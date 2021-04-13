Bobst : Atlantic Packaging supercharges large format paperboard throughput with BOBST SP 162 CER

If you cannot view this video properly please click here



Now celebrating its 75th year as a privately held business, Atlantic Packaging began life as a weekly newspaper in the founder's hometown of Tabor City, North Carolina. The business expanded into printing and paper converting, packaging equipment and material specialisation, and is today a leading name in high quality industrial packaging and converted paperboard systems, operating from a 200,000 sq. ft base. In 2017, Atlantic Packaging invested $10m launching a Packaging Solution Center; a dedicated facility for pack testing, automation and e-commerce fulfilment.

Members of the Atlantic Packaging production team were familiar with BOBST machinery as the company's Industrial Converting operation, specialising in air filtration and industrial converted products, already had 8 BOBST die cutters in place. In this new investment for the business, Atlantic Packaging has installed a SP 162 CER, as the first BOBST flatbed die cutter at its Printing & Graphics plant.

Prior to investment, the business was seeking equipment that could handle large sheet sizes, as well as the intricate detail of its Fishbone Sustainable Beverage Carriers and deliver the consistently high quality that Atlantic Packaging is known for. Allison Ferri Scales, Vice President of Printing & Graphics at Atlantic Packaging, was instantly blown away by the combination of quality, precision and volume delivered by BOBST SP 162 CER.

'Both myself and the team were familiar with BOBST machines from previous experience, and we knew the SP 162 CER would be an ideal fit for us. It has truly earned its reputation as 'the Cadillac of die cutters'! Our customers expect quality, consistency and volume from us at all times, so we needed machinery that could keep pace with our business. Our innovative Fishbone Sustainable Beverage Carriers use thick paperboard with complex cuts and detail; a blend of faultless precision and exemplary speed are absolutely key. The BOBST SP 162 CER is a proven machine with an excellent track record, so it was a very natural fit for our business.'

