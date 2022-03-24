Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bobst Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOBNN   CH0012684657

BOBST GROUP SA

(BOBNN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/24 08:38:11 am EDT
96.53 CHF   -0.75%
03/22BOBST : launches new All-in-One line up with DIGITAL MASTER 340 and DIGITAL MASTER 510
PU
03/21BOBST : Message from the CEO`s desk
PU
03/17BOBST : VISION CI celebrates one year of best-in-class performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plastic packaging & sustainability are at a crossroad: what is the way forward?

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24 March 2022
Plastic packaging & sustainability are at a crossroad: what is the way forward?

Players along the flexible packaging value chain must deliver on sustainability requirements on several different levels: consumers' expectations, food protection and safety, legal requirements compliance, packaging development vs end-of-life collection and disposal systems, packaging shelf appeal. All of that while staying competitively priced.


Traditional ways of working in the packaging industry are being shaken to the core and it is increasingly clear that siloed knowledge is a hindrance to the progress towards a more sustainable future. The dialogue between all the parties on their respective requirements and capabilities is a pre-condition for the development of viable flexible packaging solutions.

In terms of the packaging itself, overcoming the technical complexities of developing and manufacturing sustainable high barrier flexible packaging that is recycle-ready is a major challenge. Even more so since the market looks for new solutions with the same like for like performances as the traditional multi-material non-recyclable packaging.

By embracing the value of industry collaborations and partnerships along the whole flexible packaging value, while increasing digitalization, automation, and connectivity in the process, BOBST is ready for the sustainable packaging solutions of the future.


Bobst Italia SpA, S. Giorgio Monferrato, Italy

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOBST GROUP SA
03/22BOBST : launches new All-in-One line up with DIGITAL MASTER 340 and DIGITAL MASTER 510
PU
03/21BOBST : Message from the CEO`s desk
PU
03/17BOBST : VISION CI celebrates one year of best-in-class performance
PU
03/10BOBST : Mouvent LB701-UV digital label press demonstrates its value and offers a major com..
PU
03/03BOBST : Sustainability is not tomorrow's problem – at BOBST, we are ready today
PU
03/01BOBST : World-first 3-in-1 BOBST MASTERCUT 1.65 now available to market
PU
02/25Bobst Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Bobst Group SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/25BOBST : Annual profile 2022
PU
02/25Bobst's FY21 Income Triples On Growth In Operating Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOBST GROUP SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 735 M 1 863 M 1 863 M
Net income 2022 98,7 M 106 M 106 M
Net cash 2022 81,5 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 1 606 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 809
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BOBST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Bobst Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOBST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 97,25 CHF
Average target price 105,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA17.31%1 725
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-18.60%14 856
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.31%13 265
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.54%9 313
VALMET OYJ-19.11%5 020
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.70%4 596