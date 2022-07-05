Log in
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-05 am EDT
63.25 HKD   -2.69%
05:33aBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/04BOC Aviation Projects H1 Net Loss; Stock Down Nearly 3%
MT
07/03BOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING
PU
BOC Aviation : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2022

07/05/2022 | 05:33am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30

June 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

BOC Aviation Limited

Date Submitted:

05

July 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

Page 1 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02588

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

694,010,334

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

694,010,334

Page 2 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 3 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 4 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

V. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks:

In Singapore under the Companies Act (Cap. 50 of the laws of Singapore), the concepts of authorised share capital and par value of shares were abolished in 2006.

Submitted by:

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

1. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Page 5 of 6

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 258 M - -
Net income 2022 573 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,62x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 5 750 M 5 750 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,28 $
Average target price 9,77 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Steven Matthew Townend Chief Commercial Officer
Huai Yu Chen Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shu La Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED13.84%5 750
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.34%4 586
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-18.28%4 107
GATX CORPORATION-8.98%3 377
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-33.20%1 920
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-3.14%1 703