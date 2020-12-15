BOC Aviation : Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020
12/15/2020 | 02:11pm EST
Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020
30 NOVEMBER 2020
3Q 2020 Overview
•555 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
•3.6 years2 average fleet age; 8.5
STRONG ASSET
years2 average remaining lease term
QUALITY
•99.7% aircraft utilization rate
•Six aircraft deliveries in 3Q,29 in 2020
YTD
•13 lease commitments signed in 3Q, 89
in 2020 YTD
PROACTIVE
•Nine aircraft purchased in the PLB
INVESTMENT
market in 3Q
STRATEGY
•100% of aircraft scheduled for delivery
before 2023 placed
•US$750 million of 10-year fixed
rate unsecured bonds issued
ROBUST
• Lowest 10-year USD coupon
to-date in the aircraft leasing industry at
LIQUIDITY
2.625%
• US$4 billion of liquidity3
A
•A- by S&P Global Ratings
STRONG CREDIT•A- by Fitch Ratings
RATINGS
RESCULPTED ORDERBOOK
18 Airbus A320NEO family aircraft's purchase commitments moved back to airline's contract
75 aircraft purchased 2020 YTD in the PLB market to replace 50 aircraft orders cancelled and 73 deferred
• Experienced management
team successfully managed through
EXPERIENCED
multiple cycles
MANAGEMENT AND•Bank of China provides ongoing
OWNERSHIP
support
A resilient performance in a challenging environment
All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated
Notes:
1.
Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to
acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery
2.
Weighted by net book value of owned fleet
3.
As at 30 June 2020
How We Invest
Number of aircraft delivered, purchased and sold
All data as the end of the relevant period
Popular and Fuel-Efficient Fleet
Our aircraft portfolio
Aircraft type
Owned aircraft
Managed aircraft
Aircraft on order1
Total
Airbus A320CEO family
112
15
0
127
Airbus A320NEO family
54
0
72
126
Airbus A330CEO family
12
3
0
15
Airbus A330NEO family
2
0
6
8
Airbus A350 family
9
0
0
9
Boeing 737NG family
82
15
0
97
Boeing 737 MAX family
16
0
76
92
Boeing 777-300ER
24
4
3
31
Boeing 777-300
0
1
0
1
Boeing 787 family
19
1
23
43
Freighters
5
1
0
6
Total
335
40
180
555
In 3Q 2020, we added nine latest technology aircraft to the orderbook, bringing the total number of
aircraft purchase commitments in 2020 YTD to 95
All data as at 30 September 2020
Note:
1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery
Air Traffic Recovery
Passenger traffic is rising
…with China the template for expected global
recovery
10%
region
1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020
0%
Chinese Mainland,
100%
-10%
service,by
HK SAR, Macau
Change)
-20%
SAR & Taiwan:
80%
93%
-30%
Americas:74%
Global: 76%
equivalenttrafficAir(YoY
-40%
aircraftpassengerofPercentin
60%
AsiaPac-MidEast:
-50%
72%
-60%
40%
Europe & Africa:
-70%
70%
-80%
20%
-90%
0%
-100%
0
25
50
75
100
125
150
175
200
225
250
275
China
US
Europe
Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR & Taiwan
Day (Day 0 for each region: China 23-Jan-20, US & Europe 1-Mar-20)
AsiaPac-MidEast
Americas
Europe & Africa
Global
Sources: China MoT (Air Pax YoY) TravelSky (Traffic YoY), TSA (Throughput YoY),
Notes: Includes 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft
families
Eurocontrol (Flights YoY)
Source: Cirium fleet data, BOC Aviation analysis
Rising Utilisation Rates for Younger Narrowbody Aircraft
Narrowbodies
1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020
age
100%
aircraft
80%
by
in service,
60%
NB aircraft
40%
passenger
20%
0%
Percent of
Feb-20Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20Jul-20
Aug-20
Sep-20
Oct-20
Nov-20
Jan-20
Widebodies
1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020
age
aircraft
100%
Age 0-12:
84%
by
80%
Age 13-18: 70%
in service,
Age 0-12:
73%
Age 19-24: 65%
Age 25+:
56%
60%
Age 13-18: 56%
aircraft
Age 19-24: 49%
40%
Age 25+:
38%
WB
of passenger
20%
Percent
0%
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jul-20
Aug-20
Sep-20
Oct-20
Nov-20
Jan-20
Jun-20
BOC Aviation fleet has an average age of 3.6 years and most aircraft less than 10 years old
Sources: Cirium fleet data, BOC Aviation analysis
Conclusion
1 Asset quality remains best in class
Proactive investment strategy focuses on in-demand aircraft
Resculpted orderbook by replacing direct orders from OEMs with aircraft purchased in the PLB market; de-risks deliveries with no new deliveries to place until 2023
MAX return to service provides better line of sight on 2021 deliveries
Robust liquidity of US$4 billion1 underpinned by supportive capital markets
Strong operating cashflows from 1H 2020 sustained into 2H 2020
7 Active support from Bank of China
8 Maintained strong credit ratings of A-, one of the highest in the industry
Successfully navigating our way through the COVID-19 environment
All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated
Note:
1. As at 30 June 2020
Note:
1. As at 30 June 2020
8
APPENDICES
BOC Aviation - Who Are We?
