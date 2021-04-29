Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Bobst Group SA
  News
  7. Summary
    BOBNN   CH0012684657

BOBST GROUP SA

(BOBNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bobst : Are you curious about the future of flexible packaging?

04/29/2021 | 07:42am EDT
29 April 2021
Are you curious about the future of flexible packaging?

Join BOBST to discover the future path of flexible packaging production, based on the core pillars of automation, sustainability, digitalization and connectivity, which together integrate to form a holistic vision of the future.

If you cannot view this video properly please click here

Are you looking for one partner to guide you in all technologies?

We have tailored solutions for each step of the production process from coating and metallizing, flexo, gravure and digital printing, to lamination, quality control and final converting.
We have the knowhow and the expertise to support you at every step and that is why BOBST is the right partner for you.

Are you ready for a new journey?

Watch this video to see how BOBST is leading the way in innovation!

Bobst Italia SpA, S. Giorgio Monferrato, Italy

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 437 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net income 2021 34,8 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net cash 2021 16,2 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 119 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 662
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart BOBST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Bobst Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOBST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,67 CHF
Last Close Price 61,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA15.62%1 119
NORDSON CORPORATION6.54%12 413
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-18.08%8 848
VALMET OYJ52.53%6 443
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.43%6 250
MAREL HF.14.97%5 548
