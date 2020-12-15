Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  BOC Aviation Limited    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BOC Aviation : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM BANK OF CHINA

12/15/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中 銀 航 空 租 賃 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM BANK OF CHINA

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company's US$2 billion committed, unsecured revolving credit facility from Bank of China Limited has been increased to US$3.5 billion and extended to December 2026.

Reference is made to the US$2 billion committed, unsecured revolving credit facility dated

1 June 2015 (the "Facility") between BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company as alternative borrowers and Bank of China Limited ("BOC") as lender, which was disclosed in the Company's prospectus dated 19 May 2016. BOC is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company and a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that on 3 December 2020, the parties entered into an agreement pursuant to which the Facility was increased to US$3.5 billion and the maturity date was extended from 28 April 2022 to 31 December 2026. As the Facility was obtained in the Company's ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms or better to the Company and for which security is not provided by the Company, the Facility constitutes an exempt continuing connected transaction for the Company.

By Order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 December 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Sun Yu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu and Mr. Robert James Martin as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Mang, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Zhiheng and Mdm. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
02:13pBOC AVIATION : Morgan Stanley Virtual APAC Summit
PU
02:11pBOC AVIATION : Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020
PU
02:05pBOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO..
PU
02:05pBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
02:03pBOC AVIATION : Increases Revolving Credit Facility With Bank Of China To US$3.5 ..
PU
02:03pBOC AVIATION : Delivers First Two Of Five New Airbus A321NEO To Middle East Airl..
PU
02:15aEXCLUSIVE : Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, cal..
RE
02:07aBoc aviation says airasia x debt restructuring favours airbus as a creditor -..
RE
02:06aLessor boc aviation seeks dismissal of airasia x debt restructuring scheme, c..
RE
12/08Norwegian Air gets additional creditor protection to deal with debt
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 146 M - -
Net income 2020 652 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 68,7x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 44 764 M 5 775 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales 2021 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,68 $
Last Close Price 64,50 $
Spread / Highest target -85,1%
Spread / Average Target -86,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Yu Sun Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-18.61%5 909
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION25.13%8 589
GATX CORPORATION2.60%2 910
GRENKE AG-59.89%2 088
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC16.79%1 954
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-10.04%1 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