  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. BOC Aviation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-18 am EDT
65.95 HKD    0.00%
06:24aBOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
PU
05:54aBOC AVIATION : 1H 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
05:54aBOC AVIATION : 1H 2022 Financial Results Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
EF001

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arisen from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer

Issuer name

BOC Aviation Limited

Stock code

02588

Multi-counter stock code and currency

Not applicable

Other related stock code(s) and

Not applicable

name(s)

Title of announcement

Interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Announcement date

18 August 2022

Status

New announcement

Information relating to the dividend

Dividend type

Interim (Semi-annual)

Dividend nature

Ordinary

For the financial year end

31 December 2022

Reporting period end for the dividend

30 June 2022

declared

Dividend declared

USD 0.0889 per share

Date of shareholders' approval

Not applicable

Information relating to Hong Kong share register

Default currency and amount in which

HKD amount to be announced

the dividend will be paid

Exchange rate

To be announced

Ex-dividend date

26 September 2022

Latest time to lodge transfer documents

for registration with share registrar for

27 September 2022 16:30

determining entitlement to the dividend

Book close period

From 28 September 2022 to 30 September 2022

Record date

30 September 2022

Payment date

12 October 2022

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716

17th Floor

Share registrar and its address

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wan Chai

Hong Kong

Page 1 of 2

v 1.1.1

EF001

Information relating to withholding tax

Details of withholding tax applied to the

Not applicable

dividend declared

Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer

Details of listed warrants / convertible

Not applicable

securities issued by the issuer

Other information

Other information

Not applicable

Directors of the issuer

The Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chen Huaiyu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu and Mr. Robert James Martin as Executive Directors, Mdm. Chen Jing, Mr. Dong Zonglin, Mr. Wang Xiao and Mdm. Wei Hanguang as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Page 2 of 2

v 1.1.1

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
