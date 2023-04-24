BOC AVIATION : ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRMAN

Press Release

24 Apr 2023

BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Liu Jin as Chairman, with effect from 24th April 2023.

Mr. Liu has been serving as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and as an Executive Director of Bank of China Limited ("BOC") since June 2021 and President of BOC since April 2021. He also began serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited as of August 2021.

Prior to joining BOC in 2021, Mr. Liu served as Executive Director of China Everbright Group from December 2019 to March 2021, President of China Everbright Bank from January 2020 to March 2021, and Executive Director of China Everbright Bank from March 2020 to March 2021. From September 2018 to November 2019, he worked at China Development Bank as its Executive Vice President. Mr. Liu had previously worked in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for many years, serving as Deputy General Manager of its Shandong Branch, Vice Chairman, Executive Director, General Manager of ICBC (Europe) and General Manager of ICBC Frankfurt Branch, General Manager of the Investment Banking Department of its Head Office, and General Manager of its Jiangsu Branch.

Mr. Liu graduated from Shandong University in 1993 with a Master of Arts degree. He holds the title of Senior Economist.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 635 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 86 airlines in 39 countries and regions worldwide as at 31 March 2023. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

