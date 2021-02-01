Bobst : Want to know more about BOBST's journey in digital label printing?

01 February 2021

Want to know more about BOBST's journey in digital label printing?

'Digital is a must for any label printing company,' says Erik van Sloten, Head of Sales - Labels. 'But I don't believe so much in the story of digital vs flexo. They are complementary technologies, and successful label companies invest in digital, but they also invest in flexo.'

Want to know more about our journey in digital label printing and BOBST's market-leading portfolio of label presses?



