MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  BOC Aviation Limited    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BOC Aviation : Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020

12/15/2020 | 02:11pm EST
Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020

30 NOVEMBER 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains information about BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation"), current as at the date hereof or as at such earlier date as may be specified herein. This document does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of BOC Aviation or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates or any other person in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity and does not constitute marketing material in connection with any such securities.

Certain of the information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the information or opinions contained herein or in any verbal or written communication made in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to revision and may change materially. BOC Aviation is not under any obligation to keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice.

No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither BOC Aviation nor any of its affiliates, advisors, agents or representatives including directors, officers and employees shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document is highly confidential and is being given solely for your information and for your use and may not be shared, copied, reproduced or redistributed to any other person in any manner.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements", which include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will", "would", "aim", "aimed", "will likely result", "is likely", "are likely", "believe", "expect", "expected to", "will continue", "will achieve", "anticipate", "estimate", "estimating", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "seeking to", "trying to", "target", "propose to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "can", "could", "may", "will pursue" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond BOC Aviation's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BOC Aviation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Neither BOC Aviation nor any of its affiliates, agents, advisors or representatives (including directors, officers and employees) intends or has any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

Any securities or strategies mentioned herein (if any) may not be suitable for all investors. Recipients of this document are required to make their own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of BOC Aviation and/or any other relevant person, and any tax, legal, accounting and economic considerations that may be relevant. This document contains data sourced from and the views of independent third parties. In replicating such data in this document, BOC Aviation does not make any representation, whether express or implied, as to the accuracy of such data. The replication of any views in this document should not be treated as an indication that BOC Aviation agrees with or concurs with such views.

2

3Q 2020 Overview

555 aircraft owned, managed and on order1

3.6 years2 average fleet age; 8.5

STRONG ASSET

years2 average remaining lease term

QUALITY

99.7% aircraft utilization rate

Six aircraft deliveries in 3Q, 29 in 2020

YTD

13 lease commitments signed in 3Q, 89

in 2020 YTD

PROACTIVE

Nine aircraft purchased in the PLB

INVESTMENT

market in 3Q

STRATEGY

100% of aircraft scheduled for delivery

before 2023 placed

US$750 million of 10-year fixed

rate unsecured bonds issued

ROBUST

Lowest 10-year USD coupon

to-date in the aircraft leasing industry at

LIQUIDITY

2.625%

US$4 billion of liquidity3

A

A- by S&P Global Ratings

STRONG CREDIT A- by Fitch Ratings

RATINGS

RESCULPTED ORDERBOOK

  • 18 Airbus A320NEO family aircraft's purchase commitments moved back to airline's contract
  • 75 aircraft purchased 2020 YTD in the PLB market to replace 50 aircraft orders cancelled and 73 deferred

Experienced management

team successfully managed through

EXPERIENCED

multiple cycles

MANAGEMENT AND Bank of China provides ongoing

OWNERSHIP

support

A resilient performance in a challenging environment

All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Notes:

1.

Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to

acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery

2.

Weighted by net book value of owned fleet

3

3.

As at 30 June 2020

How We Invest

Number of aircraft delivered, purchased and sold

All data as the end of the relevant period

4

Popular and Fuel-Efficient Fleet

Our aircraft portfolio

Aircraft type

Owned aircraft

Managed aircraft

Aircraft on order1

Total

Airbus A320CEO family

112

15

0

127

Airbus A320NEO family

54

0

72

126

Airbus A330CEO family

12

3

0

15

Airbus A330NEO family

2

0

6

8

Airbus A350 family

9

0

0

9

Boeing 737NG family

82

15

0

97

Boeing 737 MAX family

16

0

76

92

Boeing 777-300ER

24

4

3

31

Boeing 777-300

0

1

0

1

Boeing 787 family

19

1

23

43

Freighters

5

1

0

6

Total

335

40

180

555

In 3Q 2020, we added nine latest technology aircraft to the orderbook, bringing the total number of

aircraft purchase commitments in 2020 YTD to 95

All data as at 30 September 2020

Note:

1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery

5

Air Traffic Recovery

Passenger traffic is rising

…with China the template for expected global

recovery

10%

region

1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020

0%

Chinese Mainland,

100%

-10%

service,by

HK SAR, Macau

Change)

-20%

SAR & Taiwan:

80%

93%

-30%

Americas:74%

Global: 76%

equivalenttrafficAir(YoY

-40%

aircraftpassengerofPercentin

60%

AsiaPac-MidEast:

-50%

72%

-60%

40%

Europe & Africa:

-70%

70%

-80%

20%

-90%

0%

-100%

0

25

50

75

100

125

150

175

200

225

250

275

China

US

Europe

Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR & Taiwan

Day (Day 0 for each region: China 23-Jan-20, US & Europe 1-Mar-20)

AsiaPac-MidEast

Americas

Europe & Africa

Global

Sources: China MoT (Air Pax YoY) TravelSky (Traffic YoY), TSA (Throughput YoY),

Notes: Includes 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787, A320, A330, A350 and A380 aircraft

families

Eurocontrol (Flights YoY)

