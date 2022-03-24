Plastic packaging & sustainability are at a crossroad: what is the way forward?

Players along the flexible packaging value chain must deliver on sustainability requirements on several different levels: consumers' expectations, food protection and safety, legal requirements compliance, packaging development vs end-of-life collection and disposal systems, packaging shelf appeal. All of that while staying competitively priced.



Traditional ways of working in the packaging industry are being shaken to the core and it is increasingly clear that siloed knowledge is a hindrance to the progress towards a more sustainable future. The dialogue between all the parties on their respective requirements and capabilities is a pre-condition for the development of viable flexible packaging solutions.

In terms of the packaging itself, overcoming the technical complexities of developing and manufacturing sustainable high barrier flexible packaging that is recycle-ready is a major challenge. Even more so since the market looks for new solutions with the same like for like performances as the traditional multi-material non-recyclable packaging.

By embracing the value of industry collaborations and partnerships along the whole flexible packaging value, while increasing digitalization, automation, and connectivity in the process, BOBST is ready for the sustainable packaging solutions of the future.



