  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  BOC Aviation Limited
  News
  Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BOC Aviation : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2021

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

August 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

BOC Aviation Limited

Date Submitted:

01

September 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02588

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

694,010,334

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

694,010,334

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

V. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks:

In Singapore under the Companies Act (Cap. 50 of the laws of Singapore), the concepts of authorised share capital and par value of shares were abolished in 2006.

Submitted by:

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

1. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 277 M - -
Net income 2021 606 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 5 202 M 5 202 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,50 $
Average target price 10,15 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-12.99%5 202
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-23.11%6 893
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.59%5 312
GATX CORPORATION10.52%3 261
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC17.26%2 356
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.16.28%2 208