Source: Cirium fleet data, BOC Aviation analysis

6

Rising Utilisation Rates for Younger Narrowbody Aircraft

Narrowbodies

1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020

age

100%

aircraft

80%

by

in service,

60%

NB aircraft

40%

passenger

20%

0%

Percent of

Feb-20Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

Jan-20

Widebodies

1st Jan - 8th Nov 2020

age

aircraft

100%

Age 0-12:

84%

by

80%

Age 13-18: 70%

in service,

Age 0-12:

73%

Age 19-24: 65%

Age 25+:

56%

60%

Age 13-18: 56%

aircraft

Age 19-24: 49%

40%

Age 25+:

38%

WB

of passenger

20%

Percent

0%

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

Jan-20

Jun-20

BOC Aviation fleet has an average age of 3.6 years and most aircraft less than 10 years old

Sources: Cirium fleet data, BOC Aviation analysis

7

Conclusion

1 Asset quality remains best in class

  1. Proactive investment strategy focuses on in-demand aircraft
  2. Resculpted orderbook by replacing direct orders from OEMs with aircraft purchased in the PLB market; de-risks deliveries with no new deliveries to place until 2023
  1. MAX return to service provides better line of sight on 2021 deliveries
  2. Robust liquidity of US$4 billion1 underpinned by supportive capital markets
  3. Strong operating cashflows from 1H 2020 sustained into 2H 2020

7 Active support from Bank of China

8 Maintained strong credit ratings of A-, one of the highest in the industry

Successfully navigating our way through the COVID-19 environment

All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Note:

1. As at 30 June 2020

8

APPENDICES

9

BOC Aviation - Who Are We?

Largest aircraft operating

15% average ROE since

lessor based in Asia

2007

Top 5 globally

INDUSTRY LEADING

A- by S&P Global Ratings

Bank of China owns 70%

AIRCRAFT LESSOR

A- by Fitch Ratings

Consistently profitable

US$17.3 billion in aircraft

since inception in 1993

net book value1

US$4.7 billion of

27TH YEAR

TOTAL ASSETS

555 aircraft2

cumulative profits since

OF

OF US$22.6

180 aircraft on order3

inception

PROFITABILITY

BILLION

Industry leader with best in class financial performance

All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Notes:

  1. Excludes aircraft on leases classified as finance leases
  2. Includes owned, managed and aircraft on order as at 30 September 2020
  3. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire

the relevant aircraft on delivery as at 30 September 2020

10

The BOC Aviation Journey

Ownership

1993

SALE established with 50:50 joint

ownership between Singapore

Airlines and Boullioun Aviation

Services

1997

Temasek and GIC each became

14.5% shareholders

2006

Bank of China acquired 100% of

SALE on 15 Dec 2006

2016

Listed on HKEx on 1 June

- 70% by Bank of China

- 30% by public float

All data as at the end of the relevant period

Total assets

US$ billion

1997 >0.3

2000 >1

2006>3

2009 >5

2013 >10

2016 >13

30 June 2020 >22

11

Globally Diverse Management Team

Robert Martin

Zhang Xiaolu

Steven Townend

Phang Thim Fatt

David Walton

Deng Lei

Paul Kent

Managing Director

Vice-Chairman &

Deputy Managing

Deputy Managing

Deputy Managing

Chief Commercial

Chief Commercial

& Chief Executive

Deputy Managing

Director & Chief

Director

Director & Chief

Officer (Asia Pacific

Officer (Europe,

Officer

Director

Financial Officer

Operating Officer

& the Middle East)

Americas, Africa)

33 years of

30 years of

29 years of

41 years of

34 years of legal,

22 years of

24 years of

banking and

banking

banking and

airline and

aviation finance

banking

aircraft finance

leasing

experience

leasing

leasing

and leasing

experience

and leasing

experience

In charge of

experience

experience

experience

In charge of

experience

Managing

Procurement and

In charge of

In charge of all

revenue

In charge of

Director since

Board

Finance,

operations and

activities for Asia

revenue

July 1998

Secretariat

Treasury, Tax,

related

Pacific and

activities for

departments

Risk and

departments

Middle East

Europe,

Settlement

Americas and

Africa

Nationality

Years with

22

1

19

24

6

2

1

BOC Aviation

Years of

33

30

29

41

34

22

24

experience

Highly experienced senior management team that has successfully led the Company through

multiple cycles

All data as at November 2020

12

As at 30 June 2020
Owned aircraft with lease expiring in each calendar year, weighted by net book value, excluding two aircraft off lease and including aircraft on leases classified as finance leases. Both aircraft off lease have been committed for lease as at 30 September 2020

Proactive Strategy

New business generation in 2020 YTD

  • New business delivering over the next two years features long-term leases, which adds to revenue stability and visibility
  • Most of the aircraft purchased and committed to in 2020 YTD are on 12-16 year lease terms
  • Expansion of globally diverse customer base: added business in Asia, Europe and the Americas
  • New CAPEX committed is equivalent to approximately 40% of end-2019 aircraft net book value1

All data as at 30 September 2020 unless otherwise indicated Notes:

1.

