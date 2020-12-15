BOC Aviation : Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020 12/15/2020 | 02:11pm EST Send by mail :

The replication of any views in this document should not be treated as an indication that BOC Aviation agrees with or concurs with such views. 2 3Q 2020 Overview • 555 aircraft owned, managed and on order1 • 3.6 years2 average fleet age; 8.5 STRONG ASSET years2 average remaining lease term QUALITY • 99.7% aircraft utilization rate • Six aircraft deliveries in 3Q, 29 in 2020 YTD • 13 lease commitments signed in 3Q, 89 in 2020 YTD PROACTIVE • Nine aircraft purchased in the PLB INVESTMENT market in 3Q STRATEGY • 100% of aircraft scheduled for delivery before 2023 placed • US$750 million of 10-year fixed rate unsecured bonds issued ROBUST • Lowest 10-year USD coupon to-date in the aircraft leasing industry at LIQUIDITY 2.625% • US$4 billion of liquidity3 A • A- by S&P Global Ratings STRONG CREDIT • A- by Fitch Ratings RATINGS RESCULPTED ORDERBOOK 18 Airbus A320NEO family aircraft's purchase commitments moved back to airline's contract

Airbus A320NEO family aircraft's purchase commitments moved back to airline's contract 75 aircraft purchased 2020 YTD in the PLB market to replace 50 aircraft orders cancelled and 73 deferred • Experienced management team successfully managed through EXPERIENCED multiple cycles MANAGEMENT AND • Bank of China provides ongoing OWNERSHIP support A resilient performance in a challenging environment All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes: 1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery 2. Weighted by net book value of owned fleet 3 3. As at 30 June 2020 How We Invest Number of aircraft delivered, purchased and sold All data as the end of the relevant period 4 Popular and Fuel-Efficient Fleet Our aircraft portfolio Aircraft type Owned aircraft Managed aircraft Aircraft on order1 Total Airbus A320CEO family 112 15 0 127 Airbus A320NEO family 54 0 72 126 Airbus A330CEO family 12 3 0 15 Airbus A330NEO family 2 0 6 8 Airbus A350 family 9 0 0 9 Boeing 737NG family 82 15 0 97 Boeing 737 MAX family 16 0 76 92 Boeing 777-300ER 24 4 3 31 Boeing 777-300 0 1 0 1 Boeing 787 family 19 1 23 43 Freighters 5 1 0 6 Total 335 40 180 555 In 3Q 2020, we added nine latest technology aircraft to the orderbook, bringing the total number of aircraft purchase commitments in 2020 YTD to 95 All data as at 30 September 2020 Note: 1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery 5 Air Traffic Recovery Passenger traffic is rising …with China the template for expected global recovery 10% region 1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020 0% Chinese Mainland, 100% -10% service,by HK SAR, Macau Change) -20% SAR & Taiwan: 80% 93% -30% Americas:74% Global: 76% equivalenttrafficAir(YoY -40% aircraftpassengerofPercentin 60% AsiaPac-MidEast: -50% 72% -60% 40% Europe & Africa: -70% 70% -80% 20% -90% 0% -100% 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 China US Europe Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR & Taiwan Day (Day 0 for each region: China 23-Jan-20, US & Europe 1-Mar-20) AsiaPac-MidEast Americas Europe & Africa Global Sources: China MoT (Air Pax YoY) TravelSky (Traffic YoY), TSA (Throughput YoY), Notes: Includes 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft families Eurocontrol (Flights YoY) Source: Cirium fleet data, BOC Aviation analysis 6 Rising Utilisation Rates for Younger Narrowbody Aircraft Narrowbodies 1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020 age 100% aircraft 80% by in service, 60% NB aircraft 40% passenger 20% 0% Percent of Feb-20Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Jan-20 Widebodies 1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020 age aircraft 100% Age 0-12: 84% by 80% Age 13-18: 70% in service, Age 0-12: 73% Age 19-24: 65% Age 25+: 56% 60% Age 13-18: 56% aircraft Age 19-24: 49% 40% Age 25+: 38% WB of passenger 20% Percent 0% Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Jan-20 Jun-20 BOC Aviation fleet has an average age of 3.6 years and most aircraft