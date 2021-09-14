Bobst : Cullen boosts converting power with new folder-gluer duo from BOBST

Celebrating its centenary in 2021, Cullen's significant legacy began with high-end display boxes for the local whiskey industry. Today, a trailblazer in sustainable packaging, it operates from a 610,000sqft site in Glasgow, Scotland, where it has manufactured over one billion corrugated packaging and moulded pulp products that have been distributed to more than 33 countries worldwide.

The double EXPERTFOLD investment builds on a long-established partnership with BOBST as Cullen already operates two BOBST die-cutters.

Production Director, Ryan Kelly, said: 'Demand for corrugated packaging has rocketed in recent months. This is due to an increased requirement for e-commerce solutions in addition to the increased consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.'

'As a company, we are committed to a programme of investment that allows to us to be at the forefront of corrugated manufacturing, while significantly increasing volume over the next five years to meet demand. The purchase of these two EXPERTFOLDs has enabled Cullen to increase our production of high-quality packaging innovations for our customers, whilst simultaneously achieving multiple operational benefits.'

BOBST EXPERTFOLD 165 is one of BOBST's most popular folder-gluers. Designed as a modular machine, it can handle a wide range of corrugated or litho-laminated boxes and can be equipped with a variety of peripherals and devices to offer packaging converters super versatility and enhanced performance. It delivers advanced feeding, accurate pre-breaking and a smooth, accurate folding process that minimises fishtailing and gap variation, ensuring high throughput and exceptional finished product quality.