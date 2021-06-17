Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bobst Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOBNN   CH0012684657

BOBST GROUP SA

(BOBNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bobst : expects positive results already for first half of 2021 and increases its guidance for full year 2021

06/17/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18 June 2021
Bobst Group expects positive results already for first half of 2021 and increases its guidance for full year 2021

Bobst Group has got off to an excellent start in 2021 with an exceptionally strong order intake since December 2020. This was mainly due to unprecedent stimulus packages, the catch-up effects in packaging equipment following the turbulent year 2020 and the step-by-step progress in vaccination. Bobst Group expects to achieve sales in the first half of the year 2021 of around CHF 650 million compared to CHF 524 million in the first half year 2020, which was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 lockdowns. The Group expects to reach a positive operating result (EBIT) and to break-even at net result for the first six months of the year 2021 compared to CHF -25 million operating result (EBIT) and CHF -30 million net result in the first six months of 2020. The main reasons for the significant improvement in both operating result (EBIT) and net result are higher sales as well as the positive impact of Group transformation measures launched in 2020.

Bobst Group is confident to exceed its previous guidance for the current year despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the significant increase in raw material and logistics costs, which will have a negative impact on the margin. For the full year 2021 the Group expects sales of CHF 1.5 to 1.6 billion (2020 CHF 1.372 billion). The new guidance for the 2021 full year operating result (EBIT) margin, which was slightly higher than previous year (2020 3.2%), is now in a range of 5% to 6%.

The Group will communicate the detailed half year financial results on July 26th, 2021.

Today's teleconference - Guidance Update
An online teleconference for financial analysts and the media will take place today, 18 June, 2021,
at 09.00 am. Details to connect to the Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)
+41 43 210 57 97,,698147354# Switzerland, Zurich/Zürich/Zurigo (Zurich)

Phone Conference ID: 698 147 354#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
Learn More | Meeting options

A separate invitation will be sent for the half-year results of July 26.

Bobst Group SA, Mex, Switzerland

Download press release

Forthcoming releases

Inquiries
Media and Investor Relations
Stefano Bianchi
Tel. +41 21 621 27 57
E-mail: investors(at)bobst.com

Disclaimer
Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risk. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond BOBST's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or behavior of other market participants. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. BOBST disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward looking statements constantly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 03:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOBST GROUP SA
06/17BOBST  : expects positive results already for first half of 2021 and increases i..
PU
06/17BOBST  : Enterprise Print Group boosts reliability, repeatability and waste redu..
PU
06/17BOBST  : Express Plast reveals how BOBST flexo technology has been transformatio..
PU
06/15BOBST  : EVOH-free, Topcoat-free Transparent Solution for Full PE Barrier
PU
06/10BOBST  : connects the dots between ‘Packaging 4.0' and ‘Industry 4.0..
PU
06/09BOBST  : unveils latest solutions to support its vision for the packaging indust..
PU
05/31BOBST  : Maintenance Plus allows full control between inspections
PU
05/20BOBST  : next-generation flexo folder-gluer gives Dansun Packaging leading edge ..
PU
05/18BOBST  : How does BOBST Connected Services strengthen Six Sigma?
PU
05/11BOBST  : Derschlag continues success story with DigiFlexo power from BOBST
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 437 M 1 567 M 1 567 M
Net income 2021 34,8 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net cash 2021 16,2 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 1 039 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 662
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart BOBST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Bobst Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOBST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,67 CHF
Last Close Price 62,90 CHF
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA18.80%1 167
NORDSON CORPORATION9.20%12 751
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-11.88%9 210
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.7.57%6 508
VALMET OYJ49.44%6 323
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.30.15%5 346