Press Release

30 Jan 2023

BOC AVIATION ANNOUNCES NEW DEPUTY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Chandler as Deputy Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 30th January 2023.

In this newly created role, Tom will oversee all legal and transaction management, technical and procurement departments of the company globally and will report to David Walton, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Tom brings with him more than twenty-five years of experience in legal, banking and aviation sectors and joins from TUI Group, where he was Managing Director, Fleet and Asset Management. He has worked with diverse international teams in procurement, leasing, financing and trading, and has closed numerous high value aircraft transactions in the process.

"We are delighted to announce Tom's appointment as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and look forward to leveraging his experience and capabilities," said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to attract such top rate external talent confirms BOC Aviation as an employer of choice within the aviation sector."

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 633 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 84 airlines in 39 countries and regions worldwide as at 31 December 2022. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.





*******





For more information, please contact:

Timothy ROSS

Tel: +65 6325 9878

Mobile: +65 9837 9873

timothy.ross@bocaviation.com

www.bocaviation.com