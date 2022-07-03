BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROFIT WARNING

The Board wishes to inform Shareholders and potential investors that the Group is expected to report a net loss after tax for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 of between US$310 million and US$330 million.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Due to the military activity in Ukraine that began in February 2022, the European Union, the USA, the UK, Singapore and certain other countries imposed sanctions that affect commercial relations with businesses in Russia.

In March 2022, the Company terminated the leases of 18 owned aircraft with Russian airlines in compliance with such sanctions. As at 30 June 2022, 17 of the 18 aircraft remain in Russia and the Company believes it is unlikely to be able to recover those aircraft from Russia in the foreseeable future, if ever. The Board has therefore determined that the net book value of the 17 aircraft of US$803.6 million as at 30 June 2022 should be written down to zero. This write-down was partially offset by cash collateral held by the Group in respect of those aircraft of US$222.9 million, resulting in a net pre-taxwrite-down of US$580.7 million for the six month period ended 30 June 2022. As a result, the Board expects that the Group will report a net loss after tax for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 being between US$310 million and US$330 million, as compared with a net profit after tax of US$254 million for the six month period ended 30 June 2021.