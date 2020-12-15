Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  BOC Aviation Limited    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BOC Aviation : Increases Revolving Credit Facility With Bank Of China To US$3.5 Billion And Extends Maturity To 2026

12/15/2020 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

BOC Aviation Increases Revolving Credit Facility With Bank Of China To US$3.5 Billion And Extends Maturity To 2026

03 Dec 2020

BOC Aviation Limited ('BOC Aviation' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has increased the amount of the committed, unsecured revolving credit facility (the 'RCF') from its largest shareholder, Bank of China and extended the maturity to 2026.

The new terms of the facility now provide the Company with US$3.5 billion to support its future growth, an increase of US$1.5 billion. The final maturity of the RCF has also been extended from 28 April 2022 to 31 December 2026.

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said 'The upsizing and extension of the RCF is a demonstration of the strength of the relationship between BOC Aviation and our major shareholder, Bank of China.'

Steven Townend, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, added 'Support from Bank of China has been a key strength of the Company. This facility was first provided to the Company in 2007 in the amount of US$1 billion and subsequently increased as the Company grew. This increase in the facility will allow us to continue to pursue our strategic investment goals at all points in the cycle and build our available liquidity in line with the growth of our balance sheet.'

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 555 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 87 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as at 30 September 2020. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:
Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:02:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BOC AVIATION LIMITED
02:13pBOC AVIATION : Morgan Stanley Virtual APAC Summit
PU
02:11pBOC AVIATION : Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2020
PU
02:05pBOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO..
PU
02:05pBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
02:03pBOC AVIATION : Increases Revolving Credit Facility With Bank Of China To US$3.5 ..
PU
02:03pBOC AVIATION : Delivers First Two Of Five New Airbus A321NEO To Middle East Airl..
PU
02:15aEXCLUSIVE : Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, cal..
RE
02:07aBoc aviation says airasia x debt restructuring favours airbus as a creditor -..
RE
02:06aLessor boc aviation seeks dismissal of airasia x debt restructuring scheme, c..
RE
12/08Norwegian Air gets additional creditor protection to deal with debt
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 146 M - -
Net income 2020 652 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 68,7x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 44 764 M 5 775 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales 2021 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,68 $
Last Close Price 64,50 $
Spread / Highest target -85,1%
Spread / Average Target -86,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Yu Sun Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-18.61%5 909
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION25.13%8 589
GATX CORPORATION2.60%2 910
GRENKE AG-59.89%2 088
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC16.79%1 954
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-10.04%1 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