HSBC Global Investment Summit

10 APRIL 2024

2

2023: A Year of Record Performance

Key Indicators

2023

US$ million

2022

US$ million

2023 vs 2022

Variance

Total revenues and other income

2,461

Profit before tax

861

Net profit after tax

764

Earnings per share (US$)

1.10

2,307

29

20

0.03

7%

2,818%

3,708%

3,708%

30th year of unbroken profitability

3

Strong Improvement in Net Profit After Tax

217

million

764

US$

527

547

20

Reported net profit

Core net profit after1

Core net profit after 1

Insurance recovery

Reported net profit

after tax

tax

tax

(net of tax)

after tax

2022

2023

Record performance driven by growth in underlying business and success in Russia-related recoveries

Note:

1. Excludes the impact of write-downs and recoveries related to aircraft in Russia.

4

Robust Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Key Indicators

31 December 2023

Total assets (US$ billion)

24.2

Total available liquidity (US$ billion)

5.6

Total equity (US$ billion)

5.7

Net assets per share (US$)

8.28

Gross debt to equity (times)

2.9

31 December 2022

22.1

5.3

5.2

7.50

2.9

Variance

10%

6%

11%

11%

Stable

Total assets grew at the fastest pace since 2020

5

Highest Dividend Since IPO

US$

0.3541

0.3852

0.2958

0.3129

0.2831

1

0.2571

0.2659

0.27212

0.1845

0.2153

0.1800

0.1920

0.1173

0.1733

0.1770

0.1190

0.1038

0.1284

0.1388

0.1398

0.1098

0.0889

0.1131

0.061

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Interim dividend

Final dividend

Total dividend per share of US$0.3852 in 2023; annual payout ratio consistent at 35% of NPAT

Notes:

  1. Represents a payout ratio of 35% of core net profit after tax
  2. The recommended final dividend of US$0.2721 per share, pending approval at the AGM, will be payable to shareholders registered at the close of business on the record date, being 7 June 2024

6

Continued Improvement in Key Metrics

Total revenues

US$ million

2,183

2,307

2,461

2021

2022

2023

Operating cash flow net of interest1

US$ million

1,517

1,643

1,327

2021

2022

2023

Profit before tax

US$ million

861

639

29

2021

2022

2023

Net profit after tax

US$ million

764

561

20

2021

2022

2023

Strong rebound in earnings from growth in underlying business and recoveries from aircraft in Russia

Note:

1. Calculated as net cash flow from operating activities less finance expenses paid

7

Improving Operating Lease Yields

Lease rate factor1

9.7%

9.2%

10.0%

2021

2022

2023

Cost of debt2

4.1%

2.9%

3.1%

2021

2022

2023

Net lease yield3

7.6%

7.0%

7.1%

2021

2022

2023

Notes:

  1. Calculated as operating lease rental income divided by average aircraft net book value and multiplied by 100%
  2. Calculated as the sum of finance expenses and capitalised interest, divided by average total indebtedness. Total indebtedness represents loans and borrowings before adjustments for deferred debt issue costs, fair values, revaluations and discounts/premiums to medium term notes
  3. Calculated as operating lease rental income less finance expenses apportioned to operating lease rental income, divided by average aircraft net book value

8

How We Invest

Global

Financial

Crisis

Number of aircraft delivered, purchased and sold

European

Opportunistic PLB

Crisis

acquisitions in the

down cycle

Covid-19

19

41

45

24

13

16

45

27

(3)

9

14

41

22

16

7

4

22

18

17

6

12

46

14

31

21

43

29

5

58

61

50

17

(5)

12

6

5

41

44

48

27

31

17

22

22

23

17

21

7

14

11

(12)

(12)

(3)

(10)

(10)

(6)

(21)

(30)

(28)

(12)

(23)

(17)

(20)

(33)

(43)

(37)

(34)

(1)

(7)

(5)

(2)

(3)

(5)

(12)

(11)

(10)

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Low liquidity

High liquidity

Low liquidity

High liquidity

Low liquidity

From orderbook

From PLB

Owned aircraft sold

Acquired by airline lessee at delivery

2023 saw largest fleet growth in our history

9

100% of Orderbook Comprises Latest Technology Aircraft

Our aircraft portfolio

Aircraft type

Owned aircraft

Managed aircraft

Aircraft on order

Total

Airbus A220 family

18

0

0

18

Airbus A320CEO family

83

14

0

97

Airbus A320NEO family

122

0

124

246

Airbus A330CEO family

8

1

0

9

Airbus A330NEO family

6

0

0

6

Airbus A350 family

9

0

0

9

Boeing 737NG family

61

13

0

74

Boeing 737-8/9

60

0

93

153

Boeing 777-300ER

27

4

0

31

Boeing 787 family

27

1

7

35

Freighters

5

1

0

6

Total

426

34

224

684

77% of existing fleet is latest technology aircraft1

All data as at 31 December 2023

Note:

1. Based on net book value and including aircraft subject to finance leases

10

