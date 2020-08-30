BOC Aviation : AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中 銀 航 空 租 賃 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2588

AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Board announces that BOC Aviation (Cayman) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with Airbus to terminate its agreement to purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO family aircraft.

Introduction

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 December 2019 in relation to a transaction (the " Transaction ") involving (a) the purchase of 18 Airbus A320NEO family aircraft (the " Aircraft ") from Airbus S.A.S. (" Airbus ") and (b) the grant of an option to an airline (the " Airline ") to either take the Aircraft on lease from the Company or to purchase the aircraft itself.

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of the Company announces that on 28 August 2020, BOC Aviation (Cayman) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Airbus to amend the Transaction by terminating its commitment to purchase the Aircraft, which the Airline has instead agreed to purchase from Airbus. This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 14.36. Parties to the Agreement

2.1 The Company

BOC Aviation Limited, which is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 571 aircraft owned, managed or on order as at 30 June 2020.