of different film types including heat sensitive and thin gauge films and will be used for processing the very latest specifications of polyolefins.

BOBST AluBond® is well known in the industry as a metallizing process for polyolefin based substrates. Initially developed to increase metal adhesion on the most commonly used substrates, when applied to CPP and BOPP films, AluBond® also provides enhancement of oxygen (OTR) and water vapour (WVTR) barrier performance. With the latest market demands in relation to sustainable packaging films, AluBond® is also being used to produce high barrier metallized CPP and BOPP mono-material laminates.