•Largest aircraft operating
•15% average ROE since
lessor based in Asia
2007
•Top 5 globally
INDUSTRY LEADING
•A- by S&P Global Ratings
• Bank of China owns 70%
AIRCRAFT LESSOR
•A- by Fitch Ratings
• Consistently profitable
• US$17.3 billion in aircraft
since inception in 1993
net book value1
• US$4.7 billion of
27TH YEAR
TOTAL ASSETS
•555 aircraft2
cumulative profits since
OF
OF US$22.6
•180 aircraft on order3
inception
PROFITABILITY
BILLION
Industry leader with best in class financial performance
All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated
Notes:
Excludes aircraft on leases classified as finance leases
Includes owned, managed and aircraft on order as at 30 September 2020
Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire
the relevant aircraft on delivery as at 30 September 2020
The BOC Aviation Journey
Ownership
1993
SALE established with 50:50 joint
ownership between Singapore
Airlines and Boullioun Aviation
Services
1997
Temasek and GIC each became
14.5% shareholders
2006
Bank of China acquired 100% of
SALE on 15 Dec 2006
2016
Listed on HKEx on 1 June
- 70% by Bank of China
- 30% by public float
All data as at the end of the relevant period
Total assets
US$ billion
1997 >0.3
2000 >1
2006>3
2009 >5
2013 >10
2016 >13
30 June 2020 >22
Globally Diverse Management Team
Robert Martin
Zhang Xiaolu
Steven Townend
Phang Thim Fatt
David Walton
Deng Lei
Paul Kent
Managing Director
Vice-Chairman &
Deputy Managing
Deputy Managing
Deputy Managing
Chief Commercial
Chief Commercial
& Chief Executive
Deputy Managing
Director & Chief
Director
Director & Chief
Officer (Asia Pacific
Officer (Europe,
Officer
Director
Financial Officer
Operating Officer
& the Middle East)
Americas, Africa)
•
33 years of
•
30 years of
•
29 years of
• 41 years of
• 34 years of legal,
•
22 years of
•
24 years of
banking and
banking
banking and
airline and
aviation finance
banking
aircraft finance
leasing
experience
leasing
leasing
and leasing
experience
and leasing
experience
•
In charge of
experience
experience
experience
•
In charge of
experience
•
Managing
Procurement and•
In charge of
• In charge of all
revenue
•
In charge of
Director since
Board
Finance,
operations and
activities for Asia
revenue
July 1998
Secretariat
Treasury, Tax,
related
Pacific and
activities for
departments
Risk and
departments
Middle East
Europe,
Settlement
Americas and
Africa
Nationality
Years with
22
1
19
24
6
2
1
BOC Aviation
Years of
33
30
29
41
34
22
24
experience
Highly experienced senior management team that has successfully led the Company through
multiple cycles
All data as at November 2020
As at 30 June 2020
Owned aircraft with lease expiring in each calendar year, weighted by net book value, excluding two aircraft off lease and including aircraft on leases classified as finance leases. Both aircraft off lease have been committed for lease as at 30 September 2020
Proactive Strategy
New business generation in 2020 YTD
New business delivering over the next two years features long-term leases, which adds to revenue stability and visibility
Most of the aircraft purchased and committed to in 2020 YTD are on 12-16 year lease terms
Expansion of globally diverse customer base: added business in Asia, Europe and the Americas
New CAPEX committed is equivalent to approximately 40% of end-2019 aircraft net book value1
All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes:
1.
2.
