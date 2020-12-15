BOC Aviation : Delivers First Two Of Five New Airbus A321NEO To Middle East Airlines

Press Release

01 Dec 2020

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has delivered the first two of five new Airbus A321NEO aircraft for lease to Middle East Airlines. The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePower® PW1100G-JM engines.

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: 'We are very pleased to deliver our first pair of Airbus A321NEO aircraft on lease to Middle East Airlines, with whom we share a long-term relationship that spans more than 20 years. This delivery is testament to the strong cooperation we share with industry-leading airlines such as Middle East Airlines, especially in this challenging environment. We look forward to working with our customers to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions in the future.'

Mohamad EL HOUT, Chairman - Director General, Middle East Airlines, said: 'We are pleased to work with BOC Aviation, our long-term partner who has confidence in MEA's capability and potentials. The new arrival in our fleet will further enhance our commitment to offer our passengers the best product and continued modernization of the fleet despite the local and international challenges.'

About Middle East Airlines

Middle East Airlines or MEA is the national airline of Lebanon and one of the major air carriers in the Middle East region. From its home base in Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, MEA flies to 32 international destinations in Europe, Middle East and West Africa, with a fleet of 19 Airbus aircraft. MEA is a member of the global SkyTeam alliance. For more information, visit www.mea.com.lb.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 555 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 87 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 30 September 2020. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

