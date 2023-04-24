Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:06 2023-04-24 am EDT
61.75 HKD   -1.36%
09:37aBoc Aviation : Announces new chairman
PU
04/11BOC Aviation awarded $406.2 million over planes stuck in Russia
RE
03/09BOC Aviation Shrinks FY22 Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOC AVIATION : ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRMAN

04/24/2023 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

BOC AVIATION ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRMAN

24 Apr 2023

BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Liu Jin as Chairman, with effect from 24th April 2023.

Mr. Liu has been serving as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and as an Executive Director of Bank of China Limited ("BOC") since June 2021 and President of BOC since April 2021. He also began serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited as of August 2021.

Prior to joining BOC in 2021, Mr. Liu served as Executive Director of China Everbright Group from December 2019 to March 2021, President of China Everbright Bank from January 2020 to March 2021, and Executive Director of China Everbright Bank from March 2020 to March 2021. From September 2018 to November 2019, he worked at China Development Bank as its Executive Vice President. Mr. Liu had previously worked in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for many years, serving as Deputy General Manager of its Shandong Branch, Vice Chairman, Executive Director, General Manager of ICBC (Europe) and General Manager of ICBC Frankfurt Branch, General Manager of the Investment Banking Department of its Head Office, and General Manager of its Jiangsu Branch.

Mr. Liu graduated from Shandong University in 1993 with a Master of Arts degree. He holds the title of Senior Economist.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 635 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 86 airlines in 39 countries and regions worldwide as at 31 March 2023. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:
Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com


Attachments

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
09:37aBoc Aviation : Announces new chairman
PU
04/11BOC Aviation awarded $406.2 million over planes stuck in Russia
RE
03/09BOC Aviation Shrinks FY22 Profit
MT
03/09Boc Aviation : FY 2022 Financial Results Management Call Script
PU
03/09Transcript : BOC Aviation Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/09Boc Aviation : Reports 29th Year of Profitability
PU
03/09BOC Aviation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09BOC Aviation Limited Recommends Final Dividend for 2022, Payable on 23 June 2023
CI
02/03BOC Aviation Chairman Resigns
MT
02/03Bank of China Executive VP Steps Down
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOC AVIATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 260 M - -
Net income 2023 639 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,68x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 5 461 M 5 461 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
EV / Sales 2024 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,98 $
Average target price 9,52 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Commercial Officer
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Antony Nigel Tyler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-3.91%5 536
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION0.56%4 106
GATX CORPORATION5.89%3 978
FTAI AVIATION LTD.60.63%2 743
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.12.65%2 167
GRENKE AG61.90%1 618
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer