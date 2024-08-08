BOC AVIATION PLACES THREE BOEING 737-8 AIRCRAFT WITH NEW CUSTOMER LOT POLISH AIRLINES

Press Release

08 Aug 2024

BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the placement of three Boeing 737-8 aircraft with new customer LOT Polish Airlines ("LOT"). All three aircraft are powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines and are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome LOT, Poland's flag carrier and one of the most recognisable Polish brands, to our customer base. As a global lessor, we are constantly building relationships with airline customers around the world and diversifying our lessee network," said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. "These aircraft will support the LOT growth strategy with one of the world's most popular and fuel-efficient single-aisle jets."

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 680 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 93 airlines in 47 countries and regions worldwide as at 30 June 2024. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visitwww.bocaviation.com.

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT is a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT's destinations include direct long-haul flights to the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier has consistently increased its number of flights to those destinations, while strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates its long-haul flights with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world. Operational since 1929, LOT is the 12th oldest airline worldwide and is one of the most internationally recognisable Polish brands.