2.

3. Weighted by net book value of owned fleet as at 30 September 2020

Well-dispersed lease expiries2

300

86.7%

100%

250

Average remaining lease term of 8.5 years

80%

200

60%

150

40%

100

4.0%

5.6%

20%

50

0.0%

2.0%

1.8%

0

0%

4Q20

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 and

beyond

Number of leases expiring (LHS)

Percentage of aircraft NBV with leases expiring (RHS)

Long average remaining lease term3

Number of years

8.5

7.3

6.9

6.8

BOC Aviation

Aercap

Air Lease Corp

Avolon

Source: Respective company websites and disclosures

13

Robust Operating Cash Flow Net of Interest

Operating cash flow net of interest1

  • 1H 2020 operating cash flows net of
    interest remained robust despite challenging operating environment
  • Down 12% compared with 1H 2019
  • The incremental investment in 26 purchase-and-leasebacks in 2020 YTD will further enhance cash flows for the rest of the year

Operating cash flow net of interest 1 as at 30 June 2020

US$ million

(233)

788

555

Net cash flows from

Finance expenses Operating cash flow net

operating activities as

of interest

at 30 June 2020

Operating cash flow net of interest1 as at 30 June 2019

US$ million

(218)

847

629

Net cash flows from

Finance expenses Operating cash flow net

operating activities as

of interest

at 30 June 2019

Operating cash flow net of interest is significantly positive

All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Note:

1. Calculated as net cash flows from operating activities less finance expenses

14

Diverse Funding Channels Utilised in First Half

Sources and Uses of Cash

US$ million

Sources

Uses

207

(176)

1,600

(1,012)

3,983

(2,973)

2,150

Undrawn

3,585 committed

RCF

555

(175)

252

(30)

Cash and

398 cash

equivalents

Cash and

Operating1

Bond Bank loans Asset sales

Regular

Bond and

CAPEX Dividend

RCF

Available

cash

cash flow

issuance

debt

loan

and others

drawdown

liquidity as

equivalents

net of

repayment

balloon

net of

at 30 June

as at 1 Jan

interest

repayment

repayments

2020

2020

Debt funding markets were supportive of our investment activities in 1H 2020

All data as at 30 June 2020

Note:

1. Calculated as net cash flows from operating activities less finance expenses

15

Flexible Capital Structure and Ample Backstop Liquidity

Sources of debt1

BOC

BOC

3%

ECA2

2

10%

ECA

5%

Loans

Loans

3%

26%

24%

Bonds

Bonds

66%

63%

2019

1H 2020

Increasing unsecured funding

Secured

Secured

10%

7%

Unsecured

Unsecured

90%

93%

2019

1H 2020

Outstanding debt amortises over a long term

US$ billion

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 and

Loans

Notes

beyond

Debt repayment by year

US$ billion

5.9

2.5

2.8

2.4

1.9

0.5

2H 2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 and

Loans

Notes

beyond

US$4 billion of liquidity includes US$1.7 billion of undrawn revolving credit facilities from BOC

All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Notes:

  1. Drawn debt only
  2. ECA refers to debt guaranteed by the export credit agencies of France, Germany, the United Kingdom or the

United States

16

New Investments Drive Growing Committed Lease Revenues

Orderbook delivery schedule1,2,4

Resculpted orderbook to match demand4

Number of aircraft

70

60

29

26

40

32

12

293

34

7

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Delivered aircraft

Orderbook

Purchase-and-leaseback

  • Committed to purchase 95 aircraft
    • 85 placed on long-term leases
  • Delivered 29 of these in 2020 YTD
    • 100% on-time collection rate in 1H 2020
  • Resculpted orderbook, including cancellation of 50 aircraft on order and deferral of 73 aircraft
  • Placed all aircraft scheduled for delivery prior to 2023

Sustained annual capital expenditure since IPO

Committed future lease revenues of US$19

billion

US$ billion

6.02

US$ billion

Scheduled to be

5.5

4.4

4.1

delivered

2.9

1.6

1.5

3.2

0.5

1.0

19.0

2.8

2.6

2.7

3.0

1.9

Owned portfolio

13.5

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H 2020

Committed capital expenditure at

CAPEX during 1H 2020

beginning of the year

Additional capital expenditure during

Expected 2H 2020 CAPEX

Committed future lease revenues

the year

De-risking orders scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022

All data as at 30 June 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Notes:

  1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery
  2. Based on expected delivery dates

3.

Aircraft delivered in September 2020 YTD , including one aircraft acquired by an airline customer on delivery

17

4.

As at 30 September 2020

www.bocaviation.com

BOC Aviation Limited 8 Shenton Way #18-01 Singapore 068811 Phone +65 6323 5559 Facsimile +65 6323 6962

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability

Company Registration No. 199307789K

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:10:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
