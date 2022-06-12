Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  BOC Aviation Limited
  News
  Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-10 am EDT
64.50 HKD   +0.39%
12:23pBOC AVIATION : HSBC 16th Annual Transport & Logistics Conference
PU
06/09BOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 JUNE 2022
PU
06/09BOC Aviation Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOC Aviation : HSBC 16th Annual Transport & Logistics Conference

06/12/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
BOC Aviation Investor Presentation

JUNE 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains information about BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation"), current as at the date hereof or as at such earlier date as may be specified herein. This document does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of BOC Aviation or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates or any other person in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity and does not constitute marketing material in connection with any such securities.

Certain of the information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the information or opinions contained herein or in any verbal or written communication made in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to revision and may change materially. BOC Aviation is not under any obligation to keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice.

No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither BOC Aviation nor any of its affiliates, advisors, agents or representatives including directors, officers and employees shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document is highly confidential and is being given solely for your information and for your use and may not be shared, copied, reproduced or redistributed to any other person in any manner.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements", which include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will", "would", "aim", "aimed", "will likely result", "is likely", "are likely", "believe", "expect", "expected to", "will continue", "will achieve", "anticipate", "estimate", "estimating", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "seeking to", "trying to", "target", "propose to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "can", "could", "may", "will pursue" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond BOC Aviation's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BOC Aviation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Neither BOC Aviation nor any of its affiliates, agents, advisors or representatives (including directors, officers and employees) intends or has any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

Any securities or strategies mentioned herein (if any) may not be suitable for all investors. Recipients of this document are required to make their own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of BOC Aviation and/or any other relevant person, and any tax, legal, accounting and economic considerations that may be relevant. This document contains data sourced from and the views of independent third parties. In replicating such data in this document, BOC Aviation does not make any representation, whether express or implied, as to the accuracy of such data. The replication of any views in this document should not be treated as an indication that BOC Aviation agrees with or concurs with such views.

2

1Q 2022 and Recent Developments

STRONG ASSET

QUALITY

  • 530 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
  • 4.1 years2 average fleet age; 8.2 years2 average remaining lease term
  • 96.7% aircraft utilization rate

US$6 billion of available liquidity

More than covers 2022 target

capex and maturing liabilities

ROBUST

Well positioned to support future

LIQUIDITY

investment

Seven aircraft deliveries

22 lease commitments signed

PROACTIVE

Committed to acquire 13 new

aircraft,

including

11 Boeing

737

INVESTMENT

MAX 8 aircraft for lease to Lynx Air

STRATEGY

Announced the purchase of

80

new Airbus A320NEO

family

aircraft,

scheduled for

delivery

between 2027 and 2029

Largest

aircraft

order

in

the

FUTURE

Company's history

GROWTH

Delivered five of seven new

Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from

our orderbook to Turkish Airlines

in May and June to-date

A

A- by S&P Global Ratings

STRONG CREDIT

A- by Fitch Ratings

RATINGS

Experienced

management team

successfully

managed through

EXPERIENCED

multiple cycles

Bank of China provides ongoing

MANAGEMENT AND

OWNERSHIP

support

A strong start to the year with new aircraft purchase commitments for future growth

All data as at 31 March 2022 unless otherwise indicated

See Appendices - Endnotes

3

How We Invest

Number of aircraft delivered, purchased and sold

Investing in aircraft through multiple cycles

All data as at the end of the relevant period

4

Popular and Fuel-Efficient Fleet

  • Announced orders for 80 additional Airbus A320NEO family aircraft on 11 April 2022
    Our aircraft portfolio

Aircraft type

Owned aircraft

Managed aircraft

Aircraft on order1

Total

Airbus A320CEO family

102

15

0

117

Airbus A320NEO family

92

0

33

125

Airbus A330CEO family

10

1

0

11

Airbus A330NEO family

6

0

0

6

Airbus A350 family

9

0

0

9

Boeing 737NG family

72

14

0

86

Boeing 737 MAX family

40

0

55

95

Boeing 777-300ER

26

4

1

31

Boeing 777-300

0

1

0

1

Boeing 787 family

21

1

21

43

Freighters

5

1

0

6

Total

383

37

110

530

100% of orderbook comprises latest technology aircraft

All data as at 31 March 2022

See Appendices - Endnotes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 299 M - -
Net income 2022 653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 5 703 M 5 703 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,83x
EV / Sales 2023 9,20x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,22 $
Average target price 9,82 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Commercial Officer
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED12.96%5 703
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.34%4 633
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-23.84%3 870
GATX CORPORATION1.68%3 543
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-31.40%1 968
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-2.89%1 726