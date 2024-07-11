BOC AVIATION SIGNS ITS LARGEST CLUB LOAN

Press Release

11 Jul 2024

BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a self-arranged club loan transaction with 25 banks globally totalling US$2.3 billion. The five-year transaction is the largest the Company has signed to date, exceeding the US$1.375 billion club loan that the Company signed in October 2023. The transaction comprises four facilities provided by banks globally to BOC Aviation and BOC Aviation (Ireland).

DBS Bank Ltd. acted as the Global Coordinator and Documentation Agent with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, acting as Facility Agent for all four facilities. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes, capital expenditure and refinancing of existing debts.

"We are grateful to have a strong panel of banking partners, which has supported our largest club loan transaction. The transaction, which closed at highly competitive pricing levels, provides us with additional resources as we expand our modern aircraft portfolio," said Wu Jianguang, Chief Financial Officer, BOC Aviation.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 680 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 93 airlines in 47 countries and regions worldwide as at 30 June 2024. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

