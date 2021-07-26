Bobst : Half-year report as at 30 June 2021

Bobst Group SA Half-year report 2021

EVOLUTION OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY DURING THE FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2021

Sales improved by 27% compared to first half of 2020.

Operating result (EBIT) increased to CHF 14.6 million from CHF -25.1 million in 2020.

-25.1 million in 2020. Net result was CHF 5.1 million compared with CHF -30.0 million in 2020.

-30.0 million in 2020. Order entries increased by 68% and backlog by 63% compared with previous year.

Strong cash generation with net cash position at CHF 72.0 million compared with CHF 3.9 million at the beginning of the year.

Good second half of the year expected.

KEY FIGURES

During the first half of 2021, consolidated sales amounted to CHF 667.4 million, representing an increase of CHF 143.6 million, or 27.4%, compared with the same period in 2020. Volume and price variances had a positive impact of CHF 133.0 million, or 25.4%.

The exchange rates had an overall negative impact on sales of CHF 5.0 million. The evolution due to the conversion of foreign currencies for consolidation accounts for CHF -5.3 million, or -1.0%, and the transactional impact on sales volume from our Swiss operations accounts for CHF +0.3 million, or +0.1%.

An improvement of CHF 15.6 million, or +3.0%, came from the full year effect of the acquisition of CITO-SYSTEM GmbH, Schwaig, Germany, completed 8 April 2020, and the acquisition of Jetpack SAS, Paris, France, on 11 January 2021.

30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Sales by BU (In million CHF) (In million CHF) ∆ % BU Printing & Converting 389.7 295.4 31.9 BU Services & Performance 276.9 228.3 21.3 Other 0.8 0.1 700.0 Total 667.4 523.8 27.4

The increase of consolidated sales was due to higher backlog at the beginning of the year and higher order intake compared to the first six months of 2020. Fewer travel restrictions caused by the pandemic situation allowed the Group to install more machines and to perform more service interventions than in the same period in 2020.

The operating result (EBIT) reached CHF 14.6 million compared with CHF -25.1 million for the same period in 2020. The main reasons for the significant improvement in operating result (EBIT) are higher sales as well as the positive impact of Group transformation measures launched in 2020.

The operating result (EBIT) for Business Unit Printing & Converting improved from

CHF -44.4 million in the first half of 2020 to CHF -21.4 million in the first half of 2021. Higher sales in the first half of the year, a better utilization of the industrial capacities and continued savings measures led to this improvement in operating result (EBIT).