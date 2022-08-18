BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arisen from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer
Issuer name
BOC Aviation Limited
Stock code
02588
Multi-counter stock code and currency
Not applicable
Other related stock code(s) and
Not applicable
name(s)
Title of announcement
Interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2022
Announcement date
18 August 2022
Status
New announcement
Information relating to the dividend
Dividend type
Interim (Semi-annual)
Dividend nature
Ordinary
For the financial year end
31 December 2022
Reporting period end for the dividend
30 June 2022
declared
Dividend declared
USD 0.0889 per share
Date of shareholders' approval
Not applicable
Information relating to Hong Kong share register
Default currency and amount in which
HKD amount to be announced
the dividend will be paid
Exchange rate
To be announced
Ex-dividend date
26 September 2022
Latest time to lodge transfer documents
for registration with share registrar for
27 September 2022 16:30
determining entitlement to the dividend
Book close period
From 28 September 2022 to 30 September 2022
Record date
30 September 2022
Payment date
12 October 2022
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor
Share registrar and its address
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Information relating to withholding tax
Details of withholding tax applied to the
Not applicable
dividend declared
Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer
Details of listed warrants / convertible
Not applicable
securities issued by the issuer
Other information
Other information
Not applicable
Directors of the issuer
The Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chen Huaiyu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu and Mr. Robert James Martin as Executive Directors, Mdm. Chen Jing, Mr. Dong Zonglin, Mr. Wang Xiao and Mdm. Wei Hanguang as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.
