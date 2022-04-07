Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  BOC Aviation Limited
  News
  Summary
    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/07 04:08:05 am EDT
60.25 HKD   -1.87%
BOC AVIATION : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
BOC AVIATION : Announcements and Notices - OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
PU
BOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2022
PU
BOC Aviation : Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Press Release

Operational Data For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

07 Apr 2022

BOC Aviation Limited (HKEX Code: 2588, "BOC Aviation") announces its operational transactions for the quarter ended 31 March 2022:

Transactions Summary

  • A total fleet of 530 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
  • An average aircraft age of 4.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.2 years for the 383 owned aircraft fleet, both weighted by net book value
  • Order book of 110 aircraft1
  • Executed a total of 42 transactions in the first quarter of 2022:
    • Took delivery of seven aircraft (including four acquired by airline customers on delivery)
    • Committed to purchase 13 new aircraft
    • Signed 22 lease commitments
  • Customer base of 78 airlines in 36 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
  • Managed fleet comprised 37 aircraft, with four single aisle aircraft off lease
  • Owned aircraft utilisation at 96.7%, with seven single aisle, five twin aisle and one freighter aircraft off lease

The off-lease aircraft numbers stated above exclude 17 owned and one managed aircraft that were formerly leased to airlines in Russia and that are now in the process of being recovered from those airlines. This follows the termination of the leases of those aircraft in March 2022 in compliance with international sanctions imposed in response to the conflict in Ukraine. The net book value of the 17 owned aircraft, net of all cash collateral held in respect of those aircraft, was US$589 million representing 2.5% of our total assets as at 31 March 2022. All letters of credit held by us in respect of those aircraft have been successfully drawn.

Note:
1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery.


Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the above data are based on the Company's records and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 530 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 78 airlines in 36 countries and regions worldwide as at 31 March 2022. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

*******

For more information, please contact:
Timothy ROSS
Tel: +65 6325 9878
Mobile: +65 9837 9873
timothy.ross@bocaviation.com
www.bocaviation.com

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
