Bobst : Want to know more about BOBST's journey in digital label printing?

BOBST GROUP SA

(BOBNN)
Want to know more about BOBST's journey in digital label printing?

02/01/2021 | 06:32am EST
01 February 2021
Want to know more about BOBST's journey in digital label printing?

'Digital is a must for any label printing company,' says Erik van Sloten, Head of Sales - Labels. 'But I don't believe so much in the story of digital vs flexo. They are complementary technologies, and successful label companies invest in digital, but they also invest in flexo.'

Want to know more about our journey in digital label printing and BOBST's market-leading portfolio of label presses? Then head on over to INKISH.TV to see the full interview and hear more about what Erik believes the future will bring.



Bobst Ibérica, S.L., Spain

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOBST GROUP SA
Financials
Sales 2020 1 294 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2020 25,8 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,5x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 188 M 1 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 775
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart BOBST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Bobst Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOBST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,67 CHF
Last Close Price 64,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 9,38%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA19.74%1 188
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.2.11%10 555
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.93%10 398
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.66%5 774
MAREL HF.6.09%4 861
VALMET OYJ13.23%4 800