less than 10 years old Sources: Cirium fleet data, BOC Aviation analysis 7 Conclusion 1 Asset quality remains best in class Proactive investment strategy focuses on in-demand aircraft Resculpted orderbook by replacing direct orders from OEMs with aircraft purchased in the PLB market; de-risks deliveries with no new deliveries to place until 2023 MAX return to service provides better line of sight on 2021 deliveries Robust liquidity of US$4 billion 1 underpinned by supportive capital markets Strong operating cashflows from 1H 2020 sustained into 2H 2020 7 Active support from Bank of China 8 Maintained strong credit ratings of A-, one of the highest in the industry Successfully navigating our way through the COVID-19 environment All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated Note: 1. As at 30 June 2020 8 APPENDICES 9 BOC Aviation - Who Are We? • Largest aircraft operating • 15% average ROE since lessor based in Asia 2007 • Top 5 globally INDUSTRY LEADING • A- by S&P Global Ratings • Bank of China owns 70% AIRCRAFT LESSOR • A- by Fitch Ratings • Consistently profitable • US$17.3 billion in aircraft since inception in 1993 net book value1 • US$4.7 billion of 27TH YEAR TOTAL ASSETS • 555 aircraft2 cumulative profits since OF OF US$22.6 • 180 aircraft on order3 inception PROFITABILITY BILLION Industry leader with best in class financial performance All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes: Excludes aircraft on leases classified as finance leases Includes owned, managed and aircraft on order as at 30 September 2020 Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery as at 30 September 2020 10 The BOC Aviation Journey Ownership 1993 SALE established with 50:50 joint ownership between Singapore Airlines and Boullioun Aviation Services 1997 Temasek and GIC each became 14.5% shareholders 2006 Bank of China acquired 100% of SALE on 15 Dec 2006 2016 Listed on HKEx on 1 June - 70% by Bank of China - 30% by public float All data as at the end of the relevant period Total assets US$ billion 1997 >0.3 2000 >1 2006>3 2009 >5 2013 >10 2016 >13 30 June 2020 >22 11 Globally Diverse Management Team Robert Martin Zhang Xiaolu Steven Townend Phang Thim Fatt David Walton Deng Lei Paul Kent Managing Director Vice-Chairman & Deputy Managing Deputy Managing Deputy Managing Chief Commercial Chief Commercial & Chief Executive Deputy Managing Director & Chief Director Director & Chief Officer (Asia Pacific Officer (Europe, Officer Director Financial Officer Operating Officer & the Middle East) Americas, Africa) • 33 years of • 30 years of • 29 years of • 41 years of • 34 years of legal, • 22 years of • 24 years of banking and banking banking and airline and aviation finance banking aircraft finance leasing experience leasing leasing and leasing experience and leasing experience • In charge of experience experience experience • In charge of experience • Managing Procurement and• In charge of • In charge of all revenue • In charge of Director since Board Finance, operations and activities for Asia revenue July 1998 Secretariat Treasury, Tax, related Pacific and activities for departments Risk and departments Middle East Europe, Settlement Americas and Africa Nationality Years with 22 1 19 24 6 2 1 BOC Aviation Years of 33 30 29 41 34 22 24 experience Highly experienced senior management team that has successfully led the Company through multiple cycles All data as at November 2020 12 As at 30 June 2020 Owned aircraft with lease expiring in each calendar year, weighted by net book value, excluding two aircraft off lease and including aircraft on leases classified as finance leases. Both aircraft off lease have been committed for lease as at 30 September 2020 Proactive Strategy New business generation in 2020 YTD New business delivering over the next two years features long-term leases, which adds to revenue stability and visibility

long-term leases, which adds to revenue stability and visibility Most of the aircraft purchased and committed to in 2020 YTD are on 12-16 year lease terms

12-16 year lease terms Expansion of globally diverse customer base: added business in Asia, Europe and the Americas

