BOC Aviation : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

07 Apr 2022

BOC Aviation Limited (HKEX Code: 2588, "BOC Aviation") announces its operational transactions for the quarter ended 31 March 2022:



Transactions Summary

A total fleet of 530 aircraft owned, managed and on order 1

An average aircraft age of 4.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.2 years for the 383 owned aircraft fleet, both weighted by net book value

Order book of 110 aircraft 1

Executed a total of 42 transactions in the first quarter of 2022: Took delivery of seven aircraft (including four acquired by airline customers on delivery) Committed to purchase 13 new aircraft Signed 22 lease commitments

Customer base of 78 airlines in 36 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios

Managed fleet comprised 37 aircraft, with four single aisle aircraft off lease

Owned aircraft utilisation at 96.7%, with seven single aisle, five twin aisle and one freighter aircraft off lease

The off-lease aircraft numbers stated above exclude 17 owned and one managed aircraft that were formerly leased to airlines in Russia and that are now in the process of being recovered from those airlines. This follows the termination of the leases of those aircraft in March 2022 in compliance with international sanctions imposed in response to the conflict in Ukraine. The net book value of the 17 owned aircraft, net of all cash collateral held in respect of those aircraft, was US$589 million representing 2.5% of our total assets as at 31 March 2022. All letters of credit held by us in respect of those aircraft have been successfully drawn.

Note:

1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery.





