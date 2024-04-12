HSBC Global Investment Summit
10 APRIL 2024
Disclaimer
This presentation contains information about BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation"), current as at the date hereof or as at such earlier date as may be specified herein. This document does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of BOC Aviation or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates or any other person in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity and does not constitute marketing material in connection with any such securities.
Certain of the information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the information or opinions contained herein or in any verbal or written communication made in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to revision and may change materially. BOC Aviation is not under any obligation to keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice.
No part of this document, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither BOC Aviation nor any of its affiliates, advisors, agents or representatives including directors, officers and employees shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document is highly confidential and is being given solely for your information and for your use and may not be shared, copied, reproduced or redistributed to any other person in any manner.
This document may contain "forward-looking statements", which include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will", "would", "aim", "aimed", "will likely result", "is likely", "are likely", "believe", "expect", "expected to", "will continue", "will achieve", "anticipate", "estimate", "estimating", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "seeking to", "trying to", "target", "propose to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "can", "could", "may", "will pursue" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond BOC Aviation's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BOC Aviation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Neither BOC Aviation nor any of its affiliates, agents, advisors or representatives (including directors, officers and employees) intends or has any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document.
Any securities or strategies mentioned herein (if any) may not be suitable for all investors. Recipients of this document are required to make their own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of BOC Aviation and/or any other relevant person, and any tax, legal, accounting and economic considerations that may be relevant. This document contains data sourced from and the views of independent third parties. In replicating such data in this document, BOC Aviation does not make any representation, whether express or implied, as to the accuracy of such data. The replication of any views in this document should not be treated as an indication that BOC Aviation agrees with or concurs with such views.
2
2023: A Year of Record Performance
Key Indicators
2023
US$ million
2022
US$ million
2023 vs 2022
Variance
Total revenues and other income
2,461
Profit before tax
861
Net profit after tax
764
Earnings per share (US$)
1.10
2,307
29
20
0.03
7%
2,818%
3,708%
3,708%
30th year of unbroken profitability
3
Strong Improvement in Net Profit After Tax
217
million
764
US$
527
547
20
Reported net profit
Core net profit after1
Core net profit after 1
Insurance recovery
Reported net profit
after tax
tax
tax
(net of tax)
after tax
2022
2023
Record performance driven by growth in underlying business and success in Russia-related recoveries
Note:
1. Excludes the impact of write-downs and recoveries related to aircraft in Russia.
4
Robust Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Key Indicators
31 December 2023
Total assets (US$ billion)
24.2
Total available liquidity (US$ billion)
5.6
Total equity (US$ billion)
5.7
Net assets per share (US$)
8.28
Gross debt to equity (times)
2.9
31 December 2022
22.1
5.3
5.2
7.50
2.9
Variance
10%
6%
11%
11%
Stable
Total assets grew at the fastest pace since 2020
5
Highest Dividend Since IPO
US$
0.3541
0.3852
0.2958
0.3129
0.2831
1
0.2571
0.2659
0.27212
0.1845
0.2153
0.1800
0.1920
0.1173
0.1733
0.1770
0.1190
0.1038
0.1284
0.1388
0.1398
0.1098
0.0889
0.1131
0.061
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Interim dividend
Final dividend
Total dividend per share of US$0.3852 in 2023; annual payout ratio consistent at 35% of NPAT
Notes:
- Represents a payout ratio of 35% of core net profit after tax
- The recommended final dividend of US$0.2721 per share, pending approval at the AGM, will be payable to shareholders registered at the close of business on the record date, being 7 June 2024
6
Continued Improvement in Key Metrics
Total revenues
US$ million
2,183
2,307
2,461
2021
2022
2023
Operating cash flow net of interest1
US$ million
1,517
1,643
1,327
2021
2022
2023
Profit before tax
US$ million
861
639
29
2021
2022
2023
Net profit after tax
US$ million
764
561
20
2021
2022
2023
Strong rebound in earnings from growth in underlying business and recoveries from aircraft in Russia
Note:
1. Calculated as net cash flow from operating activities less finance expenses paid
7
Improving Operating Lease Yields
Lease rate factor1
9.7%
9.2%
10.0%
2021
2022
2023
Cost of debt2
4.1%
2.9%
3.1%
2021
2022
2023
Net lease yield3
7.6%
7.0%
7.1%
2021
2022
2023
Notes:
- Calculated as operating lease rental income divided by average aircraft net book value and multiplied by 100%
- Calculated as the sum of finance expenses and capitalised interest, divided by average total indebtedness. Total indebtedness represents loans and borrowings before adjustments for deferred debt issue costs, fair values, revaluations and discounts/premiums to medium term notes
- Calculated as operating lease rental income less finance expenses apportioned to operating lease rental income, divided by average aircraft net book value
8
How We Invest
Global
Financial
Crisis
Number of aircraft delivered, purchased and sold
European
Opportunistic PLB
Crisis
acquisitions in the
down cycle
Covid-19
19
41
45
24
13
16
45
27
(3)
9
14
41
22
16
7
4
22
18
17
6
12
46
14
31
21
43
29
5
58
61
50
17
(5)
12
6
5
41
44
48
27
31
17
22
22
23
17
21
7
14
11
(12)
(12)
(3)
(10)
(10)
(6)
(21)
(30)
(28)
(12)
(23)
(17)
(20)
(33)
(43)
(37)
(34)
(1)
(7)
(5)
(2)
(3)
(5)
(12)
(11)
(10)
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Low liquidity
High liquidity
Low liquidity
High liquidity
Low liquidity
From orderbook
From PLB
Owned aircraft sold
Acquired by airline lessee at delivery
2023 saw largest fleet growth in our history
9
100% of Orderbook Comprises Latest Technology Aircraft
Our aircraft portfolio
Aircraft type
Owned aircraft
Managed aircraft
Aircraft on order
Total
Airbus A220 family
18
0
0
18
Airbus A320CEO family
83
14
0
97
Airbus A320NEO family
122
0
124
246
Airbus A330CEO family
8
1
0
9
Airbus A330NEO family
6
0
0
6
Airbus A350 family
9
0
0
9
Boeing 737NG family
61
13
0
74
Boeing 737-8/9
60
0
93
153
Boeing 777-300ER
27
4
0
31
Boeing 787 family
27
1
7
35
Freighters
5
1
0
6
Total
426
34
224
684
77% of existing fleet is latest technology aircraft1
All data as at 31 December 2023
Note:
1. Based on net book value and including aircraft subject to finance leases
10