New CAPEX committed is equivalent to approximately 40% of end-2019 aircraft net book value 1 All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes: 1. 2. 3. Weighted by net book value of owned fleet as at 30 September 2020 Well-dispersed lease expiries2 300 86.7% 100% 250 Average remaining lease term of 8.5 years 80% 200 60% 150 40% 100 4.0% 5.6% 20% 50 0.0% 2.0% 1.8% 0 0% 4Q20 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 and beyond Number of leases expiring (LHS) Percentage of aircraft NBV with leases expiring (RHS) Long average remaining lease term3 Number of years 8.5 7.3 6.9 6.8 BOC Aviation Aercap Air Lease Corp Avolon Source: Respective company websites and disclosures 13 Robust Operating Cash Flow Net of Interest Operating cash flow net of interest1 1H 2020 operating cash flows net of

interest remained robust despite challenging operating environment

interest remained robust despite challenging operating environment Down 12% compared with 1H 2019

The incremental investment in 26 purchase-and-leasebacks in 2020 YTD will further enhance cash flows for the rest of the year Operating cash flow net of interest 1 as at 30 June 2020 US$ million (233) 788 555 Net cash flows from Finance expenses Operating cash flow net operating activities as of interest at 30 June 2020 Operating cash flow net of interest1 as at 30 June 2019 US$ million (218) 847 629 Net cash flows from Finance expenses Operating cash flow net operating activities as of interest at 30 June 2019 Operating cash flow net of interest is significantly positive All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated Note: 1. Calculated as net cash flows from operating activities less finance expenses 14 Diverse Funding Channels Utilised in First Half Sources and Uses of Cash US$ million Sources Uses 207 (176) 1,600 (1,012) 3,983 (2,973) 2,150 Undrawn 3,585 committed RCF 555 (175) 252 (30) Cash and 398 cash equivalents Cash and Operating1 Bond Bank loans Asset sales Regular Bond and CAPEX Dividend RCF Available cash cash flow issuance debt loan and others drawdown liquidity as equivalents net of repayment balloon net of at 30 June as at 1 Jan interest repayment repayments 2020 2020 Debt funding markets were supportive of our investment activities in 1H 2020 All data as at 30 June 2020 Note: 1. Calculated as net cash flows from operating activities less finance expenses 15 Flexible Capital Structure and Ample Backstop Liquidity Sources of debt1 BOC BOC 3% ECA2 2 10% ECA 5% Loans Loans 3% 26% 24% Bonds Bonds 66% 63% 2019 1H 2020 Increasing unsecured funding Secured Secured 10% 7% Unsecured Unsecured 90% 93% 2019 1H 2020 Outstanding debt amortises over a long term US$ billion 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 and Loans Notes beyond Debt repayment by year US$ billion 5.9 2.5 2.8 2.4 1.9 0.5 2H 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 and Loans Notes beyond US$4 billion of liquidity includes US$1.7 billion of undrawn revolving credit facilities from BOC All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes: Drawn debt only ECA refers to debt guaranteed by the export credit agencies of France, Germany, the United Kingdom or the United States 16 New Investments Drive Growing Committed Lease Revenues Orderbook delivery schedule1,2,4 Resculpted orderbook to match demand4 Number of aircraft 70 60 29 26 40 32 12 293 34 7 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Delivered aircraft Orderbook Purchase-and-leaseback Committed to purchase 95 aircraft

85 placed on long-term leases

Delivered 29 of these in 2020 YTD

100% on-time collection rate in 1H 2020

Resculpted orderbook, including cancellation of 50 aircraft on order and deferral of 73 aircraft

Placed all aircraft scheduled for delivery prior to 2023 Sustained annual capital expenditure since IPO Committed future lease revenues of US$19 billion US$ billion 6.02 US$ billion Scheduled to be 5.5 4.4 4.1 delivered 2.9 1.6 1.5 3.2 0.5 1.0 19.0 2.8 2.6 2.7 3.0 1.9 Owned portfolio 13.5 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Committed capital expenditure at CAPEX during 1H 2020 beginning of the year Additional capital expenditure during Expected 2H 2020 CAPEX Committed future lease revenues the year De-risking orders scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022 All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes: Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery Based on expected delivery dates 3. Aircraft delivered in September 2020 YTD , including one aircraft acquired by an airline customer on delivery 17 4. As at 30 September 2020 www.bocaviation.com BOC Aviation Limited 8 Shenton Way #18-01 Singapore 068811 Phone +65 6323 5559 Facsimile +65 6323 6962 Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability Company Registration No. 199307789K This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

