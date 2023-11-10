BOC AVIATION ANNOUNCES STEVEN TOWNEND AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FROM 1 JANUARY 2024

Press Release

08 Nov 2023

BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or the "Company") announces that Mr Steven Townend will be appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 January 2024 replacing Mr Robert Martin who will step down from the role on 31 December 2023. Mr Martin will remain as a non-executive Director of the Board.

Mr Wu Jianguang will be appointed Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January 2024, replacing Mr Townend in the role of Chief Financial Officer which he will relinquish on 31 December 2023.

Following a thorough review, the Board of Directors have appointed Mr Steven Townend, a 22-year veteran of the firm and currently Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, to the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Mr Martin. Mr Townend has more than thirty years of leasing and banking experience in aviation. Prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer in October 2020, Mr Townend had previously held Chief Commercial Officer roles with BOC Aviation in both London and Singapore for over 16 years.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Mr Martin for his leadership through the key moments in the company's history and for leading the company to unbroken profitability through both good times and more challenging times for the industry," said Chairman Liu Jin. "I congratulate Steven on his new role, he brings a deep knowledge of both the company and the industry. I am very pleased that our careful succession planning means that we have an excellent successor, who will drive the continued success of the company through its next phase of growth".

"Robert has steered BOC Aviation for the last 25 of its 30-year history," said Steven Townend. "His influence on both BOC Aviation and the aircraft leasing industry has been profound and our best wishes are with him for the future. We have worked closely together for many years to develop this leading global aircraft leasing business and an excellent management team that will continue to build on the strong foundations that we have established."

Mr Wu Jianguang has been in the role of Deputy Chief Financial Officer since November 2022. At that time, he transitioned from Bank of China after a 30-year career, where he was most recently General Manager of the Financial Management Department. Mr Wu will oversee Accounting and Reporting, Financial Planning, Financial Control, Tax, Treasury and Settlement Departments.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 681 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 93 airlines in 44 countries and regions worldwide as at 30 September 2023. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visitwww.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS

Tel: +65 6325 9878

Mobile: +65 9837 9873

[email protected]

www.bocaviation.com