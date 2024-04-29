BOC AVIATION LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

In 2023, the Company enjoyed a substantial rebound from the prior year to report a net profit after tax of US$764 million. Total revenues and other income rose to US$2.5 billion in 2023, up 7% year-on-year, while our total assets were US$24.2 billion as at 31 December 2023, an increase of 10% against 31 December 2022.

Our dividend policy remains unchanged and the Board has recommended to pay 35% of our full year net profit after tax to Shareholders, which translates to a final dividend of US$0.2721 per share, and will bring the total dividend for 2023 to US$0.3852 per share.

During the year our Company saw changes at both senior management and Board levels. Our long-standing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Martin, retired at the end of 2023 and we welcomed Steven Townend, a 23-year veteran of the Company and previously

Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, as his replacement from 1 January 2024. Steven has been replaced as Chief Financial Officer by Wu Jianguang. Elsewhere, our Chief Operating Officer David Walton retired at the end of June and was replaced by Thomas Chandler. I would like to thank Robert and David for their many years of service and their contributions to the Company.

At the Board level, I replaced Chen Huaiyu as chairman in April 2023, and we added two new directors in November as Jin Hongju and Li Ke joined the Board, replacing Dong Zonglin and Wei Hanguang. I am also pleased to report that Robert Martin remains on the Board as a non-executive director. We thank Mr. Chen, Mr. Dong and Mdm. Wei for their efforts and contributions on behalf of all our Company's stakeholders.

Our Company returned to growth in 2023 as our fleet expanded to 460 owned and managed aircraft leased to 91 airlines in 45 countries and regions. We remain one of the top five global aircraft operating leasing companies and the largest aircraft leasing company based in Asia-Pacific, by value of owned fleet and we thank all of our stakeholders for their ongoing support.

The recovery in our earnings in 2023 is testimony to the high quality development of the Company aligned with recovery of the global aviation market. Industry dynamics remain favourable for 2024 and we are confident that we are well positioned for future growth.

Liu Jin

Chairman

(April 2023 - March 2024)