3. Weighted by net book value of owned fleet as at 30 September 2020
Well-dispersed lease expiries2
300
86.7%
100%
250
Average remaining lease term of 8.5 years
80%
200
60%
150
40%
100
4.0%
5.6%
20%
50
0.0%
2.0%
1.8%
0
0%
4Q20
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025 and
beyond
Number of leases expiring (LHS)
Percentage of aircraft NBV with leases expiring (RHS)
Long average remaining lease term3
Number of years
8.5
7.3
6.9
6.8
BOC Aviation
Aercap
Air Lease Corp
Avolon
Source: Respective company websites and disclosures
Robust Operating Cash Flow Net of Interest
Operating cash flow net of interest1
1H 2020 operating cash flows net of
interest remained robust despite challenging operating environment
Down 12% compared with 1H 2019
The incremental investment in 26 purchase-and-leasebacks in 2020 YTD will further enhance cash flows for the rest of the year
Operating cash flow net of interest 1 as at 30 June 2020
US$ million
(233)
788
555
Net cash flows from
Finance expenses Operating cash flow net
operating activities as
of interest
at 30 June 2020
Operating cash flow net of interest1 as at 30 June 2019
US$ million
(218)
847
629
Net cash flows from
Finance expenses Operating cash flow net
operating activities as
of interest
at 30 June 2019
Operating cash flow net of interest is significantly positive
All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated
Note:
1. Calculated as net cash flows from operating activities less finance expenses
Diverse Funding Channels Utilised in First Half
Sources and Uses of Cash
US$ million
Sources
Uses
207
(176)
1,600
(1,012)
3,983
(2,973)
2,150
Undrawn
3,585 committed
RCF
555
(175)
252
(30)
Cash and
398 cash
equivalents
Cash and
Operating1
Bond Bank loans Asset sales
Regular
Bond and
CAPEX Dividend
RCF
Available
cash
cash flow
issuance
debt
loan
and others
drawdown
liquidity as
equivalents
net of
repayment
balloon
net of
at 30 June
as at 1 Jan
interest
repayment
repayments
2020
2020
Debt funding markets were supportive of our investment activities in 1H 2020
All data as at 30 June 2020
Note:
1. Calculated as net cash flows from operating activities less finance expenses
Flexible Capital Structure and Ample Backstop Liquidity
Sources of debt1
BOC
BOC
3%
ECA2
2
10%
ECA
5%
Loans
Loans
3%
26%
24%
Bonds
Bonds
66%
63%
2019
1H 2020
Increasing unsecured funding
Secured
Secured
10%
7%
Unsecured
Unsecured
90%
93%
2019
1H 2020
Outstanding debt amortises over a long term
US$ billion
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025 and
Loans
Notes
beyond
Debt repayment by year
US$ billion
5.9
2.5
2.8
2.4
1.9
0.5
2H 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025 and
Loans
Notes
beyond
US$4 billion of liquidity includes US$1.7 billion of undrawn revolving credit facilities from BOC
All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated
Notes:
Drawn debt only
ECA refers to debt guaranteed by the export credit agencies of France, Germany, the United Kingdom or the
United States
New Investments Drive Growing Committed Lease Revenues
Orderbook delivery schedule1,2,4
Resculpted orderbook to match demand4
Number of aircraft
70
60
29
26
40
32
12
293
34
7
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Delivered aircraft
Orderbook
Purchase-and-leaseback
Committed to purchase 95 aircraft
85 placed on long-term leases
Delivered 29 of these in 2020 YTD
100% on-time collection rate in 1H 2020
Resculpted orderbook, including cancellation of 50 aircraft on order and deferral of 73 aircraft
Placed all aircraft scheduled for delivery prior to 2023
Sustained annual capital expenditure since IPO
Committed future lease revenues of US$19
billion
US$ billion
6.02
US$ billion
Scheduled to be
5.5
4.4
4.1
delivered
2.9
1.6
1.5
3.2
0.5
1.0
19.0
2.8
2.6
2.7
3.0
1.9
Owned portfolio
13.5
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H 2020
Committed capital expenditure at
CAPEX during 1H 2020
beginning of the year
Additional capital expenditure during
Expected 2H 2020 CAPEX
Committed future lease revenues
the year
De-risking orders scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022
All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated
Notes:
Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery
Based on expected delivery dates
3.
Aircraft delivered in September 2020 YTD , including one aircraft acquired by an airline customer on delivery
BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:10:04 UTC