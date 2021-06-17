Bobst : expects positive results already for first half of 2021 and increases its guidance for full year 2021

18 June 2021

Bobst Group expects positive results already for first half of 2021 and increases its guidance for full year 2021

Bobst Group has got off to an excellent start in 2021 with an exceptionally strong order intake since December 2020. This was mainly due to unprecedent stimulus packages, the catch-up effects in packaging equipment following the turbulent year 2020 and the step-by-step progress in vaccination. Bobst Group expects to achieve sales in the first half of the year 2021 of around CHF 650 million compared to CHF 524 million in the first half year 2020, which was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 lockdowns. The Group expects to reach a positive operating result (EBIT) and to break-even at net result for the first six months of the year 2021 compared to CHF -25 million operating result (EBIT) and CHF -30 million net result in the first six months of 2020. The main reasons for the significant improvement in both operating result (EBIT) and net result are higher sales as well as the positive impact of Group transformation measures launched in 2020.

Bobst Group is confident to exceed its previous guidance for the current year despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the significant increase in raw material and logistics costs, which will have a negative impact on the margin. For the full year 2021 the Group expects sales of CHF 1.5 to 1.6 billion (2020 CHF 1.372 billion). The new guidance for the 2021 full year operating result (EBIT) margin, which was slightly higher than previous year (2020 3.2%), is now in a range of 5% to 6%.

The Group will communicate the detailed half year financial results on July 26th, 2021.





Today's teleconference - Guidance Update

An online teleconference for financial analysts and the media will take place today, 18 June, 2021,

at 09.00 am. Details to connect to the Microsoft Teams meeting:

A separate invitation will be sent for the half-year results of July 26.





Bobst Group SA, Mex, Switzerland

